It’s Important to Expose What Obama Did Even If He Never Gets Punished For It

RUSH: Jason, Wisconsin. Hello, sir. Great to have you on the program.

CALLER: Rush, mega dittos, mega prayers.

RUSH: Thank you, sir.

CALLER: This is bucket list, which makes what I’m about to say seem even more baffling, but I have to know what’s going on. And I compared you to Snerdley, and he said I was ludicrous, but I compared you to Comey when I called in, and let me explain why. Comey comes out, comes to the podium, he lays out everything we know Hillary Clinton did and then said, “Nothing’s gonna happen to her.”

Well, I listen to you three hours a day, and I listen for hope. I listen for clarity. And I hear you every day, three hours a day, laying out everything everybody’s done wrong and then a caller calls in and says, “When are we gonna get justice?” And you say nothing’s gonna happen to Barack Obama. Nothing’s gonna happen to Hillary Clinton. So what the hell are we doing this for? What’s the point? I mean, if nothing’s gonna happen that you can’t kill the snake without cutting off the head. The head of this snake is Comey, it’s Obama, it’s Clinton, and if nothing’s ever going to happen —

RUSH: I didn’t say nothing is not gonna happen to Comey.

CALLER: What about Clinton and Obama?

RUSH: Nothing’s gonna happen to Clinton or Obama. Obama’s an ex-president. Nothing ever happens to them.

CALLER: So we’re setting the precedent that this is okay, we’re gonna do this again, they know if nothing’s gonna happen to ’em, why not?

RUSH: Well, there may be that reaction. Look. I understand your pique and your anger here. They even let Nixon go after they got him to resign. They gave him the airplane, said, get out of here. He went to San Clemente. He left. They didn’t prosecute him and if there’s anybody they wanted to put in jail it was Nixon. It just doesn’t happen to ex-presidents, unless they commit murder. And this we don’t know has ever happened.

It’s something that’s done to protect the office of the presidency and particularly to give presidents wide latitude while they are conducting their affairs of state while they are president. But there’s a reason nevertheless for exposing it. And I’ll explain it when the next hour begins ’cause out of time right now. Don’t go away.

BREAK TRANSCRIPT

RUSH: Fastest three hours in media. The first one’s already in the can. No, not walking away from the guy’s complaint. But, come on. You can’t blame me if nothing happens to these people. I’m not in charge. If it were up to me, they’d all be charged and in the process of being prosecuted right now, done and done. But I’m not in charge of it, folks.

BREAK TRANSCRIPT

RUSH: So the last caller’s all ticked off because I say nothing’s gonna happen to Obama. I’m just telling you what I think. We don’t go after ex-presidents in this country. We never do. If we ever did, no president would ever be able to govern. Everything he did would be subject to the opposition party trying to shut him down and stop him at every turn, criminalize everything — which is exactly what we’ve seen with Trump.

This is how every president would be if we ever started going after them ex post facto as criminals. It isn’t going to happen. Now, I don’t mean to be throwing cold water on everybody, but Obama is not going to be pursued as a criminal. It’s not to say that James Comey might not be, or McCabe and Strzok Smirk and Page and all the underlings, but nothing is gonna happen to Obama.

In fact, what is happening to Trump right now is unprecedented in its scope. It’s unprecedented in its intensity — and in fact, a good way to characterize this is, Trump has been pursued from the moment he won the election as a criminal. He’s been pursued as somebody who’s unqualified, somebody who has cheated and stolen, colluded with Russia.

It doesn’t get much worse than the allegations they threw out about Trump. They’re all wrong. They’re all made up. They’re all lies. It’s a gigantic coup. It’s made up of people who simply can’t stomach the fact that they lost to the guy. You’re seeing what happens to a presidency when the assumption is that the president who has been elected duly is a criminal.

In this case, they wouldn’t even acknowledge that. They chalk Trump’s election up to fraud. They chalked it up to the Russians meddling. And you see what the outcome is. And this is what every presidency would be if we were ever going to start prosecuting them after they leave office.

‘Cause I’ll guarantee you that most of the prosecutions would be the result of trying to criminalize policy. This is the epitome… This that’s happening to Trump — what has happened, what’s ongoing, what’s happening to Trump and his supporters, what’s happening to Trump and his family — is a great illustration… Well, of many things, actually.

But it is all happening under the rubric that they wanted you to believe that you elected a punk criminal, that you elected a traitor, and they were attempting to get you to go along with throwing him out of office. (sigh) As I say, I don’t have the vocabulary to adequately describe my rage and anger about this and my fear over what this has done to the country.

