Get Ready: Democrats Will Say Republicans Value Money Over Lives

RUSH: I want you to get used to something. There’s going to be — there is already — coordinated messaging coming from the Democrat governors. There’s a phrase that they’re all using out there and that proves to me that there is coordination, and that is that, “Y’know, we’re not gonna just flip the switch.” We gotta go to the dimmer. We gotta dim it up and dim it down.”

It’s used by five or six governors now. So there’s a coordinated Democrat political response to opening the U.S. economy. There’s another one. This one comes from Pennsylvania. Quote, “Republicans have sent the message loud and clear: They don’t care about Pennsylvania families or the lives that will be lost should this legislation become law. The Republicans’ focus should be on saving lives, not saving the stock market.”

A variation of that is gonna be all over the media. It’s gonna come out of every Democrat analyst’s mouth on cable TV. “We’re reopening the economy. Republicans don’t care about lives! Republicans care about the stock market.” This is not a question, as I’ve always said, of lives versus money. This is lives versus lives. So you know this is gonna happen, the president knows it’s going to happen, and it cannot stop us from reopening.