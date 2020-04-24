What’s Really Bothering Me? We’re on Defense, Not Offense

RUSH: So I checked the email during the break (I always do that), and there was a great question. “Rush, what is it that’s really bothering you about this? I don’t think you’re actually telling us. I don’t think you’re getting all the way there. It seems like you’re holding things back. What’s really bothering you?”

I’m not holding anything back, but I did… I thought, “Okay. What do they think I’m holding back? Why do people think that I’m not saying what I really think about this?” So I began to analyze that and I have an answer — and here’s what it is? You know what bugs me about this? We’re just sitting around waiting!

We’re not in any way attacking this. We’re not on offense at all. We are being entirely defensive, and that doesn’t defeat anything. “But, Rush! But, Rush! We’re talking about a contagious disease. We must avoid the spread.” Let me tell you something, folks. There is so much about this that I don’t think we have been truthful told.

And I don’t know whether that it’s purposeful or not. I’m not gonna go into Conspiracyville. But Governor Cuomo yesterday was now telling us that far more people have been infected than they knew — and we know this is true in Santa Clara, California. It’s probably true in California at large. We know it’s true in LA County.

What Governor Kemp is doing is going on offense. Governor Kemp says, “We’re not gonna let this think destroy us. We’re not gonna let this thing…” I mean, we’re sitting around and allowing this to happen! It’s actually worse than that. We are doing this to ourselves. This is the thing that just grates on me under the guise that we’re trying to do what?

Keep people from getting sick. The recovery rate remains 98%. You’re probably sick and tired of me saying that. But overall, what bothers me, folks, is that how long are we gonna sit down? How long are we going to shelter in place? To what end? “Well, Rush, we have to bend the curve, my man.”

Yeah (sigh), and we’re bending the curve for what reason? Make sure the hospitals are not overrun with a bunch of people infected at the same time. But we’re eventually gonna have come out of our hovels, aren’t we? The hobbits are gonna eventually have to start looking for the ring.

It just seems like this is an entirely defensive posture, and I know the people in charge of it can make the case for that, but it just… (grumbling) “How would you attack the virus, Rush? We can’t even see it.” Well, I’m not an epidemiologist. But the things that we’ve been told, like, “We gotta wait for a vaccine”? We may never get one of those!

Most viruses do not have a vaccine. Anyway, if you have detected that I’m getting close to saying something but not saying it, it’s that. I’m not holding anything back. I’m not holding back that I think this is a gigantic conspiracy theory. I’m not holding back that I think George Soros is behind this to destroy capitalism.

I’m not suggesting that all of this has been done purposely to destroy Trump and destroy the U.S. economy because we were getting too far away from globalists. We were destroying the globalist agenda. We were doing Brexit and all this other stuff. The world was moving away from globalism and now it’s not. I am not suggesting this is because of that.

But the people who are opposed to us having sovereignty — the people who are proponents of globalism — are not unhappy right now, folks. And the people that virulently opposed Brexit, the U.K. leaving the European Union? They’re not unhappy that all that’s been delayed. I’ll share with you a couple stories.

Here is one from Kevin McCullough writing at Townhall (Katie Pavlich, by the way, is editor Townhall), and the title of the piece: “Antibody Testing Proves That We’ve Been Had!” Now, much of this I already discussed with you yesterday when Governor Cuomo announced that 2.7 million people in New York have tested positive, or have been infected, have the antibodies — 2.7 million!

That number alone is probably low, and that number lowers the mortality number considerably. And, you know, the more people learn — the more we learn — about this, the higher suspicions rise than that about this isn’t right. Who do you trust right now to tell you anything about this that you believe? Exclude me, ’cause I know you all trust me.

But I’m not on the… Is there anybody out there on national TV, national media, in your home? Is there anybody that you trust when they tell you anything about this? ‘Cause I think more and more people would answer that “no.” Is there anybody? Who do you trust, Snerdley? (interruption) So you don’t trust anything until you go out and read it and independently confirm it.

There is no single source authority that you trust — like, including Dr. Fauci, including the Scarf Queen. (interruption) So none of the people in the coronavirus task force…? (interruption) Trump is not gonna fire Fauci. Ha! Ha! Ha! That’d be worse than lying about Trump telling people to drink Lysol. (interruption) Every single time… This is why the trust, I think, is waning.

Every single time that there is the hint of good news or hope, it gets beaten down. Every time there is the hint of good news — like the governor of Georgia is gonna open up — look what happens. Except the governor of Colorado is opening up, and it didn’t happen to him. But that’s because he’s a Democrat, gay, has a husband, and has adopted some kids.

So he’s untouchable.

But whatever the good news happens to be… Look at the good news of the surveys from Stanford and USC about Santa Clara County and Los Angeles County. Those are ignored if they’re not attempted to be discredited. You would think that everybody would want the latest information to get to the truth of this. I got a note from a friend today.

“Dear Mr. Limbaugh,

“We were well on a path to take the world out of globalism. We were headed in a much better direction. It was the desire of people worldwide to change the direction of the world. Brexit and Trump’s election and Netanyahu winning three elections were all proof to me, Mr. Limbaugh, that when people were given the choice to be run by a small cabal of elites or run by themselves, they chose themselves.

“They rejected the small cabal of elites in Israel, in the U.K., and in the United States. And there seemed to be no way to stop the will of the people. But, boy, did they try. They tried destroying Trump with a made-up lie about colluding with Russia. They tried to take out Kavanaugh as a way of getting to Trump. They tried to impeach Trump.

“They’ve done everything they could. They tried to stall and delay and ramrod Brexit into the dirt so that it didn’t happen. And then look what did happen. The Wuhan virus. Now everything — three years of economic growth, American independence, the flight from globalism, the reestablishment of the American manufacturing sector. Now look at it!”

I imagine that this note that I got from a friend is resonating with a lot of you, and the reason why it because so much of this doesn’t make sense. You’ve heard the old adage, “Well, usually the simplest explanation is the right explanation.” But people just have… This just seems so mind-bogglingly incomprehensible that people have a tough time accepting it.

“How bad is it, Mr. Limbaugh, that of all the things… You know, people are having breakdowns over Georgia opening tattoo parlors! For crying out loud, is there not a lot more going on in this country to have heartburn over than whether or not they’re gonna open tattoo parlors in Georgia?” And I understand that too.

People don’t react whatsoever when their jobs are taken away from ’em, when their livelihoods are closed up on ’em, when there’s no end in sight, when they don’t get their SBA money, when they don’t get their unemployment, no reaction at all. But you open a tattoo parlor in Georgia and get out of the way for all the hell that’s coming in your direction, ’cause people get livid, led by, of course, the Drive-By Media.

Now, as to this piece from Kevin McCullough: “Antibody Testing: Proves We’ve Been Had!” And here is his point. The antibody numbers from Governor Cuomo scream, they scream the virus was in America long before January. Governor Newsom had ordered autopsies of people that died in December to see if there’s some trace of some unknown virus or illness, because it’s becoming — well, I wouldn’t say abundantly clear, but people began to question, how long has this thing been around?

How is it that 2.7 million people in New York are infected and most are not symptomatic? Ditto, California. We’ve been told, for example, that the true mortality rate or death rate in New York is 7.4%. That would be worse than anything you could imagine, 7.4. But that means seven and a half out of every 100 people die. And that’s what we’ve been operating on because those have been the numbers given to us by every model, not a one of which has been right yet. We were told there would be hundreds of thousands dead. We were told, at first, that 2.2 million people would die.

And I’m gonna tell you again, that number was never valid. That number comes from the U.K. modeler, the guy Neil Ferguson, and that number was always predicated on if nobody did anything, that number came out after we had started social distancing. And then every poll, every model after that factored social distancing. The 2.2 million people dead figure should have never been used. But you know why it was? Because it would allow experts to say, “Look how well we’ve done. Why, it was gonna be 2.2 million dead, but because of our policies it’s only X thousand.”

That’s why. The number has never been valid. ‘Cause the original number for deaths in the U.K. projected 500,000. Then Mr. Ferguson plugs in a variable. He plugs in social distancing. What if everybody keeps six feet away from each other? And the 2.2 million number became a hundred thousand in the United States and 20,000 in the U.K. Then it miraculously became 240,000 in the United States. All of this from models which haven’t been right.

“We were told that this was worse than the flu, which has still recorded more deaths to date in this past flu season–even though the CDC instructed medical personnel to start counting influenza, heart disease, pulmonary, respiratory, drug overdose, and possibly even car crash deaths as COVID-19 deaths.”

Did you know that? It’s not just local coroners. The CDC has instructed medical personnel, according to Mr. McCullough here, to record influenza, heart disease, pulmonary, respiratory, drug overdose, car crash deaths as COVID-19 deaths if they could find a trace of the virus within the body. It’s the difference in dying from it and dying with it. They’re padding the numbers upward on COVID-19 deaths.

Then Mr. McCullough says, “We were told that we had to upend an economy, go into solitary confinement, and divorce ourselves from normal life because this would rage beyond any previous pandemic. We were told that this virus with 846,000 current confirmed cases was worse than the H1N1 that broke out on Obama’s watch that infected 60,000,000 people,” and hospitalized 800,000 in the United States alone. “We were conveniently not told that Obama had authorized $3.7 million U.S. tax dollars to be used at the Wuhan Institute of Virology to utilize corona viruses in bats in 2015.”

Did you know that? You didn’t know that, Mr. Snerdley? Do you believe me? Well, this is from Kevin McCullough’s piece today, “Antibody Testing: Proves We’ve Been Had!” Apparently the Obama administration authorized $3.7 million U.S. dollars to be granted to the Wuhan Institute of Virology to study coronaviruses in bats in 2015.

“Well, what are you saying?” I’m just giving you information. I don’t know what it says. (interruption)

Okay. What does it say? (interruption) Hmm. (interruption) Right. Obama granted money to the Wuhan lab that was — but it didn’t come from a lab. They keep telling us it didn’t come from the lab, Snerdley, it came from animals. (interruption) Okay. Anyway, none of these truths turned out to be true, folks. The death rate in New York state is not 7.4%. It’s actually .75%, and it’s gonna go lower. And I have to take a brief time-out.

BREAK TRANSCRIPT

RUSH: This is Steve in New Berlin, Wisconsin. Great to have you, sir.

CALLER: Hey, Rush. It’s been an honor to be able to get on and hold for you. I’ve been listening since fall of ’88. Mega dittos to you, and congrats on your Presidential Medal of Freedom. I think that was the —

RUSH: Well, thank you very much, sir. Thank you.

CALLER: So just to give you a little background on me, I’ve been a firefighter for over 25 years. I hold the rank of assistant chief now of a city of about 40,000 people outside the Milwaukee area. And what I’m looking at the here are the so-called experts — you kind of touched on it earlier in the show, of, you know, we’re not really playing offense here. We’ve been on defense the whole time for this coronavirus.

And nobody really has put a plan in place how to get the country back up and running. The so-called experts are so busy on trying to scare the general public that this disease is going to kill healthy people. In fact, we’re finding out more and more that it’s not going to, but nobody’s come up with a plan so that we can go on offense and get the country back to where we need to be and be productive again.

RUSH: I understand that. You know, I mentioned this in the last hour. It’s one of the sociological things, Steve, that bothers me is that we’re just sitting around waiting, we’re totally on defense. We’ve got an enemy. We’re not attacking it. Now, the medical, “Yes, we are Rush, we’re coming up with a vaccine, we’re attacking it medically.” But it’s still ruling the roost. This virus is determining how we live. And you say that we’re not doing anything. We are. We’ve got guidelines. If your town goes through two weeks of declining statistics and then another two weeks of declining statistics and then two more weeks of social distancing six feet, eight feet, then you can open.

CALLER: Where I’m at, Rush, I’m not saying anything overwhelming any of our facilities. Our call volumes have actually been going down on my fire department. And to be quite honest, the citizens that are actually calling in for some emergencies are actually getting not necessarily —

RUSH: Well, the officials, the authorities would say that’s a sign of great success, that nobody’s calling EMS, that nobody’s checking in the hospital, nobody’s sick, nobody’s calling the fire department, nobody’s house is burning down, this is all what they would say are signs of great sufficiency. But I know what your point is, and I really appreciate you taking the time to call, very, very much.