Governor Abbott Frees Shelley Luther

RUSH: By the way, Shelley Luther. The governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, has eliminated jail time as punishment for violating stay-at-home orders. The Texas Supreme Court has ordered her released from prison. She was in jail for a week for refusing to apologize to this left-wing, radical activist judge.

And the governor came along and said, “That’s crazy. I’m gonna let her out.” But he never did. He never followed through on letting her out. So the Texas Supreme Court, finally, has ordered her release, and now the governor has issued a new order today eliminating jail time as punishment for violating stay-at-home orders.

And, by the way, the judge was not relying on any kind of a law to put this woman in jail. It was simply one of his judicial fiat orders. There was no law voted on by Texas elected officials that says you can jail people that violate stay-at-home orders.