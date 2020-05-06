Lockdown Advocates Are More Determined Than You Know

RUSH: This guy, you know, he’s a joke. He’s a charlatan. He’s been sending out phony data as part of his models, and that data has been used by American health experts and officials to dictate American behavior.

Now, we’re learning a lot more about this guy as the days go on. “The scientist whose advice prompted Boris Johnson to lock down Britain resigned from his Government advisory position on Tuesday night as The Telegraph can reveal he broke social distancing rules to meet his married lover.”

The guy was having an affair! And he broke his own social distancing rules to get together with the paramour. “Professor Neil Ferguson allowed the woman to visit him at home during the lockdown while lecturing the public on the need for strict social distancing in order to reduce the spread of coronavirus.”

Now, this woman lives with her husband and their children in another house, and because they’re uber-leftists they have an open marriage. “On at least two occasions, Antonia Staats –” hat’s her name, S-t-a-a-t. And wait ’til you hear what this woman does. Maybe it’s Antonia. I don’t know. “Antonia Staats, 38, travelled across London from her home in the south of the capital to spend time with the government scientist nicknamed Professor Lockdown.”

That’s his nickname over there. “The 51-year-old had only just finished a two-week spell self-isolating after he tested positive for the virus. Professor Ferguson told the Telegraph, ‘I accept I made an error of judgement and took the wrong course of action. I have therefore stepped back from my involvement in SAGE.'” SAGE, by the way, is an acronym. It stands for the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies.

The first of the paramour’s visits to this clown’s house in violation of social distancing was Monday, March 30th. It coincided with a public warning by Professor Ferguson that the one-week-old lockdown measures would have to remain in place until June, but not for him, see. Oh, no. Not for him. Not for his paramour. No, no, no. That’s for everybody else.

Now, this babe, this Antonia Staats, S-t-a-a-t-s, it’s just a little added item of interest. The media, obviously, everybody focused on the hypocrisy and the titillating sex. This guy breaking his quarantine and so forth. She works, this paramour of his, works for a left-wing, an uber-left-wing group called AVAAZ, A-V-A-A-Z. I had never heard of them. I had to go out there and had to look ’em up. You know what their number one issue is? Climate change.

My point is that this clown is not a scientist. He’s a left-wing activist who has phony computer model data that he doesn’t even believe in himself. He puts it out and American health experts bought into it hook, line, and sinker. They used it to set original data and behavioral practices and restrictions on the American people. This guy is out advocating social distancing while not practicing it himself.

He’s nothing but what everybody else in this story is, an uber-left-wing activist disguised as a scientist or disguised as a journalist or disguised as a governor or disguised at whatever other attempt they are using to hide from you who they really are. And they are unified in their objective, and that objective is the destruction of capitalism and free markets. And the keyword being “free,” as in freedom.

These are people that believe you can never let a good crisis go to waste. And this one, I’m telling you, folks, that everybody you think is a hero because of the media, every blue state governor, every blue state politician, every so called great journalist or whatever, every one of these leftists advocating for lockdown continuing, advocating for the shutdown continuing, these are people who think this is the greatest opportunity they have had drop into their laps.

Look at what they think they’re gonna be able to show after this. Let me just run through some of the things. We had a lockdown. We had massive government spending. Six trillion, no end in sight. We are what? We are keeping people fed while they are not working. Government can do this, you see. We don’t need capitalism. We don’t need people in cutthroat competition destroying themselves and hurting other people’s feelings. Government can do this. Government can take care of people. Government can eliminate suffering. Government can make sure you don’t get sick. Government can handle all of this. You don’t have to go out and work. You don’t have to suffer.

And then the climate change crowd, they’re out there saying, “Look at what’s happening. We’ve got a good test going here, gang, we’re getting rid of fossil fuels ’cause nobody’s driving and nobody’s flying, and look at the pollution that we’re cleaning up.” So folks, left-wing activists who literally want to transform this country into their socialist utopia are reveling in this opportunity.

This is the greatest opportunity they’ve had just thrown right in their lap, if it was. “What do you mean by that, thrown in their lap?” There were some things behind this that were pushing us in this direction. We’ve never shut down the U.S. economy like this for any reason. We’ve never done what we did here. And now that it’s shut down, can you remember either in history or in your lifetime, can you remember as many advocates for remaining shut down, for remaining in lockdown, for continuing the destruction of the American economy?

Can you remember ever in your lifetime as many people as there are today advocating just that? Because that’s what they’re advocating. You might think they’re advocating public safety and that they’re advocating you not getting sick. That’s not what they’re advocating. They are advocating the ongoing shutdown of the United States and the destruction of the world’s greatest and most prolific and powerful economy.

“Why would they want to do this, Rush?” Because they’re not capitalists. Because they think the United States is the destabilizing agent in the world. The United States is standing in the way of the shared dreams they have of a giant globalist community where there are no nations and there are no borders. There are people who believe in this.

