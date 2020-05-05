“Heartless” Trump Blamed for Reopening Deaths

RUSH: You know, folks, people have asked me – like when I play golf with people that can play the game very well, I ask them if it ever gets boring hitting the drive straight down the middle all the time, whatever distance, 250 yards, does it ever get boring. And they always say no. See, I would think that it would. But then I am asked the same thing myself. “Rush, does it ever get boring being right? Does it ever get boring when your predictions just come true and then come true and then come true?” And I’d say no, it never gets boring. So I kind of understand it.

So what did I predict? And anybody could have predicted this. A lot of people did. So I can’t claim a hundred percent credit for this. Let’s go back basically two and a half weeks, April 16th on this program I told everybody what was gonna happen shortly after the move was made to end lockdowns and reopen the United States economy.

RUSH ARCHIVE: yes, I’m gonna admit, people are gonna continue to get this virus after we reopen the economy, and yes, Donald Trump is gonna get blamed for it, and yes, Donald Trump knows.

We all know what’s gonna happen. We all know what’s gonna happen in the news. We all know what’s gonna happen politically. It doesn’t matter. We have to be up and running. We cannot allow this to continue. It has gone on way too long. No matter what, this is not sustainable.

RUSH: And, lo and behold, not only do we have death continuing to happen because death happens every day, death is a part of life, and, you know, I keep reminding myself of things that make me interrupt myself. I have got to make a note. Hang on. I have got to remember to make this point to you, theory on we’re all gonna die. Okay, there.

The idea here that somehow after we open up everything’s gonna be hunky-dory is a pipe dream. People are gonna continue to die because the virus is there, people die from other things as well. But it was easy to predict that the first death or a series of deaths related to COVID-19 after opening up blamed on Trump. The purpose will be to make sure that everybody knows that trying to get the economy restarted, Trump doesn’t care. The bottom line is, Republicans kill people. You can see newspaper columns written by people who have those headlines. Republicans kill more people. Republicans look to kill more people. It’s vicious out there. And so here is an audio montage we put together from yesterday, last night, and this morning of people from the Drive-By Media fulfilling my prediction.

ERIN BURNETT: Two major projections both forecasting the number of deaths in the United States.

BROOKE BALDWIN: New models projecting 3,000 coronavirus deaths per day.

MARTHA MACCALLUM: It has gone up to its highest projection ever.

JIM ACOSTA: That’s much higher, nearly double.

BEN TRACY: A draft analysis shows daily deaths in the U.S. nearly doubling.

ARI MELBER: Projections were showing U.S. coronavirus deaths nearly doubling.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: Models say the death toll is going to double over the next month.

SANJAY GUPTA: We could double the number of deaths every single day.

WOLF BLITZER: If all these models that are surfacing today are accurate, should cities consider imposing even tighter restrictions rather than plan for re-opening?

DON LEMMON: Everything is not fine. We’re not on the other side of this yet, okay? Please, please listen to me.

RUSH: That’s Don Lemon there, the dumbest man in television, begging people listen to him. “Don’t reopen! Don’t do this!” What is all this about? This is about a leaked projection from a new model that has not been verified, it has not been in any way backed up with any evidence whatsoever.

In fact, I believe that this model was created to be leaked for the express purpose here of trying to tarnish and trash the decision that has been made to reopen states and to reopen the U.S. economy, and how do I know? Because the New York Times has the story, and here’s the headline: “An internal Trump administration report expects about 200,000 daily cases by June. …

“As President Trump presses for states to reopen their economies, his administration is privately projecting a steady rise in the number of coronavirus cases and deaths over the next several weeks.” See? Trump doesn’t care. Trump doesn’t care that you’re gonna die. Trump doesn’t give a rat’s rear end whether you’re gonna die — and, in fact, I have a column here from the U.K. Guardian.

“Will Americans Ever Forgive Trump for His Heartless Lack of Compassion?” It is a full-court press, easily predictable. We have reopened, but now the number of cases? Ballooning! The number of deaths? Ballooning. Trump knows, and he’s not telling anybody, because he doesn’t want people to know they’re gonna die.

Trump would prefer that they die. The Republicans would prefer people die just so they can go out and make a profit. That is the mantra, “The daily death toll,” according to the leaked projection here of another model that — again — hasn’t been vetted yet scientifically in any way, shape, manner, or form. It is purely a political document.

