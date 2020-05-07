Rush 24/7 Stack of Stuff
- FOXNews: Sources Say Russia Probe Transcripts Affirm Officials Came Up Empty On Collusion: ‘Schiff Is In Panic Mode’
- Daily Caller: House Intel Chairman Adam Schiff Will Release Russia Probe Transcripts
- New York Daily News: ‘Shocking’: 66% of New Coronavirus Patients in N.Y. Stayed Home: Cuomo
- New York Times: Travel From New York City Seeded Wave of U.S. Outbreaks
- Daily Wire: Andrew Cuomo Says Out-Of-State Health Workers Helping In NY Will Have To Pay NY State Taxes, Report Says
- National Review: Samaritan’s Purse, Excluded from NYC for the Sake of ‘Inclusion’
- Politico: States Cut Medicaid As Millions Of Jobless Workers Look To Safety Net
- Daily Wire: Unemployment Claims Rise By 3.2 Million, Surpass 33 Million Since Outbreak
- New York Post: Pelosi Says It’s ‘Essential’ For Illegal Immigrants To Get Health Benefits
- FOXNews: Texas Supreme Court Orders Dallas Salon Owner Released As Abbott Bans Jailing Citizens For Lockdown Violations
- Dallas Voice: AG Paxton Publicly Chastises Judge Moye For Sending Shelley Luther To Jail
- Washington Times: Deputy AG Rosenstein Targeted Carter Page After Dossier Fell Apart
- New York Post: US Medical Workers Sue China For ‘Hoarding’ PPE During Coronavirus Pandemic
- JustTheNews: CDC Recommends Mail-In Voting Due To Coronavirus Despite Trump’s Concerns About Voter Fraud
- AP Exclusive: US Shelves Detailed Guide To Reopening Country
- FOXNews: LA City Council Votes To Name Hotels That Refuse To House Homeless, May ‘Commandeer’ Them
- Politico: Barbers, Beauticians Plan To Sue Newsom Over Stay-At-Home Order
- PJ Media: ‘Every One of Them’: California Begins Forcibly Quarantining People – Separating Families – Over COVID-19
- FOXNews: DOJ Drops Case Against Michael Flynn, In Wake Of Internal Memo Release
