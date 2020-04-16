How Do We Make China Pay for What They’ve Done?

RUSH: Let’s go back to phones. Let’s go grab Paul in Maple Grove, Minnesota. Paul, thank you so much for waiting for the top of the hour. I’m glad you accepted the complimentary subscription to Rush 24/7. Now you have an open highway to make your point. What is it that you called to tell us?

CALLER: Well, everybody agrees that there was a cover-up by the Chinese government — and during that cover-up, they blocked travel in and out of Wuhan to the rest of China. But they did not block it in and out of Wuhan to the rest of the world.

RUSH: Isn’t it…? Paul is right. Isn’t it interesting so few cases in Beijing, so few cases in Shanghai, so few cases in Shenzhen or Guangzhou?

CALLER: I mean, that was intentional. That makes it biowarfare. Look what they did to Italy and then from Italy to the rest of Europe.

RUSH: Wait, now. I want you to back some of this. How did they…? No wrong answer. I just want to know what you think here. How did they do it to Italy?

CALLER: Well, there is a huge Chinese presence in Italy. They own (chuckling) much of the country now.

RUSH: Well, you know, they own a lot of the professional soccer league or leagues, however you care to say it, in Italy.

CALLER: Yeah, and there are a lot of Chinese people in traveling in and out of Italy.

RUSH: Right.

CALLER: And the story is that New York got the virus from Europe. Well, if they got it from Europe, a good part of Europe got it from Italy.

RUSH: By the way, that bears repeating because he’s right about that. The majority of New York cases came from Europe, not from China.

CALLER: So, you know, my point is that —

RUSH: You’re calling it a bioweapon because they did this on purpose?

CALLER: Because it was intentional.

RUSH: All right.

CALLER: Because they intentionally shut down travel within their country.

RUSH: Okay, but let me ask you this. I understand your logic and your thinking, but I need to get your thoughts on this. Did they go into the lab to try to create a weapon, to try to turn a virus into a weapon — a biological weapon — for the purposes of mass extermination? Do you believe they did that?

CALLER: I don’t know. You know, the jury’s still out on that.

RUSH: Well, when you talk about weaponizing or bioweapon, that’s what most people are gonna think. Now, your definition is okay, they knew what they had, they saw it, they saw it wreck Wuhan, and then they purposely let it spread, not to their own cities, but around the world, and they purposely let that happen, and they’re weaponizing it. That’s your logic, right?

CALLER: Yeah. Doesn’t that follow?

RUSH: Yeah. See, this is another taboo. I have found this out myself. You can’t use the word — the Democrat media purposely goes out of its way to misunderstand, misinterpret, misreport my use of the word “weaponize.” I accused them, for example, of weaponizing the whistleblower in Ukraine story as a means of getting rid of Trump. So my point is their coverage of any given story is a weapon designed to destroy the Trump presidency and Trump the man.

So when I talk about the media weaponizing something, they immediately think that I’m accusing the Chinese of going into the lab and creating a weapon out of a virus, then they report that and then say, “He’s a kook, Limbaugh’s a kook, Limbaugh’s a conspiracy theorist.” And this is how they get people to shut up. This is how they get people to suppress their own thinking. Even when I never said anything of the sort.

But whatever you think, Paul here has a point. They let the virus out knowing what it was. They’d seen it. They had seen how it ravaged Wuhan. By the way, have any of you now seen the video that I have referenced two or three times of Xi Jinping walking through the streets of Wuhan waving up at people in their homes, as though he’s an elected leader and he’s out amongst the people, showing that he’s just one of them and he’s wearing a blue mask? Have you seen it? ‘Cause it runs rather frequently.

And I’m telling you, you want to talk about propaganda, Xi Jinping is not elected. If you don’t support him, you get shot, even if you are on the ChiCom Politburo. He has amassed more individual power in China than any leader since Mao Tse-tung. Not an exaggeration. So this guy walking through the streets of Wuhan wearing a blue mask, just as when they reopen the wet market, that’s the only sign you need that the virus did not originate there. Had it, they wouldn’t reopen those markets where they sell live animals for food. That’s what a wet market is. They call it wet because they’re still alive.

And if there was still any risk, do you think that the leader for life, the supreme, more power than any ChiCom leader ever since Mao, would you go walking through ground zero with just a blue mask on his face? If that virus were still active where he was, he’d be in a full hazmat suit. He wouldn’t have even gone out. He wouldn’t have gone out in the streets and waved to anybody.

The fact that he’s out there wearing just a blue mask and waving up at people in their homes — and many of them think, “Oh, my God. He’s found me, they’re gonna come up and shoot me later.” I mean, ChiCom leaders don’t go walking through the streets waving and smiling at people. Doesn’t happen. If they find you, if they go sweeping through the streets and they’re pointing at you from the street you think you’re next, you’ve been marked for cultural revolution, reeducation camp or something.

