DeSantis Handled the Virus Crisis Correctly

RUSH: Yale scientists… Here we have more moral narcissism. “A Yale University scientist argued in a social media post published on Wednesday that the United States government’s plan to reopen American after the Chinese virus pandemic amounts to ‘genocide’ of ‘African-Americans, Latinos, other people of color.’

“Yale epidemiologist Gregg Gonsalves criticized the U.S. government’s response to the Chinese virus pandemic and its plan to reopen the country [saying] that it would be ‘genocide by default’ to lift ‘shelter in place’ restrictions. Gonsalves also suggested that the government’s response would disproportionately impact ‘people of color.'”

He said, it’s “genocide by default. What else do you call mass death by public policy?” So that’s what Trump’s guilty of: “Genocide by default… Mass death by public policy.” But, on the other hand, there’s a fascinating study in the British magazine, Spectator, and a guy named Matt Ridley in the American Spectator has done an analysis of this study that ran in the British Spectator. And I want to give you some highlights what it contains ’cause we’ve been talking about this for weeks. Here is what they have learned — and it was reported in the British Spectator.

(summarized) “The virus actually spreads with difficulty outdoors. It spreads with difficulty among younger and under 65-age people, and it starts to die off when it cannot get at susceptible hosts.” The second data point they discovered in their research: “The virus is predominantly a hospital/nursing home-acquired virus that rampages through elderly, sick patients who are bedridden or at least not active.”

Well, we know this is the case in New York.

Sixty-six percent of the people in New York who have got the virus were people that stayed at home — and then Fredo’s brother Andrew ships the sick off to nursing homes, for crying out loud! The study also suggested we need to get healthy people under the age of 65… We need to get ’em out. We need to get them back working, sunlight, greater Vitamin D exposure.

The outdoors makes transformation of the virus harder, not easier. There’s no reason to close parks. There’s no reason to close golf courses. There’s no reason to shut down massive public spaces. That’s where the virus has the toughest time spreading. “The virus has trouble infecting healthier and younger people outside.” If it can’t find ’em, it will die, if it cannot find proper hosts.

The wrong thing to do is to keep people inside. That’s where the virus is spread! Now, “Because the virus does not cause symptoms in nearly half the people it infects…” Can you believe that? Half the people who get this thing are asymptomatic! They don’t even know they’ve got it, and therefore nobody else does, either. So 50% of the people that get the virus have no symptoms.

Another 30% have symptoms that are so mild they think all they have is a cold — and because it’s not easily transmitted outside, herd immunity might be achieved by 20% to 30%, not 70% — during the summer months, once the vulnerable are protected, the healthy get outside. So this is something I… We’ve been advocating for policies similar to these — I don’t know — for the last three weeks as we have learned things.

Man, contrast Florida and New York.

Let me see if I can find it. Did I…? I’ve got a bunch of stacks here. But the differences in Florida and New York and… Yeah, here it is. This is from a tweet from Ryan Saavedra. Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida, was on Fox last night. He explained the things he’s been doing — and among them, he decided very early to throw a lot of effort into protecting and safeguarding nursing homes and other old-person communities.

Now, there is a retirement community in the center of the state called The Villages. This place is massive. It is a seasoned citizen utopic oasis. The Villages. Not a single case of the coronavirus. It’s a totally opposite, different reaction to the virus than happened in New York with Cuomo. So let’s give you some numbers, the population. Florida, 21 million. New York, 19.5 million. That’s the state’s population.

So Florida, with 21 million people, has 38,000 cases. New York, with 19.5 million, has 337,000 cases — 10 times the cases they have in Florida, that we have in Florida. Coronavirus deaths. Florida population, 21.5 million and 1600 deaths. New York 19.5 million population and 26,000 deaths. And the media are running stories on what an incompetent, insufferable, no-compassion boob the governor of Florida is.

They’re, at the same time, running stories heralding the great leadership and the compassion and the gigantic heartfelt efforts to save his state of Andrew Cuomo. This is just… I mean, you could look at this and you could say that this is pure evil what the media is doing and how they’re reporting the various aspects of this virus as you go from one part of the country to the next.

The difference is stark, and the difference is leadership. But in covering Florida, mean-spirited, anti-DeSantis hate — and in New York, the love and admiration and respect and sympathy for Andrew Cuomo for dealing with such a hard set of circumstances. So brave. So courageous.