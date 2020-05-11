No Savior for Dems: Michelle’s Netflix Film Flops

RUSH: Now, much was made about the Obamas and their Netflix deal. Remember that? The swooning was total in the Drive-By Media. The Democrats in the media, everybody said (giddily), “Oh, my God! The Obamas got a — got a production deal at Netflix? Oh, my God! This is so wonderful. The Obamas are gonna be able to propagandize. Aw, this is so great!”

“Michelle Obama Dealt Sobering Blow by Critics After Netflix Flop — Former first lady Michelle Obama’s fans and supporters were excited for the May 6 release of her new Netflix documentary Becoming, expecting it to be as successful as her 2018 book was,” and there’s no denying her book was a success. But do we know why?

We’re being led to believe that people all over the world couldn’t wait to buy it. They couldn’t get enough of it. Some liked it so much they bought multiple copies. So the illusion — manufactured, created, it’s ongoing — is that the Obamas are alone in the pantheon of political popularity, that nobody is even close. And if Michelle Obama ends up on the ticket?

“Oh, my God. It’s over for Trump. Oh, my God! There’s one person Trump can’t beat, and it’s Michelle Obama.” This is the conventional wisdom. Her Netflix documentary — in the middle of a pandemic, when everybody is at home — was a bomb. It was a flop. “Rush, you sound like you’re happy about it flopping.”

No. Folks, don’t misunderstand. I’m not happy that the thing flopped. I’m happy that, once again, a big batch of conventional wisdom has been stood upside down on its head. The conventional wisdom is that you can’t touch the Obamas in popularity and that if she decides to run for president — if they somehow draft her to get rid of Plugs — it’s over.

“She’s so universally loved and adored and so popular, there is no way to win. Trump should just quit. Trump should not even mount a campaign. Trump shouldn’t waste time and waste money, because nobody can beat Michelle Obama.” Isn’t this not one of the things, in various forms, that we have heard? And this documentary, called Becoming… I mean, it was hyped, it was promoted, it was anticipated.

“But after the widely anticipated film … was released, critics weren’t exactly raving about it. In fact, some” critics — the people who wanted it to be a slam-dunk, home-run success, “seemed to be pretty disappointed. Prior to its release, the trailer appeared to offer a better inside look into the Obamas than what reviewers got.” In other words, the trailer was something but the actual show itself was a bomb.

“Variety accused the film of presenting the former first lady in a ‘manicured’ fashion.” You see how the Obamas escape? It’s their film! It’s not some director that we don’t know or producer that goofed up. It was the Obamas! You think they had no control over what this was? “Variety accused the film of presenting the former…” I’ll bet the film’s offended.

“Variety accused the film of presenting the former first lady in a ‘manicured’ fashion.” The film didn’t present anything. The Obamas presented themselves — and I’ll guarantee you this. They presented themselves, ’cause they buy their own hype. They’re just like the Clintons. They believe their own press clippings, and so they put this thing together based on what they believe, based on what they were told that their audience — or their voters, supporters, whatever — wanted to see.

And it bombed. Variety says, “There are no big revelations here, no gotcha moments or intimate scenes in which [the] subject lets down her guard, but the target audience hardly expects anything tougher. Far more than the memoir,” i.e., the book, “the film presents a manicured version of the way Michelle Obama sees herself…”

The film does nothing!

Michelle Obama “presents a manicured version.”

You think that she had no say so over what this film was and how it was put together? But since it bombed and since it’s so bad, they have to write reviews of it as though she got screwed, too. A bunch of incompetent people — and “the film” — did a lousy job. “Other critics painted the film as nothing more than a tool to help the Obama family ‘retreat from the global stage.'”

In other words, a lot of people watched this thing and they took away from it that this was the Obamas are waving good-bye to the public stage, not getting ready to get back on it. And with that one quote, we now know why the major disappointment over the Michelle (My Belle) Obama Netflix flop. They were all expecting it to be the precursor to a presidential run.

You know, just like when a politician goes out and writes a book.

It is presumed that’s a requirement.

If you’re gonna run for president, you gotta write a book. You have to write a book. You have to get the book out there. People have to read the book or people have to pretend to read it. Well, she’s got her book out there, but this was to be the vehicle whereby the people of America would stop everything they were doing and demand and beg Michelle Obama to run and save America yet again.

And yet the critics watched it and said this thing is really just the Obama family “retreat[ing] from the global stage. The film feels very much like an artifact of the Obamas’ attempted retreat from the global stage in favor of private lives producing socially relevant nonfiction films,’ Vulture wrote. ‘There’s no more eloquent, if disappointing, flex of power than the film’s refusal to really engage on the topic lurking at its edges like a stalker pointing out the sidewalk he’s standing on is technically public property.'”

Whatever the hell, they’re down in the dumps. They thought this was gonna be her entree to presidential candidacy, and they see it as the Obamas “waving good-bye,” and then the added insult to injury is nobody watched it. The reason I’m bringing all this up is Obama has now been caught out, and it’s the Flynn case that’s done it. Obama is now…

There’s no question he was collaborating with the FBI in vetting and creating and implementing the Russian collusion narrative, including how to set up Trump. They can’t have that stand, so now Obama’s got to come out and start ripping Trump on the handling of the coronavirus, every number of other things — and you’re not seeing any news about this, not the way I’m shaping it for you.

But I guarantee you that within the hallowed halls of the Democrat establishment, there is somewhat of a letdown, ’cause they don’t know what to do about Plugs. You know, Karl Rove says that there’s nothing they can do, that there’s no way they can get rid of Plugs. Karl Rove says — and he’s a big rules guy — he’s looking at Democrat National Committee and their convention rules, delegates and all.

He says there’s no way that Plugs is not the nominee.

There’s nothing they can do to stop it. (interruption) That’s what I said. “Watch them.” But now they’re even more intent on having to do so. If you’re sitting out there thinking that you have a savior ace card, and then you learn that the ace card did a film on Netflix to a bunch of fanfare that nobody watched — and the people that did watch it didn’t like it — and now the Flynn case has exposed Obama’s role in the collusion?

Oh-ho-ho-ho!

There is a shakeup inside with the Biden situation that they’ve got a gigantic problem.