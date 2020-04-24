Trump Didn’t Tell People to Drink Drano or Inject Lysol!

RUSH: Now, another controversy that sprung up out there that happens — I don’t know — at least once a week. The Drive-By Media is attempting to persuade and convince people that Donald Trump told people to drink Drano at the White House press briefing yesterday.

That Donald Trump told people to go out and get a syringe and inject Clorox in their arms, and that this could be dangerous, that Donald Trump is killing people now in the White House press briefing. There was a reporter from the Washington Post in the briefing. He brought a guy out who explained what temperature and humidity do to the coronavirus when it is exposed to them.

And the conclusion was that high humidity and high temperature — exactly what Trump told us back in February, by the way, and exactly what the medical people told us: That the virus has a tough time surviving in high temperatures — this is outside — and high humidity.

“High humidity” being defined as anything over 40%. Now to us in Florida, 40%’s like no humidity. But 40% for these purposes are considered moderate humidity. The virus has a tough time surviving. So Trump was talking about this, and this guy from the Washington Post says (sputtering), “Isn’t it kind of irresponsible for you to tell people to all of a sudden go out and be standing outside in the sun?

“I mean, we’re in the middle of a lockdown. You want to spread the virus!” Trump (laughing) is laughing and throws his arms in the air. “Now look. The next story is gonna be: ‘Trump urges people to break lockdown, go outside, and die.'” If anybody…

You know, this whole idea that the Drive-By Media can’t let go of the fact that whatever any conservative Republican says is killing people. Go all the way back to the 1995 budget battle: Republicans starving kids with the school lunch cuts. There weren’t any lunch cuts at the school lunch program.

Now you can’t watch mainstream media for 10 minutes without hearing about how some conservative or some network had somebody on it that said something that a bunch of doofus, dunce Americans listened to and now they’re dying.

They never tell us that Democrats were among the leaders telling people not to worry about coronavirus, including the esteemed Dr. Fauci. Nothing to see here. Nothing to worry about. Now, the way that Dr. Fauci and the Scarf Queen and Pelosi and other people… You know how they’re being let out of their statements?

“Well, the Chinese lied to us! The Chinese…. The Chinese! They were only repeating what the Chinese said. The Chinese said there was nothing to fear here, nothing to worry about.” That’s how Pelosi and Dr. Fauci and the Scarf Queen are being let off the hook. But Trump, Republicans and conservatives are not being given that benefit of the doubt.

The effort is still being made to keep the country shut down. You have to ask, “Who benefits?” Who benefits from the ongoing shutdown of the American economy? Who benefits from 26 million unemployed becoming 28 to 30 million? Who benefits? Somebody apparently is. Somebody thinks they’re going to.

That’s why I think what Brian Kemp is doing is important, bucking the trends. People are not just losing their lives. They’re losing their livelihoods. At what point do statistics have an impact on you? What if there was a statistic out there that said that for every COVID-19-related death, we have lost 600 American jobs?

Does that have any impact on you (’cause it’s pretty close to the truth)? Every death has cost 600 jobs. It worth it? I’m not asking with a preconceived answer in my tone. Don’t infer anything. I’m just asking you as you sit here and listen to the program: How does that affect you, if at all?

Let me take a break. It’s Open Line Friday again, talk about whatever you want — and we’ll, I guess, next deal with Trump urging people to drink Drano.

BREAK TRANSCRIPT

RUSH: Here is Nancy Pelosi. This is today. She held a press briefing. If the media and the Democrats believe that this is how they are going to defeat Donald Trump, then they have officially become detached and irrationally insane. Here is what she said.

PELOSI: The president is asking people to inject Lysol into their lungs and Mitch is saying that states should go bankrupt. It’s a clear, visible within 24 hours of how the Republicans reject science and reject governance. If you don’t believe in science and you don’t believe in governance, that’s their approach.

RUSH: I’m telling you, they have no idea how they’re souring people. I mean, even people who may be fed up with Trump. There may be people getting really tired of Trump, he’s on television all the time. There may be people who, you know, were starting to warm up to Trump and for whatever reason are cooling, but this kind of stuff — Donald Trump never told anybody to inject Lysol in their arm. Donald Trump’s never done anything of the sort. Donald Trump expressed curiosity about some of the potential applications of what were announced, various discoveries that were announced at the briefing yesterday. It’s nothing more than that.

And now to say that Trump is ordering people to inject Lysol into their lungs? Who injects anything into their lungs? Or to drink Drano? Mitch McConnell didn’t tell states to go bankrupt. Mitch McConnell said, “We’re not bailing you out.” Our national debt’s already out of control. We’re not bailing you out. File for bankruptcy. And so now they’re all — I mean, Andrew Cuomo had an over-the-top reaction, Pelosi.