It’s like the Steele dossier, folks. This thing is just largely made up out of whole cloth. “The daily death toll will reach about 3,000 [people] on June 1…” Do you realize that’s just 26 days from now, folks? “The daily death toll will reach about 3,000 on June 1, according to an internal document obtained by the New York Times, a 70% increase from the current number of about 1,750” people who die that Trump hates.

“The projections, based on government modeling pulled together by the Federal Emergency Management Agency [FEMA], forecast about 200,000 new cases each day by the end of the month, up from about 25,000 cases a day” at the moment. So we’re gonna go from 25,000 cases a day to 200,000 cases a day by 26 days, and we’re gonna go from 1,700 deaths to 3,000, all because why?

Donald Trump opened up the U.S. economy! Donald Trump told Republican governors — who also hate people, and who also don’t care about killing people — to open up their states. Good Lord. This is outrageous what these people are doing, and it’s all about an election in November. It’s not…

These are the people who claim to have all the compassion, the Democrats and the leftists and so forth, the media. I’ll tell you, in case anybody still has any doubts about how important the Democrats in the media think it is to continue this lockdown of the country as long as possible in order to destroy this economy and wreck Trump’s chances for reelection, this story will tell you.

The New York Times claiming the FEMA model — with no evidence whatsoever — sees a tenfold increase in cases per day and deaths. “The daily death toll will reach about 3,000 … a 70% increase from the current number … The numbers,” it says, “underscore a sobering reality: The United States has been hunkered down for the past seven weeks to try slowing the spread of the virus, but reopening the economy will make matters worse.”

I wouldn’t be surprised if this FEMA thing were totally made up. As I say, folks, the administration is denying it; Trump is calling it fake news. It is not an official government document. Nobody is relying on it. Trump has dismissed it, saying it’s false, that it’s fake news. He says, “I don’t even know anything about this. Nobody’s told me this.

“Nobody has shared this thing with me. This is just… It’s not part of the coronavirus task force daily function. It’s not a White House document. It hasn’t been presented to the coronavirus task force. The only people who have seen it are the New York Times.”

So if you had any doubt about how important the Democrats in the media think it is to keep this country on lockdown, to keep this economy moribund and weak for as long as possible so as to wreck Trump’s chances for reelection, get rid of your doubt, because this is abundantly obvious what is going on.

You know this newspaper, the New York Times, just got a Pulitzer? They got a Pulitzer Prize for their reporting on the 1619 Project. Do you know what the 1619 Project is? The New York Times decided that the country was not founded in 1776. That all of that is a lie. The country was actually founded in 1619, and that is the date you can trace the first slave ships arriving on our continent.

So the New York Times totally rewrites American history to say the American experiment was founded with the arrival of slave ships in 1691. It’s just… To say that it’s outrageous and false is to really undersell what it is, and they get a Pulitzer Prize for it. Then we find out that the New York Times has a working relationship with the Pulitzer committee.

I tell you, this business of journalism and the media has become so corrupted. It’s worse than anything you imagined that it is. But this idea that Republicans happily preside over people dying — Republicans only care about the economy, only care about profit — and that Trump opening up the country is resulting in more and more people dying?

You know what? People have forgotten. Why did we social distance in the first place? Why did we mitigate in the first place? Why did we stay home? Why did we shut down? To flatten the curve. But what was the purpose of flattening the curve?

It was not to stop the virus, it was not to get rid of the virus, and it was not to slow it down. It had nothing to do with anything other than ostensibly preventing an overrun of hospital emergency rooms and intensive care units.

RUSH: I want to go back for just a second to the New York Times story, this internal Trump administration report expecting 200,000 cases and 3,000 deaths by June. This is made up. It is largely an unvetted model forecast, model prediction. There’s no mitigation in it, for example. There’s no factoring of how people might try to protect themselves as they get out in public. It’s a worse case scenario thing, and even at that it’s a wild guess. And of course much of the sourcing for all of these projections has come from the Imperial College over in the U.K., and then another one from the University of Washington here in the United States.