And it continues to do it because the same thinking and the same energy and the same motivation is now being used to thwart any attempt to have Trump look good in the coronavirus. They simply cannot permit it, folks. They cannot permit Donald Trump to look good. They cannot permit him successes. They cannot. Particularly in the coronavirus story?

They’ve got, as far as they see this… Right here in the palms of their hands, they have their dream: Socialism. It’s right there. It’s been handed to them. All they have to do is play this virus the right way, try to convince as many people as possible — by shutting down the economy — that you don’t need an economy, you don’t need to have a job. You don’t even need to have to get up and worry about going to a job!

The government will take care of you. The government will give you this in terms of cash; then they’ll pay for your health care, and they’ll provide for your kids’ education. Although what’s the need for an education since you’re never gonna need a job? Unemployment won’t be any big deal ’cause they’re gonna take care of you. It’s right there in front of them — and for that dream to happen, Trump has to fail.

Every objective Trump has to save people, to save the country, to save the economy from coronavirus has to fail. By the same token, Trump could not be seen during his presidency to succeed in dealing with the Chinese, the North Koreans. He could not be seen as succeeding in revitalizing the economy — which he did in three years, but now it’s gone, isn’t it?

It took six weeks of shutting down the country to destroy three years of unprecedented and unparalleled economic growth. The labor market participation, labor force participation, wages rising, stock market through the roof. Look! Six weeks is all it took them, and what’s the first thing they did? They shut down the schools.

The safest demographic statistically health wise for getting this virus. They shut down the schools. That meant parents had to stay home. The easiest way to shut down the economy is make sure the parents can’t go to work. Now here comes Dr. Fauci suggesting that we may not be able to open the schools in the fall. “Oh, no! Oh, no!”

“Well, I didn’t really mean that. Maybe we can. No, I guess we can’t.” Now, the reason I talk about what these people are doing is not because I think Obama’s gonna be tried criminally. I would love for all the… I would. Folks, I would love for Clapper and Brennan and all these people to get the Manafort-Roger Stone treatment. If anybody deserves it, they do.

But I’m not in charge of it. I don’t have any influence whatsoever over how the Department of Justice decides who they’re gonna charge and for what. My purpose in exposing this is not a mystery. It has been one of the primary objectives of mine since this program began. I believe that this is a representative republic, and I believe that people get what they want by virtue of elections.

My purpose is to inform as many people as possible about the truth of Democrats, the truth of liberalism — the destructiveness of it, the corruption of it — the fact that worst thing you can do in this country is vote for a Democrat, if you have any self-respect as a human who believes in self-reliance, rugged individualism, taking care of your family.

If you believe in the founding principles of this country, and if you believe in using them to your best ability to make the most of yourself, you cannot vote for Democrats, because all you’re doing is putting obstacles in your way. And you’re putting people in your way who do not want you to succeed at that. The Democrat Party does not need or want self-reliant, rugged individuals.

You pose a problem to them if that’s who you are. They need a permanent class of people who can’t take care of themselves and who don’t want to take care of themselves. And that’s why they love illegal immigration with people that can’t even speak the language. My purpose here is rooted in my love and respect for the American people, and the fact that I think elections have consequences and matter.

I’m not in charge of the DOJ, so I have nothing to say about whether any of these people face charges — and I don’t mean to be dispiriting to you by telling you that I don’t think Obama’s ever going to. But I know he won’t! There isn’t a soul, there’s nobody that would ever do it. Race alone will prevent it from happening, folks. But if people could be educated and informed?

And to learn how the Obamas of the world are the exact opposite of the way they’re portrayed, that they’re not the smartest. They’re not the most caring, they’re not the most brilliant, they’re not the most intellectual — that, in fact, they pose a threat and a danger. And that’s exactly what they’ve done. It’s exactly what they have done, and we can see it, and it can be pointed out.

I don’t have any control over how anybody behaves in this country — and I don’t want that kind of control, either. But I love having my shot every day, my opportunity every day at the hearts and minds of the American people, those who listen to this program. It may sound boring to you, but it’s about informing and educating and inspiring — in some cases, waking up — people. It’s about providing people with an enjoyable, informative, entertaining, can’t-get-it-anywhere-else three hours.