Madeleine Albright teaches it. Madeleine Albright, the former secretary of state for William Jefferson Clinton now teaches at Georgetown University. She teaches young skulls full of mush that come into her class, nothing special about America, America was an accident of the calendar. America was just a happenstance. All these particularly brilliant people from the U.K. — sorry, Great Britain — ended up the United States at a point in time where they wanted to do something new. But there’s nothing exceptional. There’s nothing special. There’s nothing that sets the United States apart. She’s teaching this.

There are more people in this country who think that than you would ever believe, than you want to believe. And they are in the media, and they are in elective office. They are Democrats. They are leftists. And they are hell-bent on taking this opportunity and maximizing it as best they can. It makes no common sense to want to continue to advocate turning this country into a ghost country. It makes no common sense to take action, to want to take action that will essentially destroy and wipe out the United States economy.

Who in the world do these people think they are? Who in the world wants to do this? And yet they’re there, and they are doing it, and they’re telling you each and every day by virtue of the policies they are advocating.

RUSH: Don’t doubt me, folks. “A host of celebrities and scientists including Madonna, Robert De Niro,” a bunch of stars are demanding that the world not go back to normal, that we transform away from a consumerist economy “to help save the planet.”

RUSH: I’m telling you, it is a frightening moment in America. You know what? I’m talking to more people…

I’m just gonna tell you. I wish I could mention names, but I’ve all promised these people I would not. I’ve never encountered the fatalism that I’m encountering in the past three weeks over the future of the country, over the future of individual liberty and freedom. I’m encountering fatalism like I’ve never encountered it.

Meaning I’m encountering people who are scared to death that it’s over, scared to death that the forces arrayed against freedom are gonna prevail here and that they’re going to do it by virtue of this shutdown and ongoing advocacy of the lockdown of the U.S. economy.

It is how. The fear is that this is how people are going to be not conditioned; they’re gonna be bludgeoned into accepting this new way of life because they’re gonna be powerless. They won’t have a job to go to. They won’t have a career available to them. Now, I’m not there yet. I’m not on this fatalist…

I wouldn’t call it a bandwagon. It’s not actually a movement. I’m just… It’s not a lot of people. I don’t talk to a lot of people. I have a PhD in social distancing from, like, 30 years ago. I have a master’s in hermit. I got that about 40 years ago. So I don’t talk to a lot of people. But I’m talking to people who have never been this scared before.

And there are people they are afraid of that they’re naming to me, who they see as having a very powerful and direct role in shaping what life is gonna be post-pandemic. Look, the reason for the fatalism is all economic. If you take away from people their ability to be self-sufficient and self-reliant, and if you convert everybody — or the vast majority of people — to dependence, then you own them.

That’s where the fatalism and the fear lies, the fear that the advocates of shutdown are gonna prevail and that everybody is gonna end up being dependent on government or somebody/something, because there aren’t gonna be jobs to go to. There aren’t gonna be places to go. There aren’t gonna be airplanes to get on.

And that’s why… You know, normally I wouldn’t tell you what a bunch of Hollywood actors and actresses think. But just in order to of impress upon you not to doubt me here about people willing to use this pandemic to forever alter the American way of life. And many of the people advocating for this are some of the people who have benefited the host from the American way of life.

Logically, there’s no reason why they would want to tear it down. It made them. It bestowed upon them riches they never dreamed of. It gave them power and advocacy like they have never, ever dreamed of, and they want to tear it down. It makes no sense.

But then most of liberalism and socialism doesn’t make sense in a rational way because it isn’t rational. To analyze it rationally is to forever be confused. “A host of celebrities and scientists…” Why are celebrities and scientists lumped together here? People like Madonna, Robert De Niro? These are two of the biggest flakes in America today.

De Niro and Madonna? They’re kooks! They’re oddballs. They’re just flat-out weird. They are not brilliant. They are not scientists. They are just kooks. So look at this. “A host of celebrities and scientists including Madonna, Robert De Niro and a clutch of Nobel Prize winners…” What the hell do Madonna and De Niro have to do with Nobel Prize winners?

Well, there is a common denominator, folks.

There is a link to all these people. It’s called liberalism. It’s called communism, socialism. It’s called the Democrats, however you identify the leftist ideology. “Hollywood stars Cate Blanchett, Jane Fonda, Marion Cotillard and Monica Bellucci also added their names to the open letter published in the French daily Le Monde … pleading for an end to unbridled consumerism and a ‘radical transformation’ of economies to help save the planet.”

So a letter signed by these literal kooks, oddball freaks — they’re freaks!

“‘We believe it is unthinkable to “go back to normal,”‘ said the letter which was also signed by Nobel laureates for medicine, chemistry and physics, as well as peace prize winner Muhammad Yunus. They said the pandemic was a tragedy but it was a chance for humanity to ‘examine what is essential.

“‘Adjustments are not enough. The problem is systemic,’ the letter added.” Let me translate this for you. What they’re saying is, “It is time to transform the United States. The United States is the problem in the world. It’s where all the consumerism is. It’s where the climate construction is. It’s where the fossil fuel exploitation is.

“It’s where all the things we…” It also happens to be the place that made them who they are, made them wealthy, made them famous, made their dreams come true — and yet here they are joining an effort to essentially ruin it. Not on my watch. I simply can’t sit by and let these people take their shot at it.