Trump Sets the Stage for the Reopening

RUSH: I just was told that the White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing was moved back to 1:30. It was supposed to have started at 1 o’clock. They normally run 5 to 5:30 for a couple of hours, but because this is the Easter weekend, they are gonna run this thing earlier, and I’m looking forward to it. We’re gonna JIP it.

We’re gonna join it in progress. We’re gonna carry it. And I will provide online, current commentary. Now, president is saying he’s getting a lot of pressure from his Wall Street friends to open the economy. If you listen to these briefings carefully as I do — you know, I’m one of the best listeners out there.

People think all I do is yap and yap and talk, but I keep my mouth shut. In the course of the waking day, my mouth is closed much more than it’s open, speaking. I listen. I absorb. That’s how you learn. And I’m telling you that Trump has set the stage daily for a couple of weeks now, even longer before that.

He’s setting the stage for opening this up. He’s telegraphing it to these people who don’t want it opened up, and the day is going to come where he makes it clear that he’s the boss here, that the virus is not the boss. Dr. Fauci is out saying, “The virus will tell us when we can reopen.” No, it won’t, because the virus doesn’t speak.

The president, in association with the governors, will tell us when we’re gonna reopen. And I’m telling you, this comment today that he’s getting (I don’t recall the exact word) pressure or whatever from his Wall Street friends? It just means that we’re headed in that direction. As I said, I think we could open some parts of the country this weekend. The president initially had Easter weekend as his perfect opening.

It’d be a beautiful opening. It’d be the best opening of an economy there’s ever been he said. Easter, perfect timing. That was an objective said that was aspirational, something he aspired to doing. Of course, the virus said, “No. I’m not gonna let you open up on Easter.” The virus is not religious, of course.

So the doctor said, “We’re not gonna open up on Easter.” But I’m telling you, Trump has the hammer. He’ll drop it when he thinks it is necessary.