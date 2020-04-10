Trump Hits All-Time High in Fox News Poll, Plugs Plummets

RUSH: The latest Fox News poll has President Trump at 49% approval. That’s the best showing Trump has had ever in the Fox News poll. Now, the Drive-By Media lately has loved the Fox News poll. Because the Fox News poll has not been particularly favorable to Trump.

But the latest one shows his approval numbers higher than ever. The same poll, by the way, showed Joe Biden dropping nine points. They buried that, by the way, in the reporting, even on Fox News. They buried the Biden plummet of nine points.