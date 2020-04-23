Power Hungry Politicians Deny Your Rights Under the Guise of Saving Lives

RUSH: To the phones, we go back to Rhonda, South Bend, Indiana. Welcome. Great to have you here.

CALLER: Hi, Rush. I feel like I’m living in the Twilight Zone. I cannot tell you how concerned I am about the effects of this weaponization of fear. I just never thought I would live to see the day when our constitutional rights would be suspended, I mean, in the snap of a finger.

You have said in the past — and I thought this was so true — this is not the economy v. lives. It is lives v. lives. It’s not either/or. It’s both/and, and I want to know what is going to happen when we have a president in office who does not value the Constitution.

RUSH: Well… (sigh) We hope that doesn’t happen.

CALLER: Think of an Elizabeth Warren, for instance, in office — or God forbid, down the road, AOC. What kind of a crisis would that be?

RUSH: Well, okay. Okay. I had seen what you… Yeah. I thought you were speaking generically and not about —

CALLER: No. No.

RUSH: Well, look. There are all kinds of things to be alarmed about. The governor of Connecticut is now bragging that they got drones that can take your temperature.

CALLER: (groans)

RUSH: They can fly drones over you and take your body temperature. We have government authorities — state, local, whatever — very, very upset that people are attending church by driving to the church parking lot. “This may constitute illegal assembly in violation of the social distancing guidelines!”

I mean, there are actual constitutional rights that are being denied and trampled on under the guise that it’s “necessary to save lives,” which is the magic bullet every time some autocratic, power-hungry politician attempts to deny people their liberties. “It’s about saving lives!” It’s like the governor of New Jersey (summarized): “I wasn’t even thinking about the Constitution when I proposed my policies here.”