What Did Xi Jinping Know and When Did He Know It?

RUSH: Here we have Meg in Rainier, Oregon. I’m glad you waited. Welcome to the show. Hi.

CALLER: Hi, Rush. Thank you so much for taking my call.

RUSH: You bet.

CALLER: Mega Rush babe Dittohead Trumpster all the way in liberal Oregon — and you provide the comfort and hope in such a state that is so liberal. So thank you for everything you do.

RUSH: You are more than welcome.

CALLER: You are seriously the best teacher I’ve ever had.

RUSH: Thank you very, very much for that. I appreciate that.

CALLER: So my question I have for you is I was thinking about how this whole situation with the virus is just surreal at times. Like, it doesn’t really seem like this is really happening. And a lot of people are questioning, “Well, how is this greater than the flu, and what about when the swine flu was going on?”

And I was really wanting to ask you, do you think it’s possible that the ChiComs, when they discovered this virus and didn’t say anything, they just assumed it would be like the swine flu — it wouldn’t shut anything down — and they didn’t think anything of it? And once the Drive-By mob got hold of the story, it was their plan to take Trump down by closing down, by making this what it’s become?

RUSH: The short answer is no, I don’t think that… (chuckles) Well, the last part of your question, “Is the objective to take Trump down?” Yes. The objective to take Trump down has always been an objective of the Democrat Party. But it’s also the objective of Vladimir Putin. It’s the objective of the Chinese. Now, in this case, they want to do damage to every administration, unless there is one that’s totally simpatico.

So if the American people ever elected a die-hard communist, then, of course, the ChiComs would find a way to peacefully coexist if they thought the communist was real and knew what he was doing and was an ally. But my point is that the Russians and Chinese are perpetual enemies. They look at us as an enemy. They look at us as certainly a military enemy.

Now, we are different than communists in countless, innumerable ways. One of the primary ways that we are different is that we do not wish to dominate the world via autocratic, totalitarian behavior. We would love capitalism to spread everywhere. We would love freedom to be the order of the day everywhere. We would love for the natural state of the human being as created…

This what I call the yearning to be free. We would love for that to be honored and understood around the world by every world government. But we are one of the few. That’s why we are exceptional. Most governments… Because power is an aphrodisiac and because power inherently corrupts, most governments end up being autocratic, dictatorial, or tyrannical.

And most people throughout the history of the world have lived under one form of tyranny or bondage or another. They really have. I mean, you don’t stop to think about it. But from the beginning of time (whenever that was), human beings walking the earth — the vast majority of human beings — have lived lives that you and I would consider miserable.

There were no creature comforts. Their lives were constantly hard labor — hard labor simply to survive, hard labor to simply find a way to shelter themselves from the elements. There was no HVAC, for example. We didn’t have air-conditioning until the mid-1900s. We didn’t have central heat until not much sooner than that. The vast majority of people on this planet have lived lives that you and I would consider really, really hard and really, really miserable.

I’ll tell you, I go through bouts of guilt. It’s not very often, but every time I change the temperature in my room, I feel a little guilt. I give thanks for the time I was born. My grandfather was born in 1891. When he was born, electricity wasn’t… I mean, it was still a dream. It was just starting. There were no airplanes. There were no mass-produced automobiles.

It was still horse and buggy. No telephones. Photography was just oozing into the black-and-white stage. The first black-and-white photos, there are some of the Civil War era and Lincoln. But, you know, prior to that, I mean, it was… But those people didn’t know any different. So to them, it wasn’t suffering. To them, it was making the most of what they had.

They adapted. Every generation does. This is why every older generation worries that the younger upcoming generation’s a bunch of softy wusses, because they don’t think life has been hard enough for ’em compared to their parents. It’s something that’s a common generational fear. But I’m off track a little bit.

My point to you is that if the Chinese could damage Donald Trump forever to their advantage, they’d do it. Ditto the Russians. Fidel Castro was routinely trying to join efforts to damage the United States, even though his efforts were puerile compared to superpowers. Now, we would love for our way of life to spread because it is adopted in a democratic fashion by votes of the people.

Most people don’t really get to vote on their lives. There are a lot of nations that have votes, but there may be only one candidate ever on the ballot. Sometimes there’s not even an election. Sometimes it’s a total sham. The people of China have no liberty or freedom. They live in perpetual fear of their government. They always have, and so has anybody who still lived under communism.

So to say, “Would they do anything they could to damage Trump?” Yeah. The generic answer is, yeah, by definition. We represent a threat. They do want total dominion over the world. They do want autocratic control of the world, and they want to be the world government. The Chinese do. They don’t want any globalism. They don’t want to share.

They will use whatever they have in order to gain what they want. They will promise, and they will lie, and they will be deceitful. But they have no desire to do anything other than spread their dominance as far as they can. That’s why we are an enemy. They try to spread their dominance to an ally of ours; we’ll stop them, theoretically. But we do not conquer like they do.

