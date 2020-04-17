Watch HBO’s Chernobyl — Now More Than Ever

RUSH: Fenton, Michigan. Julie, hello. Hi.

CALLER: Hi. Dittos, Rush. I wanted to make a comment on the ChiComs. You had mentioned earlier in the week that they didn’t care about the well-being of their citizens. And my husband is from the former East Germany, and it reminded me of a story he told me after the Chernobyl disaster. Their own government and their state sanctioned media wouldn’t report on it. The only way they heard about it was through West German media that they were able to intercept.

RUSH: Oh, the Soviets —

CALLER: They were giving advice on measures they could take to stay safe and their own government wouldn’t tell them about it.

RUSH: Oh, they were lying through their — in fact, do you have HBO?

CALLER: Yeah.

RUSH: Have you seen the Chernobyl miniseries? It’s only six episodes. You actually —

CALLER: You know, I haven’t yet. I meant to.

RUSH: You should watch it because it is amazingly honest about the Soviet Union. It’s amazingly honest. And what is fascinating is that the clown that produced this series was trying to make people think that this is Trump. And what he ended up doing was exposing the deceit of communism, the lack of compassion for citizens, the lying through their teeth, it is amazing.

I couldn’t believe that it ran on HBO. HBO is a noted — I mean, HBO is a liberal, cultural marker. And this mini-series, and it’s good to boot, despite just being truthful, it’s a good entertaining piece, entertaining mini-series. You really should watch it. And again, the guy who did it literally thought people would watch it and understand that Trump is like a Soviet, that Trump is an autocrat, that Trump is —

CALLER: I love it when they lose track of their own propaganda.

RUSH: Yeah. Well, that’s a good way to put it. Because this guy thought the American people were gonna see something that nobody saw. What they saw was shocking about how the Soviet Union lied to the world after a genuine, serious nuclear meltdown. If we had a nuclear meltdown, we’d tell the world about it like any other responsible nation. But they tried to keep everything from the world about this, including their own citizens.

So you should watch it. It’s not often that these kind of things get recommended by me. But since you’re inside more than you’re not probably, and you’re looking for ways to pass the time, this would be a good one.