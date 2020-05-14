Blue State Governors Want to Cause Pain to Take Out Trump

RUSH: Last night on Fox News the secretary of the Treasury, Steven Mnuchin, appeared on a program called The Story with Martha MacCallum, and she asked him a question about me (that’s why I’m playing the sound bite) and here it is…

MACCALLUM: Rush Limbaugh was on radio today. He said that blue states wanted to wreck the economy, and it does appear that in some cases — some cases — blue state governors are more likely to want to stay shut than red state governors. What do you say to that?

MNUCHIN: Well, I hope —

MACCALLUM: Is it political?

MNUCHIN: I hope it’s not political. That would be terrible. I hope that all of these governors care about the American workers, care about American jobs.

RUSH: See, Mnuchin has to say that. He’s the secretary of the Treasury. If the administration wants to speak to this politically, then they’ll send Trump out to do it, or Trump will send himself out or have others in the administration do it. There can be no doubt! here can be no doubt that they are politicizing this. No matter where you look, the objective of this is to cause enough people pain that they want to take it out on Donald Trump.

RUSH: Here is Jolene in Vancouver, Washington. Great to have you on the EIB Network. Hello.

CALLER: Oh, Rush Limbaugh, it is my pleasure to talk to you. Thank you for taking my call.

RUSH: You bet. Nice to have you here. Thank you. Thank you very much.

CALLER: Prayers to you every day. I wanted to talk to you and say that you are correct. The Democratic states are definitely being held hostage at this point with their stay-at-home orders.

RUSH: No question about it.

CALLER: I am from Washington state. Jay Inslee is our governor. And Donald Trump was correct, he is a snake. And our state — I don’t know about any other state — but he has implemented contact tracing. The National Guard —

RUSH: Wait, wait, wait, wait. Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa. He has implemented it already?

CALLER: Absolutely.

RUSH: How?

CALLER: It’s supposed to begin tomorrow. It is on the Washington state page. He comes on every day and talks to us about it. I’m not sure the legalities of it, but he is doing it —

RUSH: Well, now, wait, wait, wait, wait, wait, wait, wait. Forget the legalities. How does it work?

CALLER: Here’s how it works, Rush. He hires probably about 3,500 contact tracers. These are, folks, from the National Guard, the Department of Health, the DMV. They will be coming to your homes and they will be knocking on your door and be asking if they can tape and test you for COVID. Say you don’t want to be tested. There are going to be measures taken if you decide not to cooperate.

RUSH: Now, that doesn’t sound explicitly like what contact tracing is. But look. Hang on.