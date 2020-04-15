Donald Trump Probably Is the Only Person Who Could Fill My Shoes

RUSH: The New York Times today… Snerdley, have you seen this story? (interruption) Well, the headline is: “Trump Wanted a Radio Show, but He Didn’t Want to Compete With Limbaugh — President Trump said he envisioned a show running two hours a day,” during this period of time to get the word out, “according to White House officials, and would do it were it not for the risk of encroaching on Rush Limbaugh…”

He didn’t want to compete. This is an amazing story. There’s an obligatory two snarky paragraphs which tell lies about me, but it’s the New York Times; they have to be in there. That’s what I mean by “obligatory.”

But you know what it indicates is, what this story does indicate? That probably Donald Trump is one of the few who could fill my shoes. With proper training and proper instruction, I could see that. (laughing)