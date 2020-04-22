The Turtle Tells the States to File for Bankruptcy

RUSH: The Turtle, the Turtle said today that he doesn’t like this idea of the states being bailed out. He thinks the states ought to be allowed to file for bankruptcy, but bailing out these states like New York, it’s a waste of time and it’s a waste of money. He said some cities have had to file for bankruptcy. Why should the states get bailed out?

And Governor Cuomo, Governor Cuomo — had it for you yesterday — Governor Cuomo said that his state budget is gonna be whatever he can score out of Trump. Whatever he can get from the federal government is what the New York state budget is gonna be. Whatever the budget was, it’s gone. They don’t have any money.

And it would have shown up — if Cuomo ever was actually the nominee for the Democrats, I don’t think it would work. His performance managing the business of the state has been a debacle.