Not Heard at the Fauci Hearing: What If We Open Too Late?

RUSH: Okay. I’ve been watching the Senate committee hearing with the testimony from all the CDC people and Dr. Fauci. And folks, I’m really fighting, I’m trying very hard not to be a cynic. But I think this is an exercise in nothing but a bunch of gum flapping. This is just a bunch of people trying to get themselves on the record to cover their rear ends if the worst happens down the line.

I am certainly not inspired watching any of this. And by that, I mean, I haven’t heard anybody say anything remotely positive. I haven’t heard anybody extol the virtues of the people of America. Well, I take it back. A couple of witnesses have given lip service to that. But this has been an exercise in what Washington has become. And that’s many things. This is an exercise in self-focus, self-aggrandization, self-promotion.

And for the Democrats, the only reason for this hearing today was to get Dr. Fauci up there to warn that the biggest mistake we could make is what Donald Trump is doing, trying to reopen country. Biggest mistake we could make. It will lead to needless suffering, will lead to needless deaths. We cannot open the schools in the fall and that’s why they wanted Dr. Fauci. And Dr. Fauci came through. And even Chuck You Schumer before the hearing today, before the committee hearing told Fauci to “go for it.” He was on MSNBC last night, and he said, “Dr. Fauci will have the opportunity to testify for the first time without Donald Trump lurking over his shoulder.”

Do you realize what a crock that is? How many times has Fauci been on Meet the Press by himself? How many times has Dr. Fauci been on Face the Nation by himself without Big Orange Man lurking over his shoulder threatening to beat him up and to pound him in the ground if he doesn’t say what Big Orange Man wants him to say. And so Chuck Schumer says, “You know what I say to Dr. Fauci? Go for it. Tell us the truth. America needs to hear the truth. And President Trump, your boss, needs to hear the truth.”

I’m sorry. The Democrat Party is the last place to go to get the truth. The Democrat Party is the home of the ruination of this country. If the Democrat Party prevails in this coronavirus fight, if their policies prevail, then you can say good-bye to this nation as a constitutional republic. Look. There’s always gonna be an America, there’s always gonna be a place called America, but you cannot sit by and watch this, the world’s greatest economy, purposefully destroyed and hold on to what this country was. Just can’t do it.

Now they’re making this big pitch, universal basic income, $2,000 a month for every American. I warned you this was coming. They’re getting close to this point in time where they think that they can convince a majority of Americans the government can provide for everybody. You don’t even have to work. You don’t even have to go school. We can keep you fed. We can keep you in your house and we’ll give you $2,000 a month. Vote for us. They’re seriously pushing it out there.

And I’m telling you, all of these medical and science experts, I mean, if you just take their testimony today before this committee and isolate it, they are much closer aligned with the policies and wishes of the Democrat Party. You take a look at these blue states that are still shut down. People are getting restless. They’re opening up various businesses in defiance of the governors in these states. California Elon Musk is one. Pennsylvania is another example.

This is seen as an opportunity by the Democrat Party to finally achieve their objectives. I can’t believe that they’re this close to it, and that they’re openly advocating it, but they are. They’re making no bones about what their desires are here. Rand Paul today, I asked Cookie to get me the sound bite of this. Rand Paul said to Dr. Fauci — and I’m paraphrasing ’cause I don’t have the quote right in front of me. But he said, “You know, Dr. Fauci, you’re not the end word for me. You’re not the final authority. You’re not the only authority on all this. I don’t think you’re the last word on all this.” You know, I silently stood up and cheered at that, because it’s absolutely correct.

Dr. Fauci said, “Hey, there’s 32 seconds left. Could I respond to that?” Of course, Dr. Fauci wanted to respond, so they let Dr. Fauci respond. Dr. Fauci said, “I’ve never positioned myself as the world’s final authority.” No? Well, you’ve sat by and let the media do it for you, and you have happily accepted the role. Anyway, we’ll get into more of this as the program unfolds. I just…

I think it’s all worthless. I don’t think anything’s being accomplished here. I can’t imagine your average, ordinary American citizen watching this, looking for some kind of upbeat news. The American people can take bad news, but you watch this, and you want to have some confidence that the people you’re watching have got this.