There’s a lot goes into why I do what I do and how. But I don’t have the power to bring criminal charges. Plus, I see what’s going on. I see all these Republicans not doing diddly-squat. You know how ticked off I was last Friday when we finally learned the transcripts of the Schiff hearings are released. Clapper, Brennan, all of these people have been on TV every day for two years lying about Trump colluding with Russia, Trump’s a traitor, Trump’s a Russian asset, Putin knows how to run Trump, his number one asset. That’s from Brennan.

I find that these people are all testifying, every damn one of them, that every Republican on the committee heard them say over and over again, “I don’t have any evidence of any collusion. I’ve never seen it. I don’t have any empirical evidence Trump talked to the Russians. I don’t know anything about it.” Everybody in the Obama administration was called to testify. Everybody.

Even these jackals that participated in the attempted impeachment, even they said they had never seen any collusion with the Russians. Even they said the phone call didn’t really show that Trump had done anything — it was all manufactured. And every Republican in that committee room knew it for two years and didn’t say jack to us about it. They let these people go on TV every day and every night, lie through their teeth about this.

And what did they do? They were cementing in the minds and hearts of the American people that didn’t know any better that Trump was a Russian collusion artist. “Well, but, Rush, they couldn’t. I mean, that would require them to leak testimony, like grand jury, you can’t leak.” You think the Democrats would have sat there and stood mute? There’s all kinds of ways to get that out without running to the camera yourself. How many times have you heard — pick a name, a Republican committee chairman, House or Senate promise after we learn of an outrage, that there are gonna be investigations and they never happen.

Do you know why I don’t think there’s ever gonna be FISA reform? Here’s another you’re gonna get mad at me over this. The FISA court has just been rendered an absolute joke. The FISA court, the judges, were either duped, which doesn’t say much about ’em, or they went along conspiratorially and happily with the targeting of a totally innocent man, Carter Page, and granted the warrants to spy on him and then renewed those warrants three different times. He was never charged with anything ’cause he didn’t do anything like nobody did anything ’cause there never was a case.

There never was Trump-Russia collusion. And these judges at the FISA court nevertheless relied on the Steele dossier. It’s all the FBI had to get these warrants and to get ’em renewed. What does it say about the judges on that court, how easily are they duped or how complicit are they? I don’t know. But where is the investigation into it? There isn’t one. You know why? I mean, I don’t know why. But I’ll tell you what I think. I think everybody in that town wants to be able to have that kind of power, to go to a secret court and to get warrants to spy on people.

That town’s all about power. Have you ever known power to take power away from itself? You think the FISA court is gonna strip itself of power? You think the people that appear before the FISA court, the lawyers, the judges, you think they’re gonna happily disempower themselves over this? No way. But don’t get mad at me for saying. I’m just telling you what’s happened. We’ve known for two years now how this process was bastardized. There’s not an investigation. The best we’ve got is William Barr and Durham. And they are loaded for bear, and there’s a grand jury. But even there, I don’t know if there are gonna be indictments.

I heard my buddy Andy McCarthy on TV. He was asked about this. Will there be indictments? Will some people pay a price? And he said, “Well, you know, there are a lot of people who already paid a price. They’ve been fired. They’ve lost their jobs. They’ve been transferred.” He said, “After this much time goes by, I don’t know that there’s gonna be an accounting like you’re asking.” Meaning no, I don’t think anybody’s gonna be charged. And he’s a former prosecutor in the Southern District of New York U.S. attorney’s office. And he was saying you’re wrong to think there hasn’t been any accountability. Strzok Smirk fired. Well, McCabe is still on CNN. McCabe is still being paid to lie through his teeth. Nothing’s happened to Clapper. Nothing’s happened to Brennan.

And I damn well think they ought to get the Manafort treatment, the Roger stone treatment. I think jackbooted thugs ought to wake them up at 6 o’clock in the morning with search warrants. They ought to be sent to jail like Manafort was for things that had nothing to do with any of this because nobody did anything in respect to Trump-Russia collusion because there was none. And the very people who brought the case, tried to make the case, are the ones who’ve testified there was never any evidence for it. But they damn well do need to be exposed, and the vast majority of them are Obama acolyte Democrats.

Sorry, folks. That’s not the best I can do, but it’s one of the things that I can do here. It’s all rooted in the fact that you have a brain and you have the ability to understand, and you have the ability to not get swept up in this stuff. And you can inform others. And eventually we can get rid of these people by not electing them so that they don’t get to appoint their phonies and their baloneys into their offices in the deep state.