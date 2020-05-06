Andrew Cuomo: Arrogant, Ignorant Failure

RUSH: A quick question. Are you a health care worker? Are you a nurse? Are you an EMT? Are you anybody who does anything in health care? Did you volunteer, for example, to go to New York during the peak period? Did you volunteer as a health care worker to go to New York to help out? Did you do more than was asked of you? Did you go above and beyond? Did you knowingly put yourself at greater risk than any of your fellow citizens by volunteering to go to New York during the peak reporting period of COVID-19 cases?

If you did, if you don’t live in New York, if you went to New York from some other place, and if you stayed there for 14 days, guess what? New York’s governor is going to make you pay New York state income tax for your volunteer efforts. And people wonder why I left. People wonder why I moved out of there in 1997. Health care works that came to New York to help fight the coronavirus pandemic at its epicenter will have to pay state taxes according to one of the goofiest and most screwed up governors.

You know, it’s classic. You take a look at people the Drive-By Media heralds and makes big stars out of, and they’re the biggest doofuses around. There’s this wacko blogger, name is Jennifer Rubin. I don’t talk about her much because I don’t punch down. You know what that means? I don’t talk about people who are greatly insignificant compared to me. Called punching down. But this woman, she’s a supposed conservative. She’s a Never Trumper. She now hates conservatism because of Trump, and she hates Republicans, and yet she continues to be a so-called conservative.

Anyway, she wrote this big piece some time ago. It was in March. And she went on MSNBC and predicted that red state yokels — you hicks that live in the red states — you’re gonna die in droves from the coronavirus because you stupid clowns are gonna go to Trump rallies, your governors are a bunch of hayseed, hick yokels and they’re not gonna shut your states down and you’re gonna go out there and you’re gonna mass infect the whole country and the red states, she said, are gonna be the problem in the United States.

A new study is out. It is exactly the opposite. As we pointed out yesterday, you have a greater chance of dying from this virus if you live in a blue state than if you live in a red state. And those are numbers, that is data, there is not a single opinion in that statement of mine. I also have here in the Washington Post an op-ed today written by five Republican governors. “Our states stayed open in the covid-19 pandemic. Here’s why our approach worked.”

It’s Mark Gordon of Wyoming, Pete Ricketts of Nebraska, Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas, Kim Reynolds of Iowa and Mike Parson of Missouri. And they have written a piece, all five of them, about their approach, the lessons they think there are to learn from five Republican, i.e., red state governors who never shut down, who are not anywhere near the top in data reporting either number of cases and number of deaths. And yet here come these arrogant blue state leftists running around talking about how the red state governors and red state citizens are so stupid, such a bunch of hayseed yokels that they’re gonna get sick and they’re gonna infect everybody, gonna ruin America. It’s the exact opposite.

And the blue state idiocy is epitomized by Andrew Cuomo. Good grief what this guy has done. Folks, try this headline here: “NYC Starts Historic Overnight subway shutdowns for virus-linked disinfecting.”

Now, this comes after Trump was laughed at and mocked and made a joke of for finding ways to use disinfectant to help out. So Andrew Cuomo goes to a subway car, many of which have been taken care over by blue state homeless who are infecting people left and right, and he goes up there and he starts spraying disinfectant on a subway car. And he starts talking about, why, this is revolutionary, why, we’ve never done this before.

Who knew that you could disinfect a subway car? Do you disinfect your toilet at home, Governor? Did you grow up not knowing how that happened? Did your mom disinfect a toilet or did a maid come in and do it? Do you have any idea how cleanliness happens? The guy was shocked and stunned you could disinfect a subway car.

So now he’s getting heralded as being a great governor for disinfecting the New York City subway after not disinfecting it. It was one of the greatest condensations of close proximity of people. It was a breeding ground for the virus. And this ace kept it open. He said they had to keep it open for all the essential jobs and services. People need the subway to get to work. Well, that and his nursing home debacle is why New York leads the country in infections and deaths, and yet this guy is heralded as the next Democrat savior, the next Democrat nominee. It’s absurd. It’s obscene.

The media makes heroes out of genuine dunces who have put people in this country at great risk, and it mocks and laughs at and impugns genuine, competent, serious people who have been doing a great job, as in these red state governors, many of whom didn’t even see the need to shut down.

“New York City’s subway system — the nation’s largest — went silent in the early morning hours Wednesday as the normally round-the-clock system shut down for train disinfecting. Service was curtailed in late March, but is now being stopped entirely from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. each day.”

Get this. “It’s the first time in 115 years service hasn’t been 24/7 except in times of emergency, and Governor Andrew Cuomo says there’s no way to know when service will return to normal.”

Of course not. He’s only the governor. He doesn’t know jack. I mean, this is just flat-out amazing. And then we haven’t even talked about how this guy put infected people in nursing homes. It’s like putting them into the crypt. It defies explanation. Nursing homes are the single greatest — outside of the New York subway — greatest concentration of noted cases and deaths.

And not just in New York. It’s happened in other blue states where blue state governors have decided the people they didn’t want, let’s pack ’em off to the nursing homes. So Cuomo, he put infected people in nursing homes. That led to thousands of deaths. And now he’s just figured out that cleaning, disinfecting — you remember what an idiot Trump was? Remember what a fool Donald Trump was? What a genius, what a compassionate, comparing, empathetic genius Andrew Cuomo is ’cause he’s got the idea, two months after the fact, that he’s gonna clean the New York City subway. The Democrats in the media have been literally fawning all over Cuomo.

He was just named… Do you know this, Mr. Snerdley? I know this is gonna ace you out. He was just named the most eligible man in New York. That’s right. That’s right. I know. And, see, the thing is these blue state failures — these arrogant, conceded, liberal elites who have caused this country more trouble than you can possibly imagine — are built up, heralded, and converted into heroes.

They get nothing but great publicity and great coverage in the media, and they pose actual dangers. Anyway, here is Governor Cuomo. Let’s go to the audio sound bite number 9. Here’s Cuomo explaining why he can’t extend tax-free status to health care workers from all over the fruited plain who volunteered to go to New York to help out during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic in the city.

CUOMO: We have a $13 billion deficit, so there’s a lot of good things I would like to do — uh, and if we get federal funding, we can do — but it would be irresponsible for me to sit here looking at a $13 billion deficit and say, “Uh, I’m gonna spend more money on, uhhh,” when I can’t even pay the essential services.

RUSH: The question he got from an unidentified so-called reporter (impression), “Have you considered waving the state tax on emergency workers who volunteered to come here from out of state?” “No, no, no. Ah, no way. We have a $13 billion deficit.” Who, by the way, gave us that? Who is it that’s been presiding over all of these unfunded pension liabilities?

Who is it that has been running that state in the most incompetent way? A $13 billion — and then he says, “There’s a lot of good things I’d like to do. Yes, I’d love to make sure that those volunteers don’t have to pay state taxes — and if we get federal funding, we can do it. Yeah, if somebody comes along and gives me some money, then we can do it.

“But if mean Mr. Orange Man doesn’t give me any money, then these volunteers are gonna get bupkis. (Raspberry!)” Man, oh, man.