When somebody in the U.S. military says, “Don’t worry, we got this,” you believe them. When somebody from the CDC comes along and says, “Don’t worry, we got this,” you don’t believe ’em. If any of these people come and say, “Don’t worry, we got this,” don’t believe ’em. This is out-of-control, out-sized, administrative state bureaucracy on steroids.

And it really is a bunch of people trying to protect their little fiefdoms or their areas of so-called expertise. “Thank you for that question, Senator,” after the most ridiculous question you can possibly imagine. “Thank you for that question.” Like Bernie Sanders. Crazy Bernie says (impression), “We have the president of the United States who doesn’t care, who doesn’t care!”

“Thank you for that question, Senator.”

These are people from the Trump administration!

“Thank you for that question, Senator.”

BREAK TRANSCRIPT

RUSH: No, that’s another thing going on. I guarantee you, this committee hearing… I even had a bunch of people say to me in the email, “But, Rush, you realize the Republicans run the Senate, right? They’re running it.” I don’t care, folks. This has gone way beyond the standard way you look at this. What’s happening in this committee, everybody there is looking out for everybody else.

They are making sure nobody gets harmed, nobody gets criticized, nobody loses their job, nobody has their reputation sullied. That’s what’s going on here. This is a collective CYA hearing. I haven’t learned a single thing I didn’t know. I know that Fauci cannot possibly be goaded into talking about the possibility of opening up too late.

Don’t you think we ought to be looking at this that way? You hear Fauci, you hear Pelosi, you hear all these people. They got plenty of money, their refrigerators are fully stocked, their jobs are not threatened, and they’re all out there saying, “Don’t open too soon. It could be disastrous! It could lead to needless suffering and death.

“Don’t open too soon. Don’t open prematurely.” What happens if we open too late? What happens if the economic damage is so bad that we can’t recover? What was the goal here, to flatten the curve or to flatten the U.S. economy? And this hearing is not helping us answer that.

BREAK TRANSCRIPT

RUSH: No, I’m just telling you, as far as the Democrats are concerned, as far as the media’s concerned, this Senate committee hearing today has been for one reason, and that’s to showcase Fauci. And, by the way, you think Fauci’s not in on it? You know what he did? Fauci sent an email to Sheryl Gay Stolberg, reporter for the New York Times last night, telegraphing his testimony.

Now, he’s the director of the National Institute of Health, infectious diseases, and whatever the hell else they put in his purview. He’s sending the New York Times reporter an email previewing his testimony today. So the New York Times gets to write what Fauci’s gonna say before he says it. And so the news on every network today before the hearing even the began was what Fauci was gonna say. Then Fauci got up there and he said it. And he basically warned the Senate that reopening too quickly could lead to needless suffering and death and that there’s no way we’re opening the schools in the fall. We’re just not gonna do it.

Okay. Mission accomplished as far as the Democrats and the media are concerned. And the Republicans become bit players in all this because that was the acknowledged objective. Now, Rand Paul pushed back against it a little bit. I’m gonna get to that in just a second. But the option here that we’re looking at with this is we’re getting paranoid and worried, are we opening too soon? We better start looking at, are we opening too late?

Dr. Fauci, his acolytes — Schumer, Pelosi, the media — as I say, folks, this matters. They’ve got their jobs. They have their money. They’re not threatened with losing their jobs. They’re not gonna need the $2,000 check every month from the government. Their careers are not threatened. They work for the government. And they’re deciding that they know when it’s too early on open. So they’re out there saying don’t open too soon, don’t open prematurely.

Isn’t it about time we started asking, what if we open too late? I know some people are. They’re not doing it in these exact words. But that’s the real concern: What happens if we open too late? What if the economic damage is so severe we’ve killed the patient in order to cure the disease? What then? You telling me that the only way to fight this pandemic is to destroy the U.S. economy? Because that’s what they’re telling us. When Fauci says, “Well, reopening too quickly could lead to needless suffering and death,” he’s advocating for keeping it shut down.

So we’re being led to believe the only way to defeat this virus is to keep this nation’s economy shut down and locked down. That really is what they want to go with? I thought the goal was to flatten the curve, not flatten the U.S. economy. But now I’m beginning to rethink what their original objective was. ‘Cause that’s how everybody ought to be looking at this. What happens if we open all this way too late?

Man, the power of the forces arrayed against reopening the economy, it’s startling. It’s such a teachable moment. It’s such a wonderful opportunity for people to finally learn what the modern-day Democrat Party is all about.