Report: Kim Jong-Un Evacuated from Pyongyang

RUSH: Kim Jong-un, the pot-bellied dictator of North Korea, reportedly here, according to UPI, has been evacuated from Pyongyang and has been moved to some — what I would guess suffice as a resort in North Korea somewhere on their northern coast somewhere out there.

“He may have the coronavirus if they’ve evacuated him!” Drive-Bys would love nothing more.