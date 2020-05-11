×

Rush Limbaugh

For a better experience,
download and use our app!

Download
Now
The Rush Limbaugh Show Main Menu

Rush 24/7 Stack of Stuff

May 11, 2020

MUST READS
  • Breitbart: Donald Trump Signals ‘Obamagate’ Investigation: ‘He Got Caught’
  • Federalist: Obama, Biden Oval Office Meeting On January 5 Was Key To Entire Anti-Trump Operation – Mollie Hemingway
  • TIME: Former President Obama Slams Trump’s COVID-19 Response as an ‘Absolute Chaotic Disaster’ in Call With Supporters
  • National Review: Flynn and the Anatomy of a Political Narrative – Andrew McCarthy
  • Federalist: 35 Key People Involved In The Russia Hoax Who Need To Be Investigated
  • Daily Wire: The DOJ Just Dropped Its Case Against Flynn. Here Are Some Of The Key Moments
  • BizPacReview: Flynn’s Lawyer Says Obama Was Part Of Entrapment Scheme, As OBAMAGATE Trends All Weekend
  • Washington Examiner: Obama Spy Chief And Other Top Officials Had No Direct Evidence Of Trump-Russia Collusion: Transcripts
  • Washington Examiner: ‘The facts’ are ‘not coming at all’: Jonathan Turley takes aim at CNN over leaked Obama audio on Flynn
  • Western Journal: Michelle Obama Dealt Sobering Blow by Critics After Netflix Flop
  • NewsBusters: Chuck Todd Caught Deceiving Viewers by Editing AG Barr’s Comments on Flynn Case
  • NewsBusters: Stelter: ‘Right-Wing Media’ Trying to ‘Downplay’ Virus Deaths By Covering Flynn Case
  • The Hill: Mnuchin On Further Stimulus: ‘We’re Willing Io Spend Whatever It Takes,’ But It Needs To Be Done ‘Carefully’
  • New York Post: Cuomo Grapples With Exploding Medicaid Costs Overruns
  • Seattle Times: Washington Residents Report Threats After Naming Businesses That Could Be Violating Coronavirus Rules
  • National Review: Mail-In Ballots Are a Recipe for Confusion, Coercion, and Fraud
  • CNN: China Hits Back At So-Called Coronavirus ‘Lies’ By US Politicians As War Of Words Escalates
  • Business Insider: Dr. Deborah Birx Said ‘There Is Nothing From The CDC That I Can Trust’ In A White House Coronavirus Task Force Meeting
  • Breitbart: Report: China Asked W.H.O. to Delay Declaring Coronavirus Pandemic
  • Daily Wire: Fauci Has Both Bad And Good News For Football Fans
  • San Francisco Chronicle: This Can’t Go On. California Has To Figure A Way Out
  • Daily Wire: Narrative Fail: 15 Days After Lockdown Ease, Georgia Sees Lowest Day Of COVID Hospitalizations
  • American Greatness: Unbearable Truths About Our Current Political Moment. What Happens To A People When It Can’t Handle The Truth? – Victor Davis Hanson
  • PowerLine: Trump/Barr DOJ Strikes Another Blow For Religious Freedom
  • New York Times: U.S. to Accuse China of Trying to Hack Vaccine Data, as Virus Redirects Cyberattacks
  • FOXNews: Durham Moving ‘full-Throttle’ On Russia Probe Review, Top Federal Prosecutors Involved: Sources
  • PJMedia: California Lawmaker: ‘F*ck Elon Musk.’ The Tesla Founder’s Reply Was Priceless
    • SHOW PREP

    Here are some of the places I go to prepare for the show:

    DrudgeTownHallRealClearPoliticsPowerLine
    DavidLimbaughNewsBustersNationalReview
    InstaPunditHotAir
    CommentaryClimateDepotCampusReformBreitbart

    Pin It on Pinterest

    Share This
           
    RushLimbaugh.com - © 2020 Premiere Networks. All Rights Reserved. 
    Contact | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Contest Rules | Rush 24/7 Terms & Conditions | AdChoices Ad choice