Caller Fears Coronavirus Discrimination

RUSH: Steven in Alaska. Ketchikan, Alaska. Great to have you, sir. Hello.

CALLER: Thank you, sir. Real honor. You just made my apocalypse. Thank you.

RUSH: You bet, sir.

CALLER: So ageism was already a thing before. What happens now when we have to keep our senior citizens off the streets? If you think ageism was bad before, what’s gonna happen to ’em now in the workplace?

RUSH: What’s gonna happen — I’m not sure what you are asking me? Try again.

CALLER: Okay. So in the context of we don’t trust anybody that doesn’t want to open the economy. If they want to keep it shut down and our most senior members are at risk, the longer they keep the shutdown down the more those seniors don’t have to reenter the workforce. Now, what if an employer just doesn’t want to hire somebody over 60 for fear that there’s a liability issue if they get the virus and pass away?

RUSH: Oh, so you’re asking me, with all this news that the people most susceptible to this are elderly —

CALLER: Correct.

RUSH: — they’re being discriminated against, nobody responsible would ever hire any of these people again because they’re most likely to get sick, maybe infect others, and then cause the business to shut down. So you think this is a form of ageism, discrimination against elders?

CALLER: Yeah. It’s going to be. How could it not be?

RUSH: Yeah. So do you have a solution?

CALLER: To open everything back up and get back to normal. That’s the solution.

RUSH: Yeah. But how does that change your point about — I mean, that doesn’t address the fact that they’re saying the elderly are the most likely —

CALLER: Okay. So if you open everything back up, you get everybody back to normal and then we start getting real data, real data points about what actually is going to happen after —

RUSH: Oh, you think they’re lying. You think the elderly are not the most susceptible?

CALLER: No. I just think you look at Dr. Fauci and the Scarf Queen, they’re of that age bracket. They have a natural inclination to lean towards people of that age that we all — younger people, anybody under 50 has change everything to support this demographic because they’re the most susceptible. So, you know, if we continue the lockdown and keep things the way they are now, none —

RUSH: Wait. Now you’ve just thrown something entirely new into the mix.

CALLER: Right?

RUSH: You may not even be aware that you did this. You just made the point that the rest of — so your first point is that they’re telling us that the most susceptible, the most likely to get the virus are the aged, the decrepit, and the elderly, seasoned citizens, Nanaw and Papaw, right? Now you’ve come along and the second thing you said is that the rest of society is having to change the way it operates in order to accommodate the higher susceptibly of Nanaw and Papaw. You’ve said people under 50 are being forced to change the way they live when in fact they’re not in the high susceptible group. So they’re being discriminated against while Nanaw and Papaw are allowed to sit here and cause everybody else to have to change the way they live?

CALLER: Excellent analysis.

RUSH: Right. And it took what, five minutes to get there?

CALLER: I apologize.

RUSH: That’s why I’m host. That’s why I’m here. So you have some resentment about this.

CALLER: Well, we are —

RUSH: Are you a senior citizen? Are you highly susceptible to the coronavirus based on what these people say?

CALLER: No. I’m in my 40s.

RUSH: Now a third ingredient, personal interest bias has now been introduced into the call.

CALLER: I’m just a narcissist, I guess.

RUSH: No. No. You’re not a — well, you might be a narcissist but you’re not a moral narcissist like we were just discussing. But I’d be very careful if I were you.

CALLER: Can I ask you one more question, sir?

RUSH: Yeah.

CALLER: Okay. Antibody testing, what if they just tested every head of household and said, okay, mother or father, you have the antibodies, therefore we figure your whole family’s got the antibodies —

RUSH: Well, because supposedly we don’t have enough tests yet to test every households.

CALLER: Ah. Gotcha.

RUSH: Right. But I’d be very careful if I were you. I know that you’ve given your name here, people may not remember, but you just, on a national radio show, you just criticized Dr. Fauci and the Scarf Queen. I hope that you get past this without anything happening to you, but you might want to be vigilant.