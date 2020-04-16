Amidst All of This, Rush 24/7 Sets New Subscriber Record

RUSH: Maple Grove, Minnesota. Hello, Paul. I’m glad you called, sir. You’re up first today. Hello.

CALLER: Hello, Rush. Honor to speak to you.

RUSH: Oh, by the way, Paul, I want to make sure, are you a subscriber to my website, RushLimbaugh.com?

CALLER: No, I’m not.

RUSH: Well, I would like to make you a comp subscriber if you have a computer or a phone or a tablet. If you use a computer to go online, I’d like to make you a complimentary subscriber, if you’d like.

CALLER: Oh, that’d be awesome.

RUSH: I know it would be. It’s awesome because it’s an encyclopedic collection of content from the earliest days, and we’re gonna comp you the highest level. You’ll have access to everything, including —

CALLER: Thank you.

RUSH: — if you want to watch the Dittocam, if you have an Apple TV, get the app there. I meant to start offering this to people yesterday, ’cause we’ve set a record.

By the way, Paul, your time is not gonna be taken away from you because I have diarrhea of the mouth here. You be patient. Hang on. We’ll get to you after the top-of-the-hour break, but I intended to start offering people complimentary subscriptions yesterday and I didn’t do it to the first caller. So it would have been really bad form if I would have offered it to everybody else. So I wanted to make sure. ‘Cause in the midst of all of this we have set an all-time record of subscribers. I cannot tell you what that means. Probably you can figure it out. So, anyway, Paul hang on. We’ll get to you after the top-of-the-hour break here at the EIB Network. Time rolls fast here, folks. Hold on.