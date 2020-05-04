Scarf Queen Admits They Made a Big Mistake

RUSH: I want you to listen to this from the Scarf Queen, Dr. Deborah Birx. This is Saturday night. She was on with Judge Jeanine on the Fox News Channel. And the question from Judge Jeanine, “As we test people, we know more and more have it, and we’re learning that the lethality rate,” the mortality rate, the death rate, “is so much lower than we thought.”

BIRX: I think we underestimated very early on the number of asymptomatic cases. And I think we’re really beginning to understand there are people that get infected that those symptoms are so low grade that they don’t even know that they’re infected. And we’re beginning to see that with the New York studies of their sero-antibody studies.

RUSH: Wait just a second. This is not some indiscriminate, minor little miscalculation. This may be one of the primary bits of evidence why the country should never have been shut down. Asymptomatic, meaning the number of people who have it and never know it because they do not suffer any symptoms. For those of you, that’s what asymptomatic means. And what this is doing is lowering mortality rate by a huge number, and particularly in certain demographics, like younger people, the mortality rate among that demographic is even less.

But this was something that, you know, testing, it was hard to reveal. Now they’re starting to figure it out. But it’s just more evidence that the Draconian shutdown has not been nearly as necessary. It has been devastating. We’re looking at unemployment levels to the tune of the Great Depression.

Let me get to the phones. Rob in Long Island. I’m glad you waited, sir. You’re next. It’s great to have you here with us. Hi.

CALLER: Hey, Rush. Thank you for taking my call. And I really wish you the best of health.

RUSH: Thank you, sir.

CALLER: I’m hearing from no one about a 20-year, like a Marshall Plan, to bring back these businesses, to pull up stakes out of China. I mean, if you go around your house, you flip your baseball cap, your air-conditioning, your musical instrument, everything is made in China.

RUSH: Right.

CALLER: And no one talks about the cost of business as it relates to commercial property taxes, your liability costs, your workers’ comp.

RUSH: All right. Now, wait. Wait just a second. I gotta run a risk here because this is not fanboy, and I’m not being a sycophant. But I’m telling you, somebody has. Donald Trump has been trying to warn everybody about that very thing since before he even ran for president in 2015. And he’s the one guy who has been trying to deal with it by putting tariffs on their products, by negotiating new trade deals with ’em.

Look, I’m not trying to take the steam out of your call, ’cause you’re absolutely right. We are way too dependent on all kinds of things that come to us from China. And the reason for that is globalism. I’ll take the time, if you really want, I’ll take the time to try to explain how I think all that happened, and it took years, decades for it to happen. But Trump has been trying to warn everybody. He’s been insulting previous American leaders as stupid for making deals that made all these kinds of things possible.