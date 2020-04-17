Joe Biden Doesn’t Know Where He Is

RUSH: Folks, you have to hear this — and I want you to envision something. This is Plugs last night. CNN ran a special: “Coronavirus Facts and Fears: A CNN Global Town Hall.”

The host was a dire and very gloomy looking Anderson Cooper along with the official medical doctor at CNN, Dr. Sanjay Gupta. So on the screen from left to right as you’re looking at the screen, you had the gloomy Anderson Cooper; in the middle, you had Dr. Sanjay Gupta; and then you had Plugs, from his basement studio in Delaware.

The gloomy Anderson Cooper said… I wish you could see the face. We’ll probably… We’ll post the video at RushLimbaugh.com so you can the faces of the gloomy Anderson Cooper and Sanjay Gupta.

BIDEN: “Um, you know, there’s a uh, during World War… Two, uh, you know, where Roosevelt came up with a thing that uh, you know, was totally different than a, than the, the, it’s called, he’s called it a, you know, the World War Two, he had the World, the War Production Board.” pic.twitter.com/RzOjwnQ4fk — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) April 17, 2020

The question: “Looking at the president’s new plan for reopening the country in phases, it’s up to the states. But what do you think, Mr. Vice President? What do you think, Mr. Biden, about what you heard today from the White House?”

BIDEN: I — I don’t quite understand why we’re taking so long to do the kinds of things that — that have to be done. Um… You know, there’s a, uh… During World War (pause) II, uh, you know, where Roosevelt came up with a thing, uh, that, uh, you know, was totally different than a… than the… this… He called… He called it a… You know, the World War II! He had the world — the — the — the War Production Board.

RUSH: You should have seen. I mean, Cooper couldn’t have been any gloomier than he was at the outset of the segment. But Dr. Gupta, you could tell was saying, “What do I do here?” The look on his face was one of shock, sadness, and realization that they were talking to somebody who didn’t know where he was and didn’t even understand the question.

Remember, somebody is at Biden’s house with him. He can’t fire up that technical stuff on his own. Somebody has to set it up. Somebody has to be there to test it — you know, make sure the audio and video connections to CNN are working. Somebody can see that Joe Biden doesn’t know where he is, and they still let the segment happen.

This is one of many things that are of curiosity to me. How could you do this to this guy? I mean, he’s 82, whatever it is, years old, or maybe he’s late seventies and he’s gonna be 80 after four years. I don’t know. He’s up there — and clearly, he does not have all of his mental faculties that he has had during the course of his life.

The people closer to him than you and I know this better than you and I do. And yet they’re still letting this happen. It would have been easy to tell CNN, “Vice president is unavailable. Vice president is deep studying the president’s plan. Is not yet ready to comment.” But then again that would have been tough because CNN’s promoted this thing as some global town hall and why do it if you’re not gonna have the guy they use to beat Trump.

So here, listen to it again and just imagine Dr. Sanjay Gupta’s face. The expression was — I don’t want to say blank, but it was blank because it was literally a combination of shock and fear. So the question: “Mr. Vice President, looking at the president’s plan here, phased reopening of the country, what do you think of what you heard today?”

BIDEN: I — I don’t quite understand why we’re taking so long to do the kinds of things that — that have to be done. Um… You know, there’s a, uh… During World War (pause) II, uh, you know, where Roosevelt came up with a thing, uh, that, uh, you know, was totally different than a… than the… this… He called… He called it a… You know, the World War II! He had the world — the — the — the War Production Board.

RUSH: They ran away from that. They didn’t ask him to expand on it. They didn’t know what he was talking about. “I don’t understand why we’re taking so long to do the kind of things that have to be done.” What? You mean like to reopen? That’s what they were afraid of. They were afraid that Plugs, in this answer, was gonna end up endorsing Trump’s plan by saying, “I don’t know why it’s taking so long to do this.” That’s where the panic originally set in. Then when Plugs totally lost his place, had no idea what he was talking about, then another kind of panic set in.

But never forget, if you want to talk about compassion, mean-spiritedness, cruelty, somebody willingly put Joe Biden out there last night on this show, knowing full well that he was not able to do it last night. Somebody nevertheless did.