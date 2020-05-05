Michelle O Blames Black Voters for Trump

RUSH: You know, the Obamas are out there, did a documentary or two for Netflix. And one of them that’s out now, Michelle Obama is really upset at black folks — she calls them “our folks” — for not showing up in the same numbers for Hillary that they showed up for Barack Hussein O. It’s kind of funny.

RUSH: So this story, BizPac Review: “Michelle Obama calls black voters ‘our folks’ and rebukes them for their ‘slap in the face.’ In the latest example clarifying that Michelle Obama sees the world through the lens of color was seen in the former first lady’s new Netflix documentary, ‘Becoming.’

“Revisiting a sore subject, Mrs. Obama talks about the pain she feels over black voters not turning out to vote for Hillary Clinton in the same numbers they did for husband Barack Obama, according to The Daily Beast. Touting all the hard work ‘we’ put in to build a winning coalition,” Michelle Obama actually called it “a slap in the face” that her folks didn’t show up and vote for Hillary.

She said, “‘It takes some energy to go high, and we were exhausted from it. Because when you are the first black anything…’ she said. ‘So the day I left the White House and I write about how painful it was to sit on that [inauguration] stage,'” with Mr. Orange Man. “‘A lot of our folks didn’t vote. It was almost like a slap in the face.'”

I’m sitting up there and Mr. Orange Man is gonna be inaugurated instead of Mrs. Clinton because our folks didn’t show up and vote. Slap in the face. Oh, so they’re all supposed to monolithically, they’re all supposed to vote the way you want them to vote, they’re mind-numbed robots, they’re not individuals, they have to do what you told them to do. (interruption) The owner? “The use of the phrase ‘our folks’ suggests that Mrs. Obama puts race first.”

Really? What was your first clue? Really? That’s like saying Jesse Jackson puts race first. Or Al Sharpton. Michelle Obama said, “‘I understand the people who voted for [Donald] Trump,’ Obama added, offering no further clarification. And her angst extended to the 2010 and 2014 midterm elections, as Obama blamed minority voters for Democrats losing the House (2010) and Senate (2014), instead of her husband’s failed policies.”

She’s blaming the black voters for all of the problems the Democrat Party is having. Because “our folks” didn’t show up. “After all that work, they just couldn’t be bothered to vote at all. That’s my trauma.”

Maybe, Mrs. Obama, your folks didn’t show up because they were a little ticked off that they didn’t have jobs after eight years of your husband’s trying to help ’em out. Isn’t that really the truth? The Democrat Party’s been promising not just our folks, not just the African-Americans, the Democrat Party’s been promising every constituency group they’ve got that they’re gonna fix it, whatever’s wrong, the Democrats are gonna fix it.

And then after they fix it, they’re gonna get even with the people that caused the pain in the first place. That’d be the Republicans and conservatives, Rush Limbaugh and Fox News, they’re gonna get even with all those people. And nothing ever happens. Then Mr. Orange Man comes along and look at all the jobs for Michelle Obama’s folks. Look at all of the rising economic tides, of course, before the coronavirus hit.

Now, here is another companion story from Breitbart. “Democrat Operatives Launch ‘Committee to Draft Michelle Obama’ for VP.” You know, this is gonna conflict with Hillary Clinton, ’cause she’s the one that wants it. Hillary Clinton wants Plugs plugged, she wants Plugs sent somewhere, she wants to be the nominee. She doesn’t want this VP stuff. She wants to be the nominee. And there’s the competition that’s now been set up because there is this draft Michelle (My Belle) movement out there.

“A newly-launched committee called ‘Draft Michelle Obama’ is pushing for [Plugs] to select the former first lady as his running mate. ‘Joe Biden has said he would choose Michelle Obama as his running mate ‘in a heartbeat.’ The aim of this campaign is to build on the substantial grassroots support for a potential Michelle Obama candidacy and help garner media attention for a vice-presidential nominee who has the power to beat Donald Trump.”

Oh. So they’re gonna run their vice presidential nominee against Trump. Plugs is just gonna be a placeholder. “The statement adds: ‘The Committee to Draft Michelle Obama firmly believes that Ms. Obama will not only benefit the Democratic ticket this November but also help lead this country to be more just and caring.'”

Oh, so there we are back to it. The country will be more just and it will be more caring and there will be somebody with more compassion as you lose your job and more compassion as all kinds of horrible, negative things happen to you. Why is Barack Obama sending his wife out with all these complaints about their folks? Why is Michelle Obama having to put this load on her shoulders? Why can’t Barack go out there and start complaining about their folks not showing up? Why does she have to do it? Her shoulders are probably broader, Mr. Snerdley? Would be one reason why. So Michelle Obama is angling to be Plugs Biden’s VP nominee.