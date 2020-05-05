Dr. Fauci Calls Fredo Cuomo Every Night

RUSH: Trump was asked, “How come you’re letting Fauci go to the Senate to testify, but you’re not letting him go to the House?” And Trump said Fauci is not gonna testify at the House. The House is a setup. The House is a bunch of Trump haters. I’m not an idiot. I’m not letting him go over there. And that’s exactly right. Fauci over in the House is indeed a setup.

By the way, Fredo, this is — Look, Trump calls me every now and then to check on me. It’s understandable. But Fredo Cuomo said that Fauci calls him every night at 11 o’clock. Yeah, let me see if I got — did I read that or was that in an audio sound bite somewhere in the roster here? You know, the last 30 minutes of this program, the show prep, I mean stuff comes pouring in here and my own stuff and I’m trying to keep it all organized and it becomes impossible to do. Let’s see. Maybe it was something I read. It’s number 12. Thanks for cluing me in here while I make a fool of myself looking for 20 seconds. Well, here we go. Audio sound bite number 12. Last night on Fredo Prime Time on CNN.

CUOMO: I have spoken to you, almost without exception, every day. And you have been calling me out of personal concern to make sure that I’m okay, that my wife was okay, that my son was okay, 11:00 at night, later, waiting for my show to end. I know the administration wanted to make sure that I was okay, I appreciate it. I really do, I won’t forget it, I always try to be fair. All of you, thank you, this is one of the nights that we have our leader watching, I appreciate what you did for me and my family and caring about us. I’ll never forget it.

RUSH: Right. So there’s Dr. Fauci calling Fredo every night at 11 o’clock or at least Fredo is making it sound like that, which is fine. Dr. Fauci can call whoever he wants and if he enjoys talking to Fredo — he-he-he — well, he enjoys talking to Fredo. But that just kind of — you can put two and two together, and Trump is exactly right to be very guarded and cautious about Fauci going off to testify. I mean, some institution run by Pelosi. But he will testify before the Senate.