Now, the Imperial College model said that Sweden was gonna just pay a huge price for not locking down. Sweden did not lock down. They left it voluntary. Bars and restaurants could remain open, but you didn’t have to go. If you did go you could sit where you wanted to sit. They just left it totally voluntary. And there have been a variety of competing and conflicting reports on how well Sweden did.

There are a lot of people invested in locking down, in social distancing, in mitigation. They want to make it look like it works, so whenever it doesn’t work, they point to it and they cite it. And Sweden was utilized in that way. The Imperial College model, which was the major influencer in the United States and in the U.K. in initial lockdown policy was totally wrong about Sweden. It predicted 40,000 deaths in Sweden from COVID-19 by the 1st of May, five days ago. It predicted 100,000 dead in Sweden in June.

The numbers in Sweden as we sit here today at the moment, 2,680 deaths. And it peaked two weeks ago. It’s been on the way down since two weeks ago. So the same thinking, the same politics, the same bias, the same modeling that gives us this ridiculous New York Times story today predicting mass death, out-of-control numbers of cases because Trump and the Republicans decided to open up, have bombed and wiped out big time in Sweden, predicting 40,000 deaths by five days ago, a hundred thousand deaths by June.

In Sweden, the number of deaths, 2,680. They did it without a lockdown. And, of course, what it illustrates is that there is no one-size-fits-all when you’re talking about nations or states or groups of people period. Everybody is different.

RUSH: We’re gonna start in Youngstown, Ohio. Melissa, welcome. Great to have you with us. You’re up first today.

CALLER: Oh, hi, Rush. So great to talk to you.

RUSH: Thank you.

CALLER: I’m a first-time caller, and hope you’re doing well. We’ve been thinking about you, praying for you. But my comment today is in regard to this FEMA model, right?

RUSH: Yes.

CALLER: I mean, none of these models have been right. (laughing) They’ve been so dreadfully wrong. So why would we believe them now? They must just think people are just so ignorant that they go ahead and believe these numbers.

RUSH: Who are you actually asking this about, when you say, “Why would people believe it?”

CALLER: I’m saying people like myself — Americans with, like, half of a brain — that have common sense.

RUSH: Well, look, it has now been confirmed that there was no collusion between Trump and Russia. Yet the media continues to say there was. How stupid do they think we are?

CALLER: Right.

RUSH: I could ask you the same question. They keep running that story. They keep highlighting the Steele dossier. They keep running it with the Flynn, the Michael Flynn story. This… Why should we believe? We shouldn’t believe. I’ll tell you the way it is. If you really want to be safe, don’t believe anything you see in the New York Times when it involves Donald Trump.

CALLER: Absolutely.

RUSH: Just do not —

CALLER: Absolutely.

RUSH: Just do not believe it. Your default position ought to be, don’t believe it and then confirm and find out later, “Okay, it may be right,” but do not believe it as a default position.

CALLER: Or CNN or MSNBC.

RUSH: Well, by extension, because they all follow the New York Times lead. So —

CALLER: Right.

RUSH: All this is, this FEMA report, is the equivalent of the four times a day in the New York Times and Washington Post stories we got with unnamed intelligence sources and former American officials suggesting that there will be proof forthcoming that Trump colluded with Russia to steal the 2016 election.

You read and read and read the story, you finally get to a sentence where it says, “So far, no evidence exists.” So they get that in there; they bury it. They hide it so that most people reading the story don’t see it. But we got that every day for two years. Unnamed sources. The same… It was an out-and-out lie.

It constitutes to this day still the biggest political scandal — certainly in my lifetime — what was attempted. But what you have to realize is, it’s still underway. The effort, the objective behind the never-ending stories of Trump colluding with Russia was to get rid of Trump.

And that objective is still at the top of the heap for the American left, the Democrat Party, the Democrats in the media. It remains the reason they do anything where Trump is concerned. And so reporting a totally false and made-up story designed to make people think that as soon as we open up the economy — as soon as we open up these states, as soon as we end the lockdown — deaths are going to skyrocket.

The objective is to have as many people as possible believe that Donald Trump doesn’t care how many people die, as long as his precious economy gets revved back up so that he can win reelection. That’s what they’re attempting to get people to conclude. And of course to believe that, you gotta believe Trump doesn’t care people die — and in fact, that Trump may want people to die — and you can find columns in the Drive-By Media that actually make that prediction.