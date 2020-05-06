Texas Salon Owner Sentenced to Jail for Opening Her Business!

RUSH: And then we go down to Dallas, where a salon owner was put in jail for seven days for opening her business instead of asking for a handout.

Her name is Shelley Luther. Audio sound bite number 17. This is yesterday in Dallas — Dallas, in Texas, one of the states that opened up — she’s being sentenced for opening her salon in violation of Texas’ order to close due to the pandemic.

LUTHER: Judge, I would like to say that I have much respect for this court and laws, and that I’ve never been in this position before. And it’s not someplace that I want to be. But I have to disagree with you, sir, when you say that I’m “selfish,” because feeding my kids is not selfish. I have hairstylists that are going hungry because they’d rather feed their kids. So, sir, if you think the law is more important than kids getting fed, then please go ahead with your decision. But I am not gonna shut the salon.

RUSH: She’s just basically flying in their faces. (summarized) “Look, I’m not gonna ask for a handout. I’m gonna open my salon. My people working for me have to eat, their kids have to eat, my kids have to eat.” She literally was arrested for opening her salon because she and her stylists are having a hard time buying food.

They don’t have any money. They need to get back to work. They didn’t demand that some government fix the problem. They didn’t demand a handout. They didn’t demand some paycheck protection plan or some other form of assistance. They went out and solved the problem as they have been taught, as they lived, as they were raised.

They went back to work — and for that, she’s sentenced to a week in jail. Folks, this is a tinderbox situation that is, I fear, being replicated in many parts of this country where these authoritarians are. You know, all politicians have a craving for power. It is a miracle the United States Constitution still rules the roost. It is an abject miracle.

It’s a just a piece of paper.

It’s just a series of pieces of paper with words on it.

It is amazing that after 200-plus years, everybody we’ve elected has decided to subordinate themselves and their power, their desires to it. I fear that’s coming to a change. I think some of these blue state governors and so forth are so infatuated with this new power that have had found that the natural authoritative tendencies that people in politics have…

That you’re incompetent. You can’t live without them. You can’t do the right thing unless they do it for you. You can’t spend your money wisely ’cause you’re not smart enough like they are. They have to do everything for you. Like this woman. “What do you mean, going back to work? You have violated the law!” Andy McCarthy tweeted something.

I don’t know if it was in relationship to this, but it could be. “Governments are created to secure our fundamental rights. If the Constitution still means anything, it is not your burden to prove your job is ‘essential.'” You don’t have to go out there and prove to anybody your job’s essential in order to stay open!

“It is the government’s burden to prove your job can’t be operated safely,” and then shut you down, but you don’t have to prove anything. You don’t have to prove that your job’s essential. You don’t have to prove this or prove that. Your constitutional rights make this very clear, and they’re being trampled in a whole lot of places.