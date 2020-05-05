Dems Grapple with Their Plugs Problem

RUSH: Here is Chris in Marco Island in Florida. Great to have you. I’m glad you waited. Hi.

CALLER: (squeaking noise) Hi, Rush. It’s so good to talk to you. So I have a theory, but first I want to thank you for teaching me and training me over many years of listening to you to be shrewd in knowing how to read the devious minds of the Democrat Party, and —

RUSH: I’m glad you can do that! I’m glad you have learned how to do that. I wish everybody could master what you have mastered here.

CALLER: Well, it’s only with your help. But let me tell you my theory. My theory is — and I’d like to know your thoughts on this. So I think — and we all know — that the Democrats really do not want Joe Biden as their ultimate nominee. We know that. So —

RUSH: Ah, ah, ah! Now, wait just a second. Wait just a second.

CALLER: (laughing)

RUSH: Are you on a swing set or something? There’s a lot of squeaking here. Are you at the plagued with the kids on the swing set or something?

CALLER: No. I wish I was with my grandkids. I’m in the car.

RUSH: Oh, okay. You don’t sound old enough to have grandkids.

CALLER: Ohhhh. Oh, yes. (laughing)

RUSH: Anyway, why do you assume that most Democrats do not want Plugs to be the nominee?

CALLER: Well, maybe I should rephrase that and say the majority of them. I just can’t believe that a person with half a brain would put this poor man who is senile —

RUSH: They voted for him!

CALLER: But they had no other candidate. You know what? They —

RUSH: Yes, they did. They had Crazy Bernie. They had Fauxcahontas. They had Klobuchar. They had 15 options besides Plugs.

CALLER: That’s true, but they can’t control them like they can control Plugs.

RUSH: No. No, no. You’re talking about individual voters. Individual voters don’t think about who they can control. No. The reason that I’m bearing down on this is that your premise is important. You believe that most Democrats don’t want Plugs as the nominee, and now you want to go from that point and explain —

CALLER: Yes, and so here’s where I’m going with this.

RUSH: All right.

CALLER: I do believe that most of them do not want him as their Democrat nominee, and I think they would get two victories if they used the Tara Reade scandal to get Biden to step down. They’d not only get Biden out of the way but they come out looking like heroes to the #MeToo movement.

RUSH: Too late for that. It’s too little. It’s too little to look like heroes to #MeToo. They’re already trying to cover it up and make sure Plugs can stay, despite Tara Reade.

CALLER: Hmm. Okay. Well, I wanted to get your —

RUSH: I don’t mean to ruin your day.

CALLER: (laughing)

RUSH: You called here. You called the guru.

CALLER: (laughing)

RUSH: You’ve got this great theory, and now I’ve just nuked it.

CALLER: (laughing)

RUSH: I don’t mean to do that. But look, I’m glad you called because this was going to be an upcoming segment, and I’ve got a couple things. I got a column here at PJ Media by Stephen Green. The headline: “Here It Comes: Libs Move to Remove Gropey Joe.”

I haven’t heard that nickname before, “Gropey Joe,” and here’s the thing. This is from yesterday. “Democratic presidential nominee-apparent Joe Biden got hit with a double-whammy today from his one-time allies in the [Drive By M]edia.

“‘How will the Democrats pull a Torricelli and replace Biden on the ticket with someone who can win?’ used to be a question limited to the comments sections on the right side of the blogosphere. Now it’s a question debated openly on the op-ed pages of the” New York Times and the Washington Post.

“New York Times Sunday opinion writer Elizabeth Brunig argued that Tara Reade’s allegations against [Plugs] demand action.” Now, here’s a serious question, folks, and let’s be honest about this. I look at news stories about the presidential campaign, and I see in many of them polling data in which Biden is beating Trump handily, not just nationally, but also in battleground states.

Have you seen these stories, Mr. Snerdley? (interruption) They’re everywhere! They’re all over the place. They’re not outliers. They have become conventional wisdom. Now, whether I believe them or not is not the point. I don’t believe any poll taken now about some event that’s gonna happen in November.

There’s way too much that can happen between now and then, and nobody’s gonna remember what the polls on May 5th were. I think polls are not used to reflect public opinion. They’re used to make it, to shape it. But despite that, despite what I think, these polls are out there and they show Biden with a 10-point lead, a 15-point lead in this battleground state and that battleground state.

I’m asking, “Why in the world do they want to get rid of him?” (interruption) No, it’s a legitimate question, Mr. Snerdley. If these stories are out there, if these polls are out there that show Plugs with a sizable lead over Trump in battleground states he needs to win, then why is there all this talk about getting rid of him? (interruption) Oh, they don’t believe the polls? Really? They know the polls are bogus.

They know the stories are wrong. So why are they publishing them, then? (interruption) Well, wait. So we’re supposed to think…? (interruption) What do you mean, “our consumption”? Who is “us”? Who is “our”? Because here they’re running stories — and by the way, as I say, they’re not outliers, folks. These are stories happening once, twice a week.

“Biden killing it, Biden defeating Trump, Biden leading Trump,” and the Democrats are gonna get rid of the guy? How does that make us have confidence in them? It’s gotta raise further questions. If you’re a Democrat and you want to beat Trump and your presumptive nominee is shown in poll after poll after poll to be beating Trump, looks like he’s gonna win.

Yet the the news of the guy is how he’s gotta go because Tara Reade or #MeToo or whatever? It’s just confusing. The Washington Post yesterday published a piece by a columnist in Cedar Rapids that nobody ever heard of except the people in Cedar Rapids. Her name is Lyz Lenz. She said, “Biden Should Step Aside. We Can’t Sacrifice Another Woman for Political Gain.”

Wait. What? “We Can’t Sacrifice Another Woman for Political Gain”? And then there’s this. Morning Consult poll: After watching Biden deny Tara Reade’s claims, one in four Democrats want a different nominee. Sixty-one percent of Democrat voters believe Biden’s denial — 61% believe him — and 26% want him gone.

Yet it’s the 26% apparently who are gonna be listened to. No, there’s something much more going on here than Tara Reade, something much more going on here than #MeToo. (interruption) Yes, of course, I know what it is.