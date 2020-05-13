Blockbuster! Brennan Hid Evidence Putin Preferred Hillary, Not Trump

RUSH: Now, yesterday we had news, CrowdStrike. CrowdStrike. They were the ones hired by the DNC to examine the server that the Russians supposedly hacked. The Russians hacked the DNC server, said the story, and that was the foundational building block for the Russians meddling in the election — and the guy that the Democrats hired to examine the hacked server, CrowdStrike?

It turns out — it testified under oath — that they couldn’t tell who had hacked it. In fact, they couldn’t even assure anybody that there had been an external attack on the network. Meaning it might have been an inside job. But they couldn’t prove the Russians did it. Yet for three years, the media and the Democrats are all perpetrating and broadcasting and amplifying the lie that the Russians hacked their server.

They never turned it over to the FBI. The FBI never got a chance to examine it — and the FBI didn’t care! Imagine that. The FBI comes knocking on your door, “We have a search warrant. We want to see your server. Sorry, we don’t want you to get it. We’ve given it to a private sector firm.” The FBI says, “Oh, okay,” and leaves!

That would never happen to you or me, but it happened with Debbie “Blabbermouth” Schultz and the DNC. One lie after another, compounded over and over again. Now we have another expose. It happened last night on the Fox News Channel. Tucker Carlson Tonight with a report from Ed Henry about intelligence that may soon be declassified that shows that Obama’s director of the CIA, John Brennan, had intel that the Russians wanted Hillary to win the 2016 presidential election, not Donald Trump…

HENRY: It turns out Obama’s CIA chief, John Brennan, also had intel saying actually Russia wanted Hillary Clinton to win because she was a known quantity, she had been secretary of state, and Vladimir Putin’s team thought she was more malleable while candidate Donald Trump was unpredictable. Brennan suppressed some of the intel that suggested Russia wanted Clinton to win.

That information is one of the four or five other batches of intel that we’re now — is declassifying, that basically John Brennan, as CIA chief, held back. So there’s some intel saying, “Putin wants Trump to win.” There’s other intel, that may have been more serious, suggesting that Russia wanted Hillary Clinton to win. Rather than balancing all that out in the assessment, they put out there in that assessment and set the narrative that Russia wanted Trump to win. This could be a bombshell.

RUSH: Not “could be.” It is! It’s like every other part of this. It is a bombshell. They lied. They knowingly lied. They set Trump up. They set Flynn up. They manufactured a phony case. Have we forgotten about the U.K. aspect of this? After everything we’ve learned, let’s not forget what they were doing there. They were trying to entrap people like George Papadopoulos.

They were setting them up with informants like Stefan Halper. I mean, they had multiple-continent operation underway to try to plant operatives in the Trump campaign who would then collude with Russia. They were doing everything they could to create this crime, to make this crime happen — because Trump, nor any of his people, were colluding with Russia at all.

Now we find out that the ringleader of this operation, John Brennan, actually knew all this time — despite what he was saying publicly — that the Russians wanted Hillary Clinton to win. Here. Let’s go to back to May 23, 2017. This is during a House Intelligence Committee hearing, and this is when the Republicans ran the committee before the 2018 midterms. Trey Gowdy is talking with Brennan here…

GOWDY: Do you know if the Bureau ever relied on the Steele dossier as part of any court filings, applications, petitions, pleadings?

BRENNAN: I have no awareness.

GOWDY: Did the CIA rely on it?

BRENNAN: No.

GOWDY: Why not?

BRENNAN: Because we — we did… (sputters) It wasn’t part of the corpus of intelligence, uhhh, information that we had. It was not in any way used as a basis for the intelligence community assessment that was done. Uhhhhh, it was — it was not.

RUSH: Folks, every word he says there is a lie. The Steele dossier is the only thing they had. The Steele dossier was what they relied on for the FISA warrants to spy on Carter Page and everybody else. The Steele dossier is what they showed Trump on January 6, 2017, the pee tape story. They wanted that in the news.

The Steele dossier is all they ever had, and here’s Brennan lying to Trey Gowdy about its relevance, about its usage. “It wasn’t part of the corpus of intelligence information that we…” It was the only thing that they had. Here is now Brit Hume from Inside the Beltway last night on Fox News putting it all into perspective for us…

HUME: It was the worst journalistic fiasco of my now more than 50-some years in journalism. Look what, uhh, the editor of the New York Times said about it. He said he had set up his whole newsroom, his whole journalistic operation was to cover that story. And it ended up going nowhere. It was a terrible journalistic misjudgment. And it was rooted in their view of Donald Trump, that he was such a terrible person that it had to be true. It’s still going on, and I think the coverage of the coronavirus epidemic has reflected this.

RUSH: Whoa! Whoa.

HUME: There is a desire to see this thing, this shutdown to continue endlessly — and anything that points in that direction they love and anything that doesn’t, they don’t.

RUSH: Well, you know, Brit Hume has finally run into the truth here, folks. He’s now seeing inside-the-Beltway journalism for what it has always been, and now he even sees the connection to the way the coronavirus story is being treated, the way it’s being covered, and the way it is being used by anti-Trump people to achieve anti-Trump objectives.

And that, again, is why I am spending so much time trying to help people understand what went on with this entire Trump-Russia collusion fiasco, crime of a story. Because it is still happening, folks. It is still in operation. It may not be James Comey pulling the levers. It may not be Brennan or Clapper, but it doesn’t matter.

The people are interchangeable. The objective remains the same. The objective is destroy and ruin and get rid of Donald Trump, and it may be as difficult as anything you’ve had to try to understand. They’re willing to shut down and destroy elements of the United States economy to do it. “Aw come on, Rush. That’s going a little bit too far.”

What do you mean, going too far? You tell me that that’s not happening right now? You want to try to tell me they’re not summarily, in these blue states, doing whatever necessary to destroy small business? The stories are starting to creep out now about the effect on small business and how we may never recover.

Many of them may never recover from this, and they’re talking to people whose lives are not threatened by this, government officials in these states. “Well, it’s a sad thing, true, but we gotta get this virus nailed down.” They don’t give a rat’s rear end what’s happening to people — and these are the compassionate leftists and liberals who have all of this love and concern for people.

Well, make no mistake. The objective to get Donald Trump remains at the top of a list of all actions that are being undertaken by the Democrat Party and the American left in virtually any issue that comes up. Pelosi’s new spend-everything-we’ve-got bill. Her attempt to essentially buy every American voter she can on the concept of, “Forget working ever again.

“Stay home. We’ll take care of you! Everything’s gonna be fine. You don’t need to worry about a thing. We’ve got it. Your Democrat Party. You don’t have to worry about your job because you’re always gonna get a universal basic income from us.”