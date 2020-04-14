Obama Weakly Endorses Plugs

RUSH: So Obama endorsed Plugs today, and it’s one of the weakest endorsements. You know what he does? He even praises Biden for helping Obama manage swine flu. Now, why would Obama bring that up? Who has been talking about the swine flu, very effectively, I might add? None other than your beloved host the all-knowing, all-caring, all-sensing, all believing, all-everything Maha Rushie. You don’t believe me? Here. Grab audio sound bite number 26. And the endorsement happened on Obama’s Twitter page.

OBAMA: Joe gets stuff done. Joe helped me manage H1N1 and prevent the Ebola epidemic from becoming the type of pandemic we’re seeing now.

RUSH: See?

OBAMA: He helped me restore America’s standing and leadership in the world —

RUSH: Right.

OBAMA: — on the other threats of our time, like nuclear proliferation and climate change.

RUSH: Oh, yeah.

OBAMA: Joe has the character and the experience to guide us through one of our darkest times and heal us —

RUSH: Now, listen.

OBAMA: — to a long recovery.

RUSH: Listen.

OBAMA: And I know he’ll surround himself with good people: experts, scientists, military officials who actually know how to run the government —

RUSH: ‘Cause he doesn’t.

OBAMA: — and care about doing a good job running the government.

RUSH: Yeah, ha-ha. Don’t worry about it. Even though Plugs isn’t with us, even though Plugs doesn’t know where he is, he helped me with the swine flu, he helped me with Ebola, and now we’re gonna surround Plugs with all kinds of expert scientists and doctors, you’ll love it ’cause Plugs doesn’t know where he is.