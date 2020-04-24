God Bless Brian Kemp

RUSH: I just have to say, folks, God bless Brian Kemp. God bless him. The governor of Georgia is standing by his decision. I mean, he’s got everybody insulting him, everybody trying to tell him he’s the biggest boob and idiot in the country right now. And he’s standing by his decision to partially open his state, Georgia, today, with more openings on Monday.

JOHNNY DONOVAN: And now, from sunny South Florida, it’s Open Line Friday!

RUSH: We need to do this. Oklahoma’s doing the same thing. We need to do this. Damn, do we need to do this. We need to have a counterbalance to the one-size-fits-all. And, you know, it’s fascinating what is happening in Georgia. You know, Governor Kemp is not mandating anybody do anything. If you own a nail salon or a tattoo parlor, you don’t have to open up. And if you happen to be a customer, you want a manicure, you want a tattoo, you don’t have to go to a newly opened store. You can make up your own mind.

And a lot of store owners say, “I appreciate the fact we can open. We’re not quite ready yet. We need to have masks for ourselves and for customers that come in.” It’s not insane. It’s not crazy. We don’t have a bunch of lunatics committing suicide today or Monday. We have intelligent Americans who are gonna make decisions based on their own self-interest. And we have a governor who is relaxing some of these stringent stay-at-home requirements.

And he will tell you, “I’ve got health experts. I have my own. I’ve got the data that they have given me. I’ve got my economic experts, and I can tell you my state is being wiped out. We have to do something here.” And he’s making it clear that he’s not some random, off-the-shelf rogue just doing this because he has the power to do it.

And we need it. We need for people to learn that they can go about their lives and that they’re not gonna die. Right now we have no counterweight to that allegation that everybody who gets this virus dies from it. And this is among many of the purposefully planted morsels of disinformation and misinformation about the virus.

I’ll tell you, I look at what’s happened here and my intelligence guided by experience is being really tested here. Really, really tested. I gotta be very, very careful about this.