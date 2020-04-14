Caller Fears States Will Keep Small Business Bailout Money

RUSH: And back to the phones we go quickly to Excelsior, Minnesota. Hello, Roger. It’s great to have you with us, sir.

CALLER: Yes. Honor to be on your show, Mr. Limbaugh.

RUSH: Thank you, sir.

CALLER: I’m calling about the Republicans in Congress that are trying to add $250 billion for small businesses, loans and grants, before the money runs out. And the Democrats in Congress, they want to add $250 billion to bail out states. Well, at face value it sounds good, you know, to help the states out. But they’re gonna use that money to undercut the small businesses. They’re gonna use that money to keep the states closed as long as they can.

RUSH: Yeah, well, one other thing, when you hear “bail out the states,” there ought to be a word that immediately gets plugged into that sentence, and that is unions. They want to keep unions employed, unions working. Democrats invest in unions, it’s kind of a poor man’s money-laundering operation. The unions then send some of the money back in the form of campaign donations to various Democrat organizations. That’s what happened during the Obama stimulus. The Obama stimulus, most of the money that went to the states ended up going to unions in the states.

CALLER: Well, after the economy is up running again, I think if you want to consider some money for the states to help ’em out a little bit at that time, but I don’t think until then we should give ’em any money ’cause they’re —

RUSH: Everybody says when the economy is up and running again. When do you think that’s gonna happen, Roger?

CALLER: Soon as the states are pressured by the citizens and the businesspeople and everybody else. My social distancing is coming to an end. I don’t think I can tolerate it anymore, so I don’t know. I’m sure there’s other people that feel like me out there. I’m ready to live my life.

RUSH: Yep. The natural state. I’m just curious what people think about this. I’m glad you called. Thank you so much.