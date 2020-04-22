Michael Moore Discovers Electric Cars Use Energy

RUSH: You know, this idiot Michael Moore does all these ludicrous movies. He’s out with a new film that the media will hype, most Americans, like all rest of his movies, will never see it. This is a Reuters story, and they are promoting this clown’s latest movie. And he says that, like many people, he thought electric cars were a good idea, quote, “but I didn’t really think about where the electricity [to charge them] was coming from.”

I read something like this, can this guy really be this dumb? And then I have to conclude, yes. I think leftists are this… maybe “dumb” is not the right word. Ignorant? How many of you right now, if you spend your time on Twitter, how many of you are in arguments with people you are convinced are brain-dead about anything to do with reopening the states or the coronavirus or no matter what kind of logic that you throw at them, all you get back is hatred and vitriol.

And you finally ask yourself, what am I doing wasting my time trying to talk to these people? Same with climate change. Doesn’t matter. You can have statistic after statistic, fact after fact to refute everything they believe, and it doesn’t permeate. Michael Moore has been running around for decades promoting policies that would wreck the economy. And the energy people are out there, they’re loving this.

They’re saying this is a great dry run. It’s a great dry run for guaranteed universal income. It’s a great dry run for shutting down the economy to save the planet by reducing CO2 emissions. What’s happening to the oil industry is a great, great forerunner to wiping it out for good. He said he had no idea, when he plugged in his electric car, where did the electricity come from. In other words, he had no idea that it was coming from the power plant. He had no idea it was coming from coal.

He literally says here, “I assumed solar panels would last for ever. I didn’t know what went into the making of them.” Meaning what a drain they are on the environment to make. Now, if we believe this, the guy’s just flat-out clueless. And if we believe it, which would make sense, we find out exactly how blockheaded the people on the left are that we’re dealing with and that we’re going about dealing with them in the entirely wrong way. We can’t deal with them logically because they’re not using any semblance of mental acuity to arrive at whatever they believe.

They are strictly the recipients of propaganda. And that’s it. They can’t tell you why they think what they think. When you challenge ’em, that’s when the insults start aimed at you. You’re a racist, you’re a bigot, you don’t know what you’re talking about. They can’t defend what they believe unless they have had some propaganda they think — using logic on them is a waste of time.

If you’re debating them on Twitter, forget it. It’s a total waste of time. You’re not even on the same wavelength with these people because they’re not using thought. They’re not using any brain activity whatsoever other than memorization of propaganda. Electric cars are powered by oil, natural gas. The big one is coal because most power plants still rely on coal, coal and natural gas to provide you electricity.

And they hate nuclear power because of one movie, The China Syndrome. They hate it. You cannot get through to them and tell them, based on what you believe, nuclear is the absolute only source that you should be relying on. It’s completely safe. It doesn’t pollute. It regenerates, it’s renewable. But no, because there might be a meltdown. Jane Fonda movie.

You tell ’em how toxic the batteries are in their electric cars and how they have to dispose of them when they wear out, they won’t believe you. And it’s a problem. It’s a problem when, you know, we conservatives, the ones that are actively involved in stuff like this — I don’t know about you — I’ve arrived at my celebrated points of view by way of genuine intellectual application.

I’ve debated myself, I’ve debated others, I’ve questioned, I’ve researched what other people say. I have sought, in other words, to honestly, legitimately mentally confirm what I believe. There’s not one part of that equation that applies to most people on the left, that you would run into, average, ordinary Toms, Dicks, and Harrys out there on the left, they don’t get near any kind of mental process that involves thinking, critical thinking, analysis. They don’t get to what they believe, because you can’t.

Believing that this current circumstance is a godsend is not natural. Believing that an economy in tatters and 22 million people out of work is a good thing is not normal. It’s stick. It’s dangerous. And you can’t get through to them using economic successes and failures, stories, statistics. It really — you know what? It boils down to something even more basic. The vast majority of these people literally think what they think because of hatred. It is hatred that the people that propagandized them use as the gateway or the pathway into these people’s so-called hearts and minds. But if you’re debating these people on Twitter, I’ve give it up. I’d save myself the aggravation.