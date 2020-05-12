CrowdStrike Found No Proof the Russians Hacked the DNC Server

RUSH: This is the ongoing effort here to expose the coup and the people who ran it that attempted to overturn a duly constituted election — a legal and fair election — attempted to reverse the result, attempted to get the winner thrown out of office with a failed allegation/phony allegation of colluding with Russia.

We continue to learn even more about this.

I want to take you back. You may not remember this. When the transcript of the phone call between President Trump and the president of Ukraine was released, it was really noteworthy that the president asked the president of Ukraine for assistance in looking into CrowdStrike. Now, when I read that in the transcript of the phone call, man, oh, man, did my radar rise up and my red flags rise up.

Because that told me that Trump was on this like, as they say, white on rice. And it told me that what Trump was actually doing in this phone call with the president of Ukraine was asking the president to cooperate with Barr, to cooperate with Durham in the investigation into the coup to get rid of Trump. Now, let me refresh your memory as to CrowdStrike.

It may ring a bell.

“Yeah, I’ve heard that. I don’t know what that is.”

When the Democrat National Committee computer network and servers were hacked in 2016, the Democrat National Committee refused to let the FBI examine the server or any part of the network. Debbie “Blabbermouth” Schultz, the chairman of the Democrat National Committee, refused to turn over the servers or any part of the network to the FBI for any forensic analysis.

Instead, the Democrat National Committee claimed that they were hacked by the Russians. The Russians hacked, and the Russians then led to the hacking of Podesta’s emails and the embarrassing reveal of those emails during the campaign starting in October. “The Russians did it! The Russians did it! The Russians did it!”

Debbie “Blabbermouth” Schultz went out and hired a private sector computer network analysis construction and forensics team called CrowdStrike to come in and do the forensic analysis of their servers while refusing to let the FBI see them — and, by the way, James Comey and the FBI said, “Okay, fine! You don’t want us to see your servers? Fine.”

Let me ask you: If the FBI comes knocking on your office door, wants to see your server, and you say, “Sorry, I don’t want you to,” will they just walk away? Think the FBI’s gonna just walk away when you tell them that they can’t see your server, that you don’t need them to look at it, that you’ve got it handled?

Well, that’s exactly what happened to the Democrat National Committee, and the FBI said, “Oh! Okay.” Comey and McCabe and the boys said, “Fine.” To this day, the FBI has not seen the Democrat National Committee servers or any aspect of the network that was hacked. We don’t even know that it was hacked! The truth the matter is, we don’t even know it was.

Now, you might be asking, “Well, what’s the big deal about this?” Well, let me connect the dots for you. We have been connecting the dots and talking about all the bombshells that are in the classified documents that were released by Adam Schiff, who chaired that basement committee looking into Trump-Russia collusion and then Ukraine impeachment and so forth.

But a particular bombshell has not gotten much news, even though it came out on Friday. The released transcripts… The acting director of national intelligence, Ric Grennell, he forced the release of these transcripts ’cause he told Schiff, “If you don’t do it, I’m going to.” So Schiff did it. They didn’t want these transcripts to be released because look what they’ve exposed!

They’ve exposed that Comey, Brennan, Clapper — every one of these people — were lying through their teeth about this Russian collusion business. And what they’ve also exposed is that Barack Obama was probably the orchestrator of this. More on that coming up — and you don’t want to miss this. The released transcripts show that the president of CrowdStrike was brought in to testify before Schiff’s committee.

This was, again, the firm hired to investigate the Democrat National Committee servers and computer network to find out who did it, to find out who hacked them. The president of CrowdStrike told Schiff’s committee they didn’t know. They couldn’t find out. They couldn’t learn. They couldn’t say for certain the Russians had hacked the DNC server.

They could not say for sure that the Russians were involved in letting Podesta’s emails out. Well, now, folks, for crying out loud, that is only the entire basis for the entire Russian collusion claim! That the FBI was refused permission to see the DNC server, they hired CrowdStrike, CrowdStrike was said to…

They didn’t publicly say it, the DNC said this, that the people they had hired, CrowdStrike, demonstrated that their servers were hacked by Russia. And so that was part of this two-year, never-ending pack of lies about this story. It turns out that the president of CrowdStrike couldn’t figure out who had hacked the DNC server.

They couldn’t say for certain that it was the Russians. CrowdStrike also never allowed the FBI to examine the DNC server. What…? Now, we know why. My guess is the server wasn’t hacked. My guess… I don’t think the Russians hacked the DNC server at all. They made that up too, and the guy that runs CrowdStrike was testifying under oath that they couldn’t confirm that the Russians had done the hacking.

And yet in the New York Times and the Washington Post and CNN and all of that every day for two years — in addition to intelligence officials claiming they had evidence of Trump colluding with Russia, that Trump was a spy, was a traitor — they had evidence that the Russians had hacked the DNC server, and had tried to hack the Republican National Committee servers but had failed.

Now, something happened. There was some stuff that was on the DNC server that did leak out of it, but I’m here to tell you that it was an inside job. Somebody at the Democrat National Committee actually went in there and arranged for whatever data they wanted out to be stolen from that server.

But the Russians didn’t hack it. It didn’t come from an outside computer connection outside the building, outside the network. But yet everybody has been laboring under the belief that it did all this time. And this assertion that the Russians hacked the DNC server was the entire basis that got Russian collusion up, started, and rolling.

