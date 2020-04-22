AG Barr Blasts Stay-at-Home Orders

RUSH: The Attorney General Bill Barr was on The Hugh Hewitt Show today, radio show this morning, and this has just got these people on the left fit to be tied. They think this guy needs to resign. This is not what attorney generals do. This guy’s dangerous. I want you to listen to what he said talking about the stay-at-home orders issued by the states.

BARR: These are unprecedented burdens on civil liberties right now. The idea you have to stay in your house is disturbingly close to house arrest. We are looking carefully at a number of these rules that are being put into place. And if we think one goes too far, we initially try jawbone the governors into rolling them back or adjusting them. And if they’re not, and people bring lawsuits, we file a statement of interest and side with the plaintiffs.

RUSH: Were you able to understand that? All right. I wasn’t. It’s a good thing I have the transcript. What he said here was, “These are unprecedented burdens on civil liberties right now. The idea you have to stay in your house, that is disturbingly close to house arrest. We are looking carefully at a number of these rules that are being put into place. And if we think one of them goes too far, we initially try jawbone the governors into rolling them back or adjusting them. And if they’re not, if people bring lawsuits, we file a statement of interest and side with the plaintiffs.”

He was saying the same thing about shutting down businesses. Where do these people get the authority to do this? And the people issuing the authority are not elected. Unprecedented burdens on civil liberties right now. The idea you have to stay in your house. I have to tell you, folks — I get myself in trouble — let’s just put it this way. I have seen local websites, I’ve studied them, you would not believe the arrogance. “We are watching you, we are observing that you are not observing social distancing when you’re out walking, and we are taking notes, and we are taking names,” things of that sort.

People are being publicly shamed on town websites. There was one the other day. “Make sure that you take your keys out of your car and don’t leave it unlocked with the keys in it in your driveway.” I said, what am I, 10 years old? “We are studying, we are watching, we are paying attention to people who are violate. And we have our snitches, by the way. We are being informed by townsfolk that people were seen in a public park even though the parks have been closed, we have been told that people are not practicing proper social distancing.”

It’s all gone to their heads.