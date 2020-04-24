Oklahoman Wonders What Washington Would Think

RUSH: We got John in Oklahoma City. The governor of Oklahoma, Kevin Stitt, announced certain nonessential businesses are gonna be allowed to start opening today. Good for him. Hi, John. How are you doing, sir?

CALLER: Amazing, Mr. Limbaugh. Mega dittos from this Millennial right here in the great state of Oklahoma.

RUSH: Thank you, sir.

CALLER: My comment was President George Washington said the thing that what sets the American apart is that he would rather die on his feet than to live on his knees. And I think that could be applied to many things in this country still today, especially this.

There are people who are willing to risk getting this virus as much as we don’t want to if we know that we’re out trying to provide for our family. Versus living on our knees at home hoping somebody or someone gives us the okay to go back to work, which is out of their scope anyway.

RUSH: Yeah. I get you. We’re waiting around for somebody to give the okay to go back to work and whenever anybody does (shouting), “You can’t! You can’t go back to work yet! You can’t! You can’t!” I wonder how many people don’t understand what George Washington said.

Americans would rather die on their feet than live on their knees. I wonder how many Millennials don’t even know what that means. You think they do? I’ll bet you the people are confused by that. Thanks, John.