BREAK TRANSCRIPT

RUSH: I want to go back to the CrowdStrike business because these are all things that are connected, folks. I know it may be tough to believe, but please don’t doubt me. This objective of destroying the U.S. economy to save us from a virus, it really is destroying Donald Trump. That’s the objective. In their minds, they’ll deal with whatever mess they make in the process later. They have got to get rid of Trump. They are singularly focused and obsessed with this, and they have been since election night 2016.

It’s all connected. Trump-Russia collusion, Kavanaugh, the impeachment over the phone call with the president of Ukraine, it’s all the same thing. And all of it is a lie. They didn’t just start telling the truth now. So here are what these declassified transcripts show. CrowdStrike couldn’t even say for sure that Russia hacked or stole Democrat National Committee emails. The reason this is important is because that assertion was the entire basis for the entire Russian collusion claim.

When I would ask anybody, I asked my friends in Washington, could somebody show me, you guys are all just accepting the idea that the Russians meddled. What did they do? And every time I asked somebody, “They hacked the DNC servers.” Oh. Well, they didn’t. We now know they didn’t. We now know the people investigating the hack couldn’t say that the Russians did it or anybody else did it. But even my friends in Washington, even people on my side, ’cause I never believed the Russian meddling. I didn’t even believe that. That too it seemed to me nothing but a bunch of conventional wisdom that everybody was accepting because it made things easier to accept.

If you’re gonna go on TV and talk about this, you have to accept the Russians meddled or else the hosts on TV will browbeat you and accuse you of being a bigot or whatever, so it’s one of these things you have to accept. Well, I never did, ’cause I never saw any evidence. What was the evidence of Russian hacking? I knew the Russians didn’t have a damn thing to do with the outcome of the election.

The Russians did not tamper with one vote. Rod Rosenstein even said so in announcing indictments of Russians during the Mueller hearings. The Russians didn’t do diddly-squat. But I would ask people, “How’d they meddle?” They said, “They hacked the DNC server.” Well, now we know that they didn’t.

“CrowdStrike’s Shawn Henry was interviewed by House Intelligence Committee members in December 2017.” This is two and a half years. We’ve been under a lie for two and a half years, a series of them.

“Declassified documents released by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff show the president of CrowdStrike … couldn’t say for certain that Russians downloaded Democratic Party emails.” December 2017. There were Republicans in this damn hearing who heard this guy say it, just like there were Republicans in this hearing who heard Clapper and Brennan and all these other people come up and say, “Nah, we don’t have enough evidence the Russians,” and they let the lie that these people were telling on TV every night, that the Russians had hacked or that the Russians did collude with Trump. And yet there were Republicans that knew this is all a lie, who knew every syllable of it was BS and never publicly corrected the record. They just let all this play out.

“During the interview made public Thursday, Shawn Henry explained that CrowdStrike found some evidence that information was taken from DNC servers, but it was not conclusive.”

He got a question from Democrat Joaquin Castro, Texas, “There is evidence of exfiltration, not conclusive, but indicators of exfiltration off the DNC.” Meaning somebody took something off of it. “Henry said that based on the evidence his firm reviewed, they believe ’70 gigabytes of data’ were exfiltrated from the DNC’s network. However, when asked by Rep. Mike Conaway (R-Texas) whether he could ‘unequivocally say it was or not was exfiltrated out of the DNC, from what you know of?'” The CrowdStrike guy couldn’t even say that, much less that the Russians did it. The CrowdStrike guy couldn’t even confirm that any data left the DNC server, much less that Russia did it.

And I’m telling you foundation for all of this collusion, stealing the election, meddling, it’s all rooted right here in the belief that the Russians hacked the DNC server. Now, some stuff from that server ended up in the public domain, and CrowdStrike could not confirm how. That tells me they know how. If they’re gonna sit there and say, under oath, if they’re gonna sit there and deny, they’re gonna, “No, no, no, no, no. We can’t tie this to the Russians,” well, they know how it happened.

Let me refresh your memory on one other thing, and it’s data transfer speeds. Now, I know some of you working at home, you want to download a movie or a gigantic file from a server somewhere. And the speed of your download depends on how much you’re willing to pay for it. You have your internet service provider, and you may be buying 50 megabits down, you may be buying 125, whatever. But it’s an economic decision. And you’ve made the decision, “Well, I don’t need to pay a whole lot of money for it ’cause I’m not that impatient. If something takes two hours to download, that’s what it takes.”

There are maximum speeds that you can exfiltrate data from a server over the internet. The speeds with which data left the Democrat National Committee server are much faster than is possible over the internet. This has also been released in classified testimony long before this. We’ve known that the data that did come off that server did not come from an internet hack because the data transfer speeds were so much faster than you can get over the internet unless — well, they are.

The kind of transfer speeds when you attach a jump drive or a thumb drive to a computer and start downloading data from the hard drive to the thumb drive, that’s lickety-split. You can’t even approach that speed with an internet connection. And that’s the speed that data left the DNC servers at. So that would tend to indicate that whatever happened on that server was an inside job, that somebody went in there, attached a thumb drive to one of the servers, downloaded a bunch of data, and sent it off to WikiLeaks.

That would mean either an employee of the DNC or somebody in the Democrat Party or a spy. But it was not the Russians, and it was not an internet hack. It was nothing that they lied through their teeth and told us it was for going on now three and a half years.