But regardless, Xi Jinping walking through the streets of Wuhan within the past months wearing only a mask and his official communist black jacket means that he knows he is safe walking through the streets of Wuhan. Now, what could that mean? He knows that he is safe. Do the Chinese have a vaccine and they haven’t yet told the world? Do the Chinese have the coronavirus shot? I don’t think there’s any such thing as an antidote. Viruses don’t have antidotes. Maybe you doctors can correct me on that.

I told Snerdley the other day — I was just riffing, you know, my mind was unstoppable. My mind was going 150 miles an hour. I said to Snerdley, you know, it wouldn’t surprise me if somewhere down the road the Chinese announced that they have a cure or a shot or something and that they will make it available to the rest of the world. And they’ll act like they just found it, they just found it yesterday, they’ve tested it, been testing it, and they’ll be seen as great humanitarians. That’s where my mind went.

So I’m just telling you, nothing to back that up. That was just my mind wandering. Who knows. We’ll see. Oftentimes when I start telling jokes about leftists, they end up coming true.

BREAK TRANSCRIPT

RUSH: Louisville. We head back to the phones. It’s Jason. I’m glad you called, sir. Welcome to the EIB Network.

CALLER: Hey, Rush, thanks for taking my call. It’s an absolute honor to speak with you.

RUSH: You bet, sir.

CALLER: Hey, I agree with you a hundred percent about all of these taboo subjects that you’ve mentioned. I’ve been saying these things since the day that this broke. And my first intuition was that this was unleashed by China as a form of biological, slash, economical warfare in retaliation to Trump’s renegotiated trade deal. And as far as this illness coming out before, you know, it’s been widely reported, I had several close friends and family that became violently ill in January, and they said, “This is no flu I’ve ever had.” But my question is, why is only the left allowed to have these conspiracies? When we have one that paints communism or socialism in a negative light, it’s written off as complete lunacy.

RUSH: You know, that is a fascinating question. It is a question that I’ve attempted to answer that my whole life. And why is it that, for example, this modeler, who has yet to be right, is still the source authority by people who know he has yet to be right? It seems to be the American left, the Democrat Party, they seem to have the reputation of credibility, hip, and we seem to be the not-cool kids, the wackos, the nuts, the conspiracy theorists. And the media, of course, treats both sides that way because the media is part of the cool kids crowd, using modern vernacular to describe the groups here.

CALLER: Exactly.

RUSH: They’re never kooks. They are never kooks, no matter what they say or do. And they say some of the most outrageous things on MSNBC and CNN, and yet kook is something that never attaches itself to them. Conspiracy theorists, tinfoil hat wearer never attaches itself to them. It only attaches itself to us. But who does the attaching? Your real question is, who is assigning this?

Who is getting away with calling you, for example, a kook for believing what you believe about the virus, its origins, and how it got here? And why do the people calling you names, why are they never held accountable, why are they never gone back and studied as to whether or not they’re right or wrong? And I can tell you the answer is gonna be complicated, but it’s all rooted in politics.

BREAK TRANSCRIPT

RUSH: Cheryl in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Hi, Cheryl. Great to have you with us.

CALLER: Mega prayers to you, Maha Rushie. And I just wanted to say, I think China should pay reparations. Trump’s out there doing an outstanding job, but it’s like we should get reparations from China, because they messed up not only us, but the whole world.

RUSH: There is an appropriate amount of anger aimed at China. I share it. I totally agree with you about it. I think they’ve got —

CALLER: And it’s not the Chinese people. I mean, they’re lovely, the people themselves —

RUSH: Ah, they’re slaves. The Chinese people don’t have a choice in anything.

CALLER: Yeah.

RUSH: They’re slaves. But can I ask you a question?

CALLER: Sure.

RUSH: Could you walk me through how it happens that China is made to pay reparations?

CALLER: That’s the problem. I don’t know. That’s above my pay grade. I don’t know how we would do it, but I think that in some sense like the money that we owe them, they should forgive some of the debts of the U.S. You know what I’m saying? If they did that, that would go a long ways towards helping.

RUSH: Well, there are any number of things we could do with — you know, they have a trillion dollars in debt that —

CALLER: Yep.

RUSH: — we hold, and we could make their debt worthless, but not just theirs. That would be —

CALLER: That would go a long way towards helping.

RUSH: Yeah, but it would hurt others that we don’t want to hurt at the same time.

CALLER: Yeah, that’s true —

RUSH: When I hear people say that the Chinese ought to pay for it, I of course agree, but then I get stuck on, well, what do we do, send ’em a bill? And then Xi Jinping gets the bill, sends it over to accounting and the Chinese Communist Party, look at it, say, “U.S. wants $25 trillion because we destroyed their economy. Okay.” And they write us a check for $25 trillion. It just didn’t gonna happen. So do we do it with modified trade deals? Do we find ways to get them to pay for it in ways that are not direct payment?

What you really mean, I think — by the way, Cheryl, don’t go away — what you really mean is they ought to have to pay for this. There ought to be some punishment for having done this.