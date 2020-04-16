New Jersey Governor Admits He Doesn’t Care About Your Rights

RUSH: Last night — now, this is earth-shattering in its own way — the governor of New Jersey was on Fox with Tucker Carlson.

I want you to grab sound bite number 11. His name is Phil Murphy. By the way, there are uprisings all over this country against governors and their restrictions. It’s happening. People aren’t gonna put up with this. People instinctively know we’ve gotta get back to work. We have to reopen the economy. People instinctively know now that however bad this is, it isn’t as bad as they all told us.

Not one model has been even close to correct, and everything the medical and health experts have implemented or advised to be implemented have been based on these erroneous models. The American people are starting to get very suspicious and very frustrated, because none of the data matches what we’ve done here. None of the data matches the behavior.

There is nothing. The American people see 22 million people sidelined, 22 million people furloughed, left off. How many of those jobs are even coming back? How many of those businesses are going to reopen? This is a very, very serious thing — self-inflicted — and the American people are beginning to say, “Why did we do this? We’re not dealing with millions of deaths.

“We’re not dealing with the absolute worst-case scenario.” Remember, now, the doomsayers always win. The doomsayers get to predict the absolute worst, and then when it comes in far better, they say, “See? It’s our prediction that made it better. We made people change their behavior.” They never lose. But people are getting wise to it now.

I want you to listen. See if something stands out in this exchange, Mr. Snerdley. Mr. Snerdley, did you happen see Mr. Murphy, Governor Murphy on TV? (interruption) Oh, you saw it. You were watching cable news last night. That’s a strange thing. You’re normally not watching. You’re generally out mowing the lawn. All right. Well, let’s see how many of the rest of you pick up on this.

This is Tucker Carlson talking to New Jersey governor Phil Murphy. Question: “The Bill of Rights, as you well know…” (chuckles) I don’t… I wouldn’t be surprised if Governor Murphy had to stop and think about, “What are the Bill of Rights?” He knows kind of what they are but where are they, you know, and how many of them are there, and what it actually is? He may not know.

Wait ’til you hear the answer here. Question: “The Bill of Rights, as you well know, protects Americans, enshrines their right to their religion as they see fit, to congregate together, to assemble peacefully. By what authority did you nullify the Bill of Rights in issuing this order? How do you have the power, as the governor of New Jersey — of any state — to simply, with a wave of your hand, nullify people’s constitutional rights as enumerate in the Bill of Rights?”

MURPHY: That’s above my pay grade, Tucker. I wasn’t thinkin’ of the Bill of Rights when we did this. We went to all —

CARLSON: I can tell.

MURPHY: First of all, we went to the data and science (chuckles) that says people have to stay away from each other. That’s the best thing we can do to break the back of the curve of this virus that leads to lower hospitalizations and ultimately fatalities.

RUSH: I want to give this guy the benefit of the doubt, Governor Murphy, but one thing is clear. He was telling the truth when he said the Bill of Rights was “above his pay grade.” It ought not be. He’s the governor of one of the largest states by population in the country. “It’s above my pay grade, Tucker. I wasn’t thinking of the Bill of Rights when we did this.”

Okay. So he’s not alone. The people who are advocating shutting down this economy, advocating/mandating that you stay at home — mandating that you can’t do this, you can’t do that, you can’t go here, you can’t go there — don’t even care about the Constitution. Or, giving him the benefit of the doubt, he didn’t even stop to think about it. He didn’t even stop to think about whether or not people’s constitutional rights were respected.

Is this pandemic, is this virus worth throwing away people’s constitutional liberties? Is it worth that? Is staying away from it worth it? Because if it is, get ready, because there are gonna be a whole lot of things that happen following this virus that are gonna be said to be worth suspending constitutional rights. These governors and mayors are getting off on this newfound power.

But this, folks, is dangerously shocking. You watch Governor Murphy, and he looks harmless on TV. He looks like all he’s doing is his best, trying to implement his best practices to save lives. He doesn’t…? He didn’t even think of the Bill of Rights? Wouldn’t you think that somebody that’s a governor would at least try to balance these competing interests? He didn’t even consider them — and he’s not alone.