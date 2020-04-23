Media Claims Everybody Wants This to End (They Don’t)

RUSH: Grab sound bite number four. I don’t believe this. This is a media montage from this morning of a bunch of people talking about the need to get back to work.

PAUL ROMER: Democrats, Republicans, everybody wants to go back to where we were.

DANA BASH: Everybody wants to get this country reopened.

ANNE RIMOIN: Everybody wants to get back to work.

KATHLEEN SEBELIUS: Everybody wants to get back to work.

CHUCK TODD: Everybody wants to get out of this.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG: Nobody wants to be out of work.

STEPHANIE RUHLE: Everybody wants the economy back open.

JOHN KERRY: We all want to see the economy opened. Everybody does.

MARIA BARTIROMO: Everybody wants to get back to work, but you really have to be careful.

RUSH: Okay, Paul Roemer, he is the former World Bank chief economist. Then we had Dana Bash in there, Kathleen Sebelius, F. Chuck Todd, Whoopi Goldberg, John Kerry, who served in Vietnam, and Maria Bartiromo.

I’m sorry. Some of these people do not want to reopen. Chuck Todd is one of them, and Dana Bash is another. They’re reveling in the fact that this economic collapse is hurting Trump. Where is this pressure to reopen? I don’t see it. That’s my whole complaint. Believe me, if there was a massive push to be reopened, we would be reopened, we’d be on the way to reopening.