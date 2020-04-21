Dr. Birx Dodges Question on Infection Rates in California

RUSH: There is a new study from USC, University of Southern California, that has found the same infection rate pretty much, pretty close to the same infection rate in Los Angeles County that the Stanford people found in Santa Clara County. The USC study says that they found infections could be up to 55 times higher than the confirmed cases number.

Now, in Santa Clara County, it was 50 to 85 times higher. The LA County survey done by USC said that the infection rate could be up to 55 times higher. It’s the same bottom line. If there have been that many infections, then the mortality rate is way, way below what we think, because we had the Scarf Queen was asked about this.

Grab audio sound bite number 7. John Roberts: “The University of Southern California and the LA Public Health department put out a report today that suggests that the penetrance of the virus is almost 40 times what it is believed to be, that as many as 442,000 people in LA County may have been affected… So, I’m wondering if you have seen that and what your thoughts were,” Scarf Queen?

BIRX: Over the last few weeks, I’ve been talking about the level of asymptomatic spread. Younger age-groups may have more asymptomatic disease and your asymptomatic disease may decrease with your older age-groups and that your symptomatic disease might increase with age-groups.

This is still our working hypothesis. We have no data right now still to support that, but it’s these kind of studies that help out. This is a highly contagious virus, and so all of us as far as protecting others must continue to do all of the recommendations to assure that when we are in an asymptomatic state we’re not passing the virus to others.

RUSH: Let me just tell you, anything that suggests the lockdown policy could be relaxed or may not have been necessary, they’re just gonna nuke it. They’re gonna nuke it.