We do not target areas of the world and send the army to conquer and then claim, “That’s the 52nd state.” Hawaii is a state because the people of Hawaii voted for it. They wanted to become a state. Same thing with Alaska. So there isn’t any comparison, and attempts to draw comparisons between a communist country and the United States is offensive as it can be to me, because we have nothing in common — starting with they have no liberty and they have no freedom, their people, whatsoever.

The people that live in communist China live in perpetual fear of the state, by design. This is how the state wants it. It’s how they guarantee conformity. We theoretically do not do this, but there are factions in America who wish we did. There are factions in America who salivate over that kind of autocratic power. And you’ll not find any of those people in the Republican Party.

Now, as to whether or not the Chinese now created a virus to take out Donald Trump because Robert Mueller failed, no. I don’t think that’s what happened. I subscribe to a theory, the smartest theory I have seen to explain the ChiCom activity here — there’s still an ongoing argument where the virus came from. You know, you have people in knock-down-drag-out fights over this. “It did not come from a lab.”

We got people in this country want to exonerate the Chinese like this idiot senator from Connecticut. Chris Murphy wants to exonerate the Chinese totally. And they’re out there saying, “There’s no way this came from a lab. It could have come from a. It had to come from the animals. It had to come from a bat or it had to come from a snake.” I think — I shared this theory with you toward the end of last week’s busy broadcasts.

I think the ChiComs were as shocked and surprised by this virus as we have been. If the Chinese really developed this as a bioweapon, I was gonna say, they wouldn’t first turn it loose on their own people, but that’s not true. They probably would to cover up their purpose and to thin their herd. So strike that. Still I think what happened in Wuhan — “Wuhan” — was enough of a disaster that the Chinese said to hell with this. We’re not gonna be the only ones that suffer from this. Our economy is not gonna be the only economy — Remember what happened. They shut down the entire made-in-China apparatus.

Literally millions of people in China were shut down. That’s why there were no new gadgets, There was no new anything available coming out of China because everybody was shut down. Even towns in far-away provinces were shut down, factories in far-away provinces. Interestingly, the virus never got to Beijing. It never got to the home compound of Xi Jinping. It never got to Shanghai. Not in any great numbers. But it did spread, or the threat of it, was wide enough that they shut down all kinds of factories that produced made-in-China goods.

Their economy was really hurt badly by this. But isn’t it interesting that their economy is now back up and running? We don’t know how they did it, but I suspect they did it because the idea of “if it saves one life we’ll do anything” that’s so far away from the way the Chinese think. The way the Chinese think, if it only costs a million lives, it’s worth doing. If it only costs five million lives, we’ll think seriously about it. Saving one life? That’s not how communists react to their culture being threatened.

I think once they saw what this virus was — and look, I know many of you think they knew ’cause they created it. I don’t know that, so I can’t go there. All I believe, the theory is that they saw how bad it was and they decided, we’re not gonna suffer this alone. We’re not gonna be the only economy ravaged. And so they utilized the massive migration and travel of the Chinese New Year to not quarantine people early. And I think they’re totally capable of that.

I am not saying that some mad scientist working for Xi Jinping went to the lab on orders and created a virus for which there will never be a vaccine for the purposes of destroying Donald Trump and the American people. If that is the case, we’ll learn it at some point. But I think there are other theories that answer the question that are far more realistic.

BREAK TRANSCRIPT

RUSH: Sioux City, Iowa. This is Cindy. You’re next. Great to have you with us on the EIB Network. Hi.

CALLER: Oh, I’m so thankful that you are talking to me, Rush. Longtime listener, first-time caller. We are praying for you so hard, and our POTUS. And this is about hydroxychloroquine and my story. I’m older. I have few things just like you. If you would get it, you would be maybe in trouble with this COVID, and what is going on with this hydroxychloroquine is that it’s been out for over 50 years, and it’s safe. They know the safe dosages. They’ve given it prophylactically to people who are going into malarial areas, and they give it off label to lupus people and such — and they know it’s safe.

RUSH: Let me… Cindy, let me interrupt you here ’cause it’s even worse than what you’re saying. I wish… Did I keep this? I always keep the stuff I didn’t use the day before, and I’ve got or had a story in which… Oh, this doctor at Harvard. I’ve got to get to that. I’m not gonna have time today. But wait ’til you hear this story. “Harvard scientist charged with lying about ties to Chinese university [in Wuhan]; two Chinese nationals accused of economic espionage.”

It is a Boston Globe store back from January 28. Nobody in the Drive-Bys is talking about this. I came across it, and I want to give you the details. I can’t find the story. The bottom line was it was somebody saying with certainty… It was included in a story of things that are myths and do not work about COVID-19, and there it was: Hydroxychloroquine was in the list.

“It doesn’t work! No evidence. Don’t do it. Nobody has ever been successfully treated with it,” which a flat-out lie to people about it. I didn’t keep the story ’cause it ticked me off so much. Why even put that stuff out there? You know, I don’t want this program to become nothing but a refutation of what’s in the media every day.

But I’m just telling you, you’re right. There’s plenty of anecdotal evidence showing it’s true that it is helping people. I don’t know if it helps everybody, but it has been approved for malaria for 50 years.