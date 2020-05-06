Rush 24/7 Stack of Stuff

×

Rush Limbaugh

May 6, 2020

MUST READS
  • Daily Caller: Governor Cuomo Says Medical Workers Who Voluntarily Traveled To New York Must Pay State Income Tax
  • New York Post: This Nursing Home Disaster Is On You, Gov. Cuomo: Goodwin – Michael Goodwin
  • Washington Post: Five Republican Governors: Our States Stayed Open In The Covid-19 Pandemic. Here’s Why Our Approach Worked
  • CBSNews: NYC Starts Historic Overnight Subway Shutdowns For Virus-Linked Disinfecting
  • CNBC: NYC Had to Move More Than 250 Homeless People Out of Subways to Disinfect Trains
  • Breitbart: Coronavirus Deaths: U.S. Records Lowest One-Day Rise in a Month in Past 24 Hours
  • American Greatness: U.S. Records Lowest One-Day Chinese Virus Death Tally in a Month
  • HotAir: Texas Salon Owner Jailed For Opening Her Business
  • New York Times: Why I’m Learning More With Distance Learning Than I Do in School – Veronique Mintz
  • Beauty Independent: Unprecedented Hand Sanitizer Demand Pushes Soapbox’s Production From 160K To 7M Units
  • National Review: Government Bears the Burden of Proof on Coronavirus Restrictions – Andrew McCarthy
  • UK Telegraph: Government Scientist Neil Ferguson Resigns After Breaking Lockdown Rules To Meet His Married Lover
  • Breitbart: Show Your Work! Ferguson Sex Scandal Prompts Calls for UK Govt to Release Coronavirus Models
  • UKDM: Government Scientist Neil Ferguson, 51 – Whose Death Toll Projections Sparked Lockdown – QUITS After Admitting He Allowed Married Mistress, 38, To Break Stay-At-Home Rules To Visit Him For Trysts
  • Reuters: Biden’s Edge Evaporates As Trump Seen As Better Suited For Economy, Coronavirus Response, Poll Shows
  • Breitbart: Politico Founder: I Want a Joe Biden ‘Coronation’, Even If He Is Guilty of Sexual Assault
  • Washington Times: Veteran Journalist On Biden Allegation: ‘I Don’t Want An Investigation … I Want A Win’
  • FOXNews: Ex-NY Times Reporter Pans Paper’s Pitch For Biden Probe: ‘I Don’t Want Justice, Whatever That May Be’
  • National Review: The War between Experience and Credentials – Victor Davis Hanson
  • AFP: Stars And Scientists Call For World Not To ‘Go Back To Normal’
  • Mediaite: The Hill Co-Founder Martin Tolchin: ‘I Don’t Want an Investigation’ Into Tara Reade Allegation, ‘I Want a Coronation of Joe Biden’
  • LA Times: Scientists Say A Now-Dominant Strain Of The Coronavirus Could Be More Contagious Than Original
  • NBC: Pfizer, NYU Working On Innovative Coronavirus Vaccine That Could Be Ready By End Of Summer
  • CNN: What Happens If A Coronavirus Vaccine Is Never Developed? It Has Happened Before
  • Project Veritas: Funeral Directors in COVID-19 Epicenter Doubt Legitimacy of Deaths Attributed to Pandemic, Fear Numbers are ‘Padded’
  • Daily Wire: Project Veritas Finds NY Funeral Directors Skeptical About Coronavirus Numbers
  • Breitbart: Doctors: Over ‘90% Chance’ Hydroxychloroquine Can Help Coronavirus Patients
  • FOXNews: Gov. Murphy Extends New Jersey Coronavirus Public Health Emergency Another 30 Days
  • NJ.com: You Can Pay Rent With Your Security Deposit During Coronavirus Pandemic, Murphy Orders
  • Houston Chronicle: Gov. Abbott, Texas Attorney General Champion Salon Owner Jailed Over COVID-19 Restrictions
  • Reuters: Wendy’s Menu Runs Short As Virus Hits U.S. Beef Supplies
