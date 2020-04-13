Hogan Gidley: Trump Won’t Fire Fauci

RUSH: I just got the following statement from Hogan Gidley of the White House Communications Office. I love… Hogan Gidley is a great guy. On the night of the State of the Union when we went to the White House first, before heading over to the Capitol for the State of the Union, it was Hogan who met us and escorted us into the library, and then we went for a photo shoot with Mrs. Trump and then up to the residence before we went over.

Hogan is actually… He’s on Fox now and then, and he’s a great defender of the administration, as his job is, but he’s smart. Anyway, we just got the following statement from him. “President Trump is not firing Dr. Fauci.” The media is all over this today because Trump retweeted something that had a #FireFauci hashtag in it.

It’s kind of like #BringBackOurGirls. There was a… (interruption) What do you mean? You don’t believe? What do you mean? (interruption) Well, here’s a statement from Hogan Gidley. “The president’s tweet clearly exposed media attempts to maliciously push a falsehood about his China decision in an attempt to rewrite history. It was Democrats and the media who ignored coronavirus, choosing to focus on impeachment instead.

“And when they finally did comment on the virus, it was to attack President Trump for taking the bold action to save American lives, cutting off travel from China and from Europe. Dr. Fauci has been and remains a trusted adviser to president. He’s not being fired.” Anyway, Trump did retweet something that had a #FireFauci hashtag in it, and (laughing) Snerdley says, “We were all hopeful.”

Don’t say that. And, you know, a lot of people are saying (sniveling), “Why did the president do this? Why does the president….? He just tweets the things nah-nah-nah-nah-nah-nah-nah, nah-nah-nah-nah. Why the president…” After four years, is it still not clear why the president does things? Is it still not clear why the president uses Twitter?

Are people still confused that it’s the president’s only way at his disposal, other than briefings and rallies, to respond to what he thinks are lies and fake news?