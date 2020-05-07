×

Rush Limbaugh

For a better experience,
download and use our app!

Download
Now
The Rush Limbaugh Show Main Menu

Governor Abbott Frees Shelley Luther

May 7, 2020



RUSH: By the way, Shelley Luther. The governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, has eliminated jail time as punishment for violating stay-at-home orders. The Texas Supreme Court has ordered her released from prison. She was in jail for a week for refusing to apologize to this left-wing, radical activist judge.

And the governor came along and said, “That’s crazy. I’m gonna let her out.” But he never did. He never followed through on letting her out. So the Texas Supreme Court, finally, has ordered her release, and now the governor has issued a new order today eliminating jail time as punishment for violating stay-at-home orders.

And, by the way, the judge was not relying on any kind of a law to put this woman in jail. It was simply one of his judicial fiat orders. There was no law voted on by Texas elected officials that says you can jail people that violate stay-at-home orders.

Related Links

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This
       
RushLimbaugh.com - © 2020 Premiere Networks. All Rights Reserved. 
Contact | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Contest Rules | Rush 24/7 Terms & Conditions | AdChoices Ad choice