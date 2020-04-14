My Take on Trump and Fauci

RUSH: We’re starting in Miami. George, great to have you as you’re up first today on the EIB Network. Hi.

CALLER: Hey, God bless you, Rush, real quick. What is your opinion, why do you think that Donald Trump seems to be going along just in boot-step with this Fauci guy, which is a 40-year-old swamp creature? This guy is part of the swamp, and yet it just seems like Trump is just going along with everything this guy says. Little things here and there he’ll disagree with, but overall he’s just agreeing.

RUSH: Why do you think? Now, you, obviously because you’re calling me and asking about this, you’ve obviously thought about it. So what —

CALLER: Oh, yeah. I’ve been thinking about it for four weeks now. I keep asking my dad. He loves this guy, and I just don’t understand. I said, “You guys have been chanting for years that it’s all fake news, and now all of a sudden you believe everything the news is telling you. I just don’t get it.” So I ask my dad —

RUSH: Wait. Wait, wait, wait. Did you just say you think Trump is believing everything that Fauci’s telling him or that the media’s telling him? Is that what I heard you say?

CALLER: No, no, no, no. I’m saying that people like my father, for example, that he was for Trump from the very beginning — and I am a Trump supporter, by the way.

RUSH: Right.

CALLER: But all this stuff about fake news, but now they’re so easily being misled into believing all this stuff, and I just don’t understand with Trump having a history of always fighting back against the evil empire that is the media, I don’t understand why he seems to just be going along with this —

RUSH: Did you see the briefing yesterday? He’s going along with nothing. He took it straight to — are you asking about the media or Fauci? Which do you want me to address?

CALLER: About Fauci.

RUSH: All right. My take on Fauci is that it is a no-win to take on Fauci no matter what Trump wants to do. Fauci has had credibility with the American people for 40 years since the eighties, since the AIDS, HIV outbreak. And you have to pick your battles. We don’t know what Trump is doing privately. We don’t know how Trump is dealing with this privately. I’m telling you publicly he is not going to pick a fight with either Fauci or Team Scarf, not publicly.

Now, you may want that, you may want that as a sign that Trump has not wavered because you’re beginning to have your doubts. But look, Trump knows that the vast majority of people think and acknowledge that Fauci is a source authority on illness. The danger here is not that Fauci is an expert on that stuff. That can’t be denied. The danger is that we can’t be putting him in charge of when to open schools and when to open the NFL and when to do this or that. I don’t think you have much to worry about here, is the short answer, which I have to give you because I’m out of time.