Folks, don’t worry about these kinds of allegations and charges ’cause this is the kind of stuff that just rubs people the wrong way because they instinctively know that Trump is not telling people to inject Lysol. Here’s what Trump did say. This is audio sound bite number 16 at the Coronavirus Task Force briefing yesterday. This is after — let’s see. Bill Bryan, who is the Department of Homeland Security undersecretary for science and technology – in fact, grab 14 first. This is what Bill Bryan said, among other things, about what happens to the virus in various circumstances outside the body.

BRYAN: The virus dies the quickest in the presence of direct sunlight under these conditions. And when you look at that chart, look at the aerosol as you breathe it, you put it in a room, 70 to 75 degrees, 20% humidity, low humidity, the half-life is about an hour. But you get outside and it cuts down to a minute and a half.

RUSH: And this is when this loco weed from the Washington Post, “Mr. President, are you urging people to go outside and violate your own stay-at-home order so that they maybe” — just asinine. Trump never said anything of the sort. Here’s what Trump said that they are distorting to saying he wanted to inject Lysol or drink Drano or Clorox or whatever the heck, here’s what he said.

THE PRESIDENT: So supposing we hit the body with a tremendous — whether it’s ultraviolet or just very powerful light, and I think you said that hasn’t been checked, but you’re going to test it. And then I said supposing you brought the light inside the body, which you can do either through the skin or in some other way, and I think you said you’re going to test that too. Sounds interesting. And then I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in a minute, one minute, and is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning, ’cause you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it’d be interesting to check that. So you’re going to have to use medical doctors, but it sounds interesting to me, so we’ll see. But the whole concept of the light, the way it kills it in one minute, that’s pretty powerful.

RUSH: Now, he’s right on the money about light. He’s right on the money about it. He’s not exaggerating it. He’s not speculating. He’s not making it up. Ultraviolet light does kill viruses. This business about the disinfectants, “and then I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in a minute, one minute, and is there a way we can do something like that by injection -” He’s not talking about injecting the disinfectant. He’s talking about is there a way to kill the virus in a similar way that disinfectants do.

Now, folks, it has long been known that ultraviolet light (UV) kills viruses and bacteria. This is known for a long time. The problem is that if it’s unfiltered, ultraviolet light is dangerous to humans and to human cells. What you have to do is filter out the dangerous UVC, ultraviolet C, leaving what’s called ultraviolet A light.

Then it becomes safe for human use. It has proven in the lab by a bunch of companies that at the right wattage and the right duration, ultraviolet A light is effective at killing a variety of viruses and bacteria — including the coronavirus. Ultraviolet A will kill the coronavirus. There is now a company making a product called Healight, H-e-a-l-i-g-h-t.

It was developed at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles. The Healight is actually a catheter and is used on patients who are intubated, who have a breathing tube. So what happens is that the catheter, the Healight (that’s its brand name) is embedded with small LED lights that emit ultraviolet A in a specific way.

The Healight is inserted into the breathing tube of an intubated patient, and the light emitted from those days LEDs kills a wide variety of viruses and bacteria. The company that is behind the creation of this contraption has a video explaining and showing how it works. The video is largely text, what I just told you.

There is a graphic. There is a little video showing the devices — the catheter — actually being inserted in the breathing tube of an intubated patient. They’re intubated, then they turn the LED lights on, and they graphically replicate what happens. The bottom line is it’s in its early stages and phases.

But it is well known that UV — ultraviolet light, UVA — filtered, zaps viruses and bacteria. There are people working on this, just like people are working on all kinds of things. They’re working on vaccines. They’re working on (sigh) therapeutics. All kinds of wizards of smart are out there working, and this is just one of them.

But it’s predicated on the fact that light — not the light from your lightbulb or not the light from the sun, but filtered ultraviolet light — properly directed, will zap and kill bacteria and viruses. Now, how it could be used on patients who don’t have a breathing tube, I have no idea. How it could be used on patients who are not intubated, I have no idea.

All I know is the video I saw, the brand name and the company that made it. And again, they were developed at Cedars-Sinai. The point is, Trump is right. It is well known in the scientific community that certain kinds of light with wreak havoc on viruses. He was not wrong. He was not even off-the-charts crazy.

The reporting on what Trump said and did is so way out of proportion. With Pelosi saying, “Injecting Lysol in their lungs and swallowing and drinking Drano and Clorox!” He never said it, never implied it, didn’t ask if this is possible. If they think this is the kind of stuff that’s gonna elect Plugs, they have got a whole lot of other things coming.