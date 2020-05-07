Mueller and Schiff Knew It Was a Hoax All Along

RUSH: You know the news today, there’s all kinds of breaking news out there, all kind of, “Wow, look at this.” It’s stuff that we’ve known for three years. It is stuff that we have suspected for three years. It’s stuff that, because I knew it, you knew it, for three years. There’s breaking news. Guess what? Adam Schiff lied. Guess what? They’re gonna release the transcripts, some of the persecutions that Schiff was running in his little basement hearings down there, and guess what? Adam Schiff has known all along there was no Russian collusion and did all that anyway.

And guess what? Robert Mueller knew all along there was never any Russian collusion and did his two-year investigation anyway. And guess what? There was never, ever any evidence for a criminal investigation into Trump and collusion with Russia, and they did it anyway. And I’ll guarantee you this. One year from now we’re gonna be saying the same things about the stuff we told you about this virus and the shutdown and the role the Democrat Party and the American left are playing in ruining this economy for their own political gain.

We’re gonna be doing the same thing. We’re right, we know we’re right, and it’s stunning how, to me, now we got this breaking news, guess what? We’ve known it for three years about the Mueller investigation. We’ve known there was no Trump-Russia collusion. We’ve known they set George Papadopoulos up. We knew that Rod Rosenstein was dirty in this. Everything that’s being reported today is shocking, breaking news. You’ve known it, we all have.

BREAK TRANSCRIPT

RUSH: The Obama administration was spying on the Trump campaign and then the Trump presidency, Trump administration.

The dossier, the Steele dossier — bought and paid for by Hillary Clinton — wasted gosh knows how much money and launched a gazillion fake news stories on an absolutely lying, made-up premise that everybody involved in it knew was made up, that Trump had stolen the election by colluding with Russia.

Robert Mueller conducted a witch hunt knowing there was no collusion with Russia. He spent two years looking for a crime because there wasn’t one to investigate. Adam Schiff lied to the country about this nonexistent collusion for years, and now there are transcripts from his hearings that Ric Grinnell, director of national intelligence, is threatening to release that show Schiff knowingly lied.

To this day, Schiff will run around and tell people he’s got evidence that Trump colluded with Russia. In the hearings that he conducted, it was obvious that he knew and every Democrat on his panel knew and that Rosenstein knew that there was not a single shred of evidence Trump had ever colluded with Russia.

And they did all of this anyway in an attempt to do two things: Get rid of Trump and reverse the election results of 2016. And yet the media — the Democrats, the cognoscente, the conventional wisdom — portray Donald Trump as evil, incompetent, corrupt while hoisting these literally dangerous destructive and incompetent Democrats up on pedestals like Joe Biden, Andrew Cuomo, Michelle Obama.

The Democrats are literally destroying this country with their moral superiority. They’re the good people. They’re the ones that have all the good intentions. They’re the ones that care about people. If you disagree with them, something makes you evil. Donald Trump is not the problem. Donald Trump remains the solution.

BREAK TRANSCRIPT

RUSH: You know I… (laughing) I watch things, and sometimes I just get blown away. I don’t want to mention any names here ’cause I’m not trying to attack or criticize anybody. I just saw something I’ve gotta comment on. Somebody on television said, “You know what? The Democrats ought to be really, really mad at Adam Schiff right now because he got their hopes up.

“He got all of their hopes up that there was really Trump-Russia collusion going on out there, and now it’s obvious. Everybody knows Schiff was making it up. The transcripts of his own hearings demonstrate this,” that he has refused to release, by the way, for this very reason. The idea the Democrats are gonna be really, really mad at Adam Schiff!

It depends which Democrats you’re talking about. If you’re talking about Democrat voters — you know, the easily deceived — I mean, these people that have given up any kind of critical thinking, then, yeah, maybe. But if you’re talking about other Democrats on the committee or other Democrats in the House or Democrats over in the Senate?

Democrats ought to be really mad at Adam Schiff for getting their hopes up?

They were all in on it!

You think Schiff is the only Democrat who knew that all this was a made-up farce? They all knew it! The idea that there are innocent Democrats in this is something that you have got to disabuse yourself of. There is no innocent Democrat in any of this, if we’re talking about elected Democrats or consultants or campaign coordinators, whatever, in Washington, D.C.