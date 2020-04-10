Two Stories Indicate Coronavirus Herd Immunity

Okay. A couple of very, very interesting stories. I went back to California, searched California news in November and December of last year. I found two fascinating stories. One is at a publication called Patch.com and the other one is ChicagoCityWire.com. These stories were all over California news throughout last fall. Here is the headline for the Patch.com story. This story was published on January 10th.

“Flu Outbreak Plagues California with 16 New Deaths — The flu season ramped up over the holidays and continues to cause sicken [sic] thousands up and down the state. Sixteen more Californians’ deaths from the flu were confirmed in the first week of the New Year as influenza grips the nation. The spike in flu outbreaks that ended the decade continued to ramp up in 2020 in California and around the nation.

“So far this flu season, California health officials have identified 19 outbreaks since the start of the flu season on September 29. Through January 4, 70 people have died from the flu statewide, according to state officials. ‘Nationally, influenza activity is increasing. All regions of the country are experiencing elevated levels of influenza-like illness. It is too soon to say how severe this [flu] season might be,’ a spokesman for the California Department of Public Health told Patch.

“‘Influenza activity began increasing in early November in California, which was a few weeks earlier than other recent seasons. Influenza activity in California continues to increase. Since [the flu] is unpredictable, we do not know how long the high level of activity will last and what the overall severity level of the season might ultimately be.'”

They were dealing with coronavirus and didn’t know it, and they were calling it the flu from as far back as last November. This has to be what this was. It was an unidentified strain of the flu. It came out of nowhere. It was surprising health officials in the state. People were dying from it and people were not dying from it, which happens every flu season.

See, folks, I think this is one of the reasons why the models are breaking down. The models are breaking down — and again on the models, they’re trying to cover for themselves by saying, “Well, the numbers are coming down because we’re plugging in social distancing.” Social distancing has been plugged into the models ever since that 2.2 million dead projection was made.

It is not something new that they’re doing. They are misrepresenting it. They are so focused on you believing that social distancing is why the projections are lower that they’re now telling things that aren’t true. Social distancing has been plugged into their models. So I think one of the reasons that the models are breaking down is that the virus was likely here, certainly in California, as early as November.

The Chinese… I think they’ve been lying about this and about the first case from the beginning. In this story at Patch.com, it says, “In California, the majority of flu deaths have occured [sic] in patients 65-years-old or older.” You know me. I believe herd immunity has occurred in California. I think that’s what explains the relatively low number of cases and deaths compared to, say, New York.

They want to still maintain it’s social distancing, even though California only had a two- to three-day head start. A two- to three-day head start’s not gonna explain the massive differences. So why is this good news? It’s good news because it shows that an immunity to this can be developed. There was no stand-down order. There was no stay-at-home order when this flu — what they thought was a flu — outbreak hit.

People just lived through it. I have since talked to people in California who now think they had it. They had the flu in November, and they had the flu in December. That’s all they thought it was. There was no such thing as coronavirus. I mean, coronavirus hit in December as something crazy, weird out of China, but it didn’t become part of the daily news lexicon until sometime in January — late January when the president announced a ban on all travel from China.

Here is another story. This is from Chicago: “A phlebotomist working at Roseland Community Hospital said Thursday that 30% to 50% of patients tested for the coronavirus have antibodies while only around 10% to 20% of those tested have the active virus. — Roseland Hospital Phlebotomist: 30% of Those Tested Have Coronavirus Antibody.” How can that be? It means they have developed an immunity to it.

They were infected. Some of them did not suffer. Some of them did not develop symptoms, but they had the disease, developed antibodies. “A phlebotomist working at Roseland Community Hospital said Thursday that 30% to 50% of patients tested for the coronavirus have antibodies while only around 10% to 20% of those tested have the active virus.

“Sumaya Owaynat, a phlebotomy technician, said she tests between 400 and 600 patients on an average day in the parking lot at Roseland Community Hospital. Drive-thru testing is from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. each day. However, the hospital has a limited number of tests they can give per day. Owaynat said the number of patients coming through the testing center who appear to have already had coronavirus and gotten over it is far greater than those who currently have the disease.”

Hello, herd immunity.

“‘A lot of people have high antibodies, which means they had the coronavirus but they don’t have it anymore and their bodies built the antibodies,’ Owaynat told Chicago City Wire. Antibodies in the bloodstream reveal that a person has already had the coronavirus and may be immune to contracting the virus again. If accurate, this means the spread of the virus may have been underway in the Roseland community — and the state and country as a whole — prior to the issuance of stay at home orders…”

It has to be the case, folks. There can be no other explanation for this. Now, it may sound like a weird story from a Chicago hospital drive-thru test. Could 30% of parts of the worst virus areas that are locked down in Chicago already have immunity? And it is fascinating that this is not discussed. In fact, when herd immunity comes up, current health officials pooh-pooh it.

They say, “No, no, no, no! We don’t want to go there. We don’t want to go there. That means a lot of people have to get infected.” Well, if herd immunity explains California… Look at the numbers. The numbers are way low compared to the worst parts of the country. You know, Trump had this vision of being able to reopen a country by this Sunday, by Easter.

I think he could. I think in parts of this country, we could reopen. We couldn’t reopen in New York. We couldn’t reopen in New Jersey or Connecticut. But there are parts of the country we could reopen without question. Not going to, but, I mean, we could. We are waiting for permission to reopen the country from experts who have been wrong from the get-go. President Trump is working on plans to reopen the country.

The Democrats and the media are working on plans to keep it closed. You talk about a divide. You talk about a lack of unity. (Snort!) This is the definition of it. Trump’s job is to explain both the safety and the necessity of going back to work. It appears that the Democrats and the media’s job is to make Trump appear to be a bloodthirsty killer for wanting Americans to die.

Experts have scared the holy hell out of millions of Americans to the point they don’t feel safe leaving their homes now — and that’s because these said experts relied on computer models that were so bad, the creators have had to revise them time and time and time again.