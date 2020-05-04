Cuomo Says the Lockdown is Unsustainable

RUSH: Well, now, looky here. We’re gonna go to the audio sound bites. This is Andrew Cuomo. This is in Rochester, New York, today. He held a press conference to talk about the coronavirus pandemic. Tell me where you have heard this before.

CUOMO: People are all talking about reopening, which we should be talking about. This is not a sustainable situation, close down everything, close down the economy, lock yourself in the home. You can do it for a short period of time, but you can’t do it forever.

RUSH: He’s six weeks late to this. Who is it that’s been saying this is not sustainable since this all began? That would be me. And it’s been Governor Cuomo who has been suggesting that, “Oh, no, we’re nowhere near being able to ease. Oh, no, it’s still too bad out there.” Now all of a sudden the lockdown is not sustainable.

RUSH: Here’s Patty. Patty in New Berlin, Illinois – is it New Berlin or New Berlin? How is it pronounced in Illinois?

CALLER: New Berlin.

RUSH: New Berlin. Okay, great. I thought so. Great to have you with us.

CALLER: Hi, Rush. I’m from central Illinois, as you know, and I want to wish you the best.

RUSH: Thank you very much.

CALLER: But I wanted to tell you that for the first time I am proud of a reporter in Illinois who confronted our J. B. Pritzker governor and asked him if it was true that his wife was out of town at a ranch down in Florida and did he deem that essential travel? And he laid into that reporter. But it was great. And then a few days later Tucker had it on his show.

RUSH: Oh, really?

CALLER: He did.

RUSH: So governor J. B. Pritzker’s wife —

CALLER: Yes.

RUSH: Engaged in travel to some sort of a health spa or something in Florida, is that right?

CALLER: A horse ranch, I heard.

RUSH: A horse ranch. So J. B. Pritzker’s wife goes to a horse ranch in Florida, and he’s —

CALLER: And it’s none of your business, he said.

RUSH: Oh, he went to Wellington, he went to the polo club, oh, okay. Ah, I should have known, if you’re gonna bring horses and — Wellington. Oh, okay. So Mrs. J. B. Pritzker is in Wellington, and so what? What’s the problem with that? Why can’t his wife come to Florida?

CALLER: Well, we’re only supposed to have essential travel here. And the reporter asked him, did he deem that essential travel?

RUSH: Get his wife out of town? Hell, yes, it’s essential.

CALLER: What my family does is none of your business, he said.

RUSH: Exactly right.

CALLER: And where they are.

RUSH: Exactly right. J. B. Pritzker. You know, that’s the Hyatt hotels family.

CALLER: Right.

RUSH: They’re not gonna take any grief from some low ball totem pole reporter?

CALLER: Yeah. But isn’t that great to finally have somebody confront a Democrat.

RUSH: I understand. It was good a reporter actually asked a Democrat a tough question. It’s so rare that a generates a phone call to the EIB Network. “Hey, Rush, a reporter here actually asked J. B. Pritzker a legitimate question.” Anyway, I’m glad you called, Patty. Thanks very much. (interruption) What’s gonna be remembered from that exchange? What do you mean? (interruption) If you’re J. B. Pritzker, I said, getting your wife out of town’s essential. If you’re J. B. Pritzker, absolutely it’s essential, that’s how essential travel would be defined.