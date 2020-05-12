Blue State Governors Want to Ruin the Economy

RUSH: I’ll tell you something else that’s starting to send red flags up. You probably have already noticed this. All these blue state governors that want to keep their states locked down, it’s purely political. But what are they depending on? They’re depending on the red states — the red states that are opening up! The red states are gonna get the economy kickstarted.

The red states are gonna create capital and money to transfer to pay these people their stupid welfare costs (and whatever else they’re using to bleed this country dry), while their population sits home, doesn’t work, waits for the federal check to show up — and they sit around and they trash the supposedly reckless red states. I cannot tell you how this irritates me.

The red state governors — like Kemp in Georgia and any number of these people — are doing the right thing. They’re trying to get their people back to work, for all the right common-sensical human and humane reasons — to protect lives — to protect livelihoods, the United States economy, the state economy. And then you go to a blue state, and it’s the exact opposite.

They shut down and lock down, and they want to remain locked down until July or August or whatever — and nothing’s gonna open and nothing is gonna happen. And they fully expect the red states to sit there and essentially pay for it. Folks, I’m gonna tell you, these next four months are gonna be a veritable war like we have not seen.

The American left and the Democrat Party is going to do its best to keep this economy shut down, to extend and expand that shutdown — and blow up their own country’s jobs — just to ensure that Trump loses. But here’s the thing about that. Let’s do a little hypothetical. Let’s say this continues as it is, and let’s say that more and more red states open up and the economy in these states starts to return and revive

The blue states stay locked down. These are populous places — New York, Massachusetts, California. So they stay locked down all for the express purpose of canceling out the increase created by the red states. The economic activity that will happen from the red states going back to work, the blue state governors are gonna try to cancel it out by keeping their people at home.

They’re gonna wreck the economy. Their objective is to wreck the economy and get rid of Trump. So let’s say that… Well, hard as it is to imagine, let’s say they succeed. Let’s imagine they do this. They keep the economy in such bad shape that Trump is sent packing. What do they expect when that’s all over? Do they expect us just to forget it?

They expect all these red state people to say, “Oh, well, nice fair fight, you guys! Great to see you. We’ll see you the next election,” put all of it aside, and try to all just get along again? What do they expect is gonna happen with this effort of theirs to ruin the U.S. economy? Do they think people are just gonna sit by and let it happen?

And I’m telling you that they do. These are the same people that pass tax increases on the rich, and then end up shocked that the rich find a way around it. So here they’re gonna be engaged, these blue state governors and entire Democrat Party — and, by the way, we predicted this here. We predicted that it wouldn’t be long before the Democrats would start blaming Trump for the rotten economy because of the way he’s handled the virus.

And right on schedule, they’re now calling Trump Herbert Hoover. Have you noticed that, Mr. Snerdley? They’re all… Ed Markey, they’re all over the place. Trump is Herbert Hoover. Herbert Hoover was the Republican president at the time of the Depression. There’s no comparison. Unfortunately, because of the lack education of this country, nobody knows who Herbert Hoover is, particularly on the left.

But what do they expect to happen? They expect us to just watch them try to literally destroy this country’s economy and do nothing about it? They just expect us to just watch it and when the election’s over, wave at ’em and say, “Hey, guys, nice try!” What do they expect to happen here? They think they can ruin the economy.

They think they can go out and even try to ruin the economy — and at the end of it, we’re all just gonna be brothers and sisters and say, “Okay. Let’s now work together to heal.” I can’t believe that that’ll work, but time will tell.