If It Saves Just One Life, It’s Worth Reopening the Economy

RUSH: By the way, folks, a Jacksonville mayor is saying that his decision to reopen the beaches has paid off really, really well. The numbers in Florida compared to say New York, you go to Duval County, which is where Jacksonville is — let me just give you some numbers. This is hospitalizations. You know, Ron DeSantis is being attacked these days because he’s thought to be all over the ballpark in making his suggestions and so forth. DeSantis is doing a great job.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, New York — this is per 100,000 — 87 hospitalizations per 100,000 people hospitalized in New York. That’s through April 19th. This through two days ago. That’s certainly not even crisis proportions, 87 per 100,000. The Duval County number where Jacksonville is, is 6.9 COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000.

But it gets even better. COVID-19 hospitalizations currently hospitalized per 100,000, New York 87.2. Florida statewide, 9.8%. We’ll round it up to 10. Ten people hospitalized in Florida per 100,000 hospitalizations, 87 in New York. It’s 86 in New Jersey. And 54 in Connecticut and Massachusetts.

Fatalities. Fatalities, COVID-19 fatalities per 100,000, New York 96.5. Florida, 3.7. So for every 100,000 deaths, Florida has had 3.7 attributed to COVID-19, 96 and a half in New York, 47 New Jersey, 31 Connecticut. Here are COVID-19 fatalities per 100,000 and in Duval County. It’s the same stats, it’s just county instead of state. Duval County where Jacksonville opened the beach, 1.6 fatalities per 100,000 where they opened the beaches versus 96 and a half fatalities per 100,000 in New York.

And everybody’s, “Don’t open the beaches! It’s horrible, it’s terrible, it’s gonna spread.” No, it’s not. The very idea that people want it to, the very idea — does it not alarm any of you that there’s a political apparatus out there that wants the news to continue to be bad, that wants the country’s economy to continue to be closed and shut down?

I know it alarms you. I know those of you in this audience. But this has got to be occurring to people who are maybe not as politically attuned on a daily basis as you are. It doesn’t make sense to want the economy shut down with no end in sight. It doesn’t make sense to want to continue to have businesses closed, for people not to have jobs, unemployment rising. This doesn’t make sense. And yet there are people advocating it, usually hiding behind, “Well, we’ve gotta do this, Rush, to make sure we keep — if it saves just one life.”

Right. If it saves just one life, I’m for reopening the U